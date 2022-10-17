Two individuals whose arrests we have reported on in recent weeks have been found by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to have been running an illegal fencing operation. An investigation that began early this year found 46-year-old Anthony Camacho of Greece was buying up goods that were stolen for him by others, and selling the merchandise on eBay. He was working with 34-year-old Timothy Siverd of Penfield, who was a Vice President at Tompkins Community Bank. Siverd had been using his position to steal from investors. Some of the profits from the scam went to Camacho.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO