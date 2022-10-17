Read full article on original website
elusive one
2d ago
Um, from Perinton and toast on Ravine with no signs of foul play....I can give you a clue or two on how she most-likely met her demise. Chalk up another one.
Reply(1)
3
13 WHAM
Police investigating death on Ravine Avenue
UPDATE: Police have identified the body as Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, who had been reported missing earlier Sunday. Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a death on the city's northwest side. The Rochester Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office were investigating Sunday night on Ravine Avenue, just...
13 WHAM
Driver convicted of manslaughter for 2021 Henrietta fatal crash
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing after a road-rage incident led to the death of a motorcyclist last year. A jury convicted Michael Lavelle, 61, of manslaughter Wednesday for the crash, which happened Aug. 2, 2021 in Henrietta. According to prosecutors, Douglas Shaw, 71, was riding...
Firefighter injured in Rochester house fire on Weaver St.
Investigators say the same building had been on fire the day prior.
Rochester mobster Dominic Taddeo sentenced for escaping custody
He was serving time for crimes related to his job as a hitman for a Rochester-area crime family.
iheart.com
No One Hurt in Weaver Street House Fire in Rochester
Rochester fire officials say no civilians were hurt when fire broke out at a home on Weaver Street, near Remington Street. A firefighter suffered a minor injury. There were reports of people jumping from windows at the two story home, and the fire extended to the exterior of the house next door.
spectrumlocalnews.com
MCSO concerned by continued rise in catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Law enforcement agencies across New York state are concerned by a rise in catalytic converters thefts. Colon’s Auto has been a staple of the North Clinton neighborhood for more than 50 years. “We get to see everybody we’ve known since we were kids,” owner Emiliano...
Greece police investigating rollover crash on Ridgeway Ave.
There is no further information about what led to the crash or any sustained injuries.
WGRZ TV
Life Sentence for admitted killer of teen from Rochester Area
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after confessing to the 2009 killing of a 17-year-old girl who disappeared while on a beach vacation in South Carolina. Raymond Moody, 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder, rape and kidnapping in the death of Brittanee Drexel.
Rochester police praise community for help in shooting arrest
His arrest was only possible thanks to community assistance, according to city police.
Irondequoit town councilmember accuses supervisor of slamming door on her hand
"From the video I did not observe any indication that Patrina had hurt her hand a short time before," police wrote.
chronicle-express.com
Hikers rescued from Conklin Gully
NAPLES — On Oct. 7 at 4:33 p.m., Ontario County 911 reached out to N.Y. State DEC Forest Rangers about three hikers stranded in Conklin Gully in High Tor Wildlife Management Area. DEC Ranger Patrick Dormer responded to the scene, met with EMS and volunteers, and set up a...
New York State cracking down on catalytic converter theft
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Governor’s Office is taking a new approach to crack down on catalytic converter thefts across New York State. It involves more partnerships between state and local authorities, but investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office want more focus to be on drug abuse and bail reform is linked to this […]
thestylus.org
From Rochester to Brockport: public transportation is inefficient
College students, whether 17 or 21, shouldn’t be expected to own a vehicle and pay to keep it on campus. Simple as that. But how are students supposed to travel from place to place, get groceries, attend internships or go downtown on the weekend? They’re not walking, that’s for sure.
WHEC TV-10
Missing: 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca of Perinton
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca. She was last seen leaving her home on Belinda Crescent in Perinton and was driving a red truck. Deputies are asking anyone with information that can help to find Tracy to call 911.
whcuradio.com
Alleged larceny in Cortlandville leads to felony charge for Syracuse man
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart Sunday afternoon for a reported larceny. The suspect was pulled over a short time later on Route 281. 32-year-old John Travers was arrested. He allegedly gave a false name and had drugs on him, as well as evidence of the larceny. Deputies say he tried to destroy other narcotics while in the patrol car. Travers faces felony evidence tampering and 4 misdemeanors including drug possession and petit larceny in Cortlandville Town Court on October 31st.
iheart.com
Two Were Involved in Fencing Operation
Two individuals whose arrests we have reported on in recent weeks have been found by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to have been running an illegal fencing operation. An investigation that began early this year found 46-year-old Anthony Camacho of Greece was buying up goods that were stolen for him by others, and selling the merchandise on eBay. He was working with 34-year-old Timothy Siverd of Penfield, who was a Vice President at Tompkins Community Bank. Siverd had been using his position to steal from investors. Some of the profits from the scam went to Camacho.
iheart.com
Man Hospitalized in Rochester Warehouse Fire
Firefighters say a man working on his car accidentally set the huge fire last night at a storage building on Rochester's east side. It broke out last night on Leighton Avenue at Greenleaf Street. The building reportedly had storage units for cars and area businesses. RFD Lieutenant David Abdoch says...
13 WHAM
Prosecution rests in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — The prosecution in the Kirk Ashton trial called its final witnesses Wednesday, including Ashton's former assistant principal. Ashton is accused of sexually abusing 26 students during his tenure as principal at Northwood Elementary School in the Hilton Central School District from 2004-2021. Kelley O'Connell-Byrne, an assistant...
Kucko’s Camera: Mount Hope Cemetery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his cherished camera to Mount Hope Cemetery for a look at the fall colors emerging in October.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate gunpoint carjacking
Rochester Police are investigating an armed carjacking robbery that occurred Sunday night in the city. Around 10 p.m. police responded to Edinburgh St. for the report of a carjacking. The victim reported that they exited the vehicle and was then approached by the suspects; one of whom had a gun....
