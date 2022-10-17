ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 2

elusive one
2d ago

Um, from Perinton and toast on Ravine with no signs of foul play....I can give you a clue or two on how she most-likely met her demise. Chalk up another one.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Police investigating death on Ravine Avenue

UPDATE: Police have identified the body as Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, who had been reported missing earlier Sunday. Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a death on the city's northwest side. The Rochester Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff's Office were investigating Sunday night on Ravine Avenue, just...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Driver convicted of manslaughter for 2021 Henrietta fatal crash

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing after a road-rage incident led to the death of a motorcyclist last year. A jury convicted Michael Lavelle, 61, of manslaughter Wednesday for the crash, which happened Aug. 2, 2021 in Henrietta. According to prosecutors, Douglas Shaw, 71, was riding...
HENRIETTA, NY
iheart.com

No One Hurt in Weaver Street House Fire in Rochester

Rochester fire officials say no civilians were hurt when fire broke out at a home on Weaver Street, near Remington Street. A firefighter suffered a minor injury. There were reports of people jumping from windows at the two story home, and the fire extended to the exterior of the house next door.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

MCSO concerned by continued rise in catalytic converter thefts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Law enforcement agencies across New York state are concerned by a rise in catalytic converters thefts. Colon’s Auto has been a staple of the North Clinton neighborhood for more than 50 years. “We get to see everybody we’ve known since we were kids,” owner Emiliano...
ROCHESTER, NY
WGRZ TV

Life Sentence for admitted killer of teen from Rochester Area

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after confessing to the 2009 killing of a 17-year-old girl who disappeared while on a beach vacation in South Carolina. Raymond Moody, 62, pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder, rape and kidnapping in the death of Brittanee Drexel.
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

Hikers rescued from Conklin Gully

NAPLES — On Oct. 7 at 4:33 p.m., Ontario County 911 reached out to N.Y. State DEC Forest Rangers about three hikers stranded in Conklin Gully in High Tor Wildlife Management Area. DEC Ranger Patrick Dormer responded to the scene, met with EMS and volunteers, and set up a...
NAPLES, NY
News 8 WROC

New York State cracking down on catalytic converter theft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Governor’s Office is taking a new approach to crack down on catalytic converter thefts across New York State. It involves more partnerships between state and local authorities, but investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office want more focus to be on drug abuse and bail reform is linked to this […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
thestylus.org

From Rochester to Brockport: public transportation is inefficient

College students, whether 17 or 21, shouldn’t be expected to own a vehicle and pay to keep it on campus. Simple as that. But how are students supposed to travel from place to place, get groceries, attend internships or go downtown on the weekend? They’re not walking, that’s for sure.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing: 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca of Perinton

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca. She was last seen leaving her home on Belinda Crescent in Perinton and was driving a red truck. Deputies are asking anyone with information that can help to find Tracy to call 911.
PERINTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Alleged larceny in Cortlandville leads to felony charge for Syracuse man

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces charges in Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Walmart Sunday afternoon for a reported larceny. The suspect was pulled over a short time later on Route 281. 32-year-old John Travers was arrested. He allegedly gave a false name and had drugs on him, as well as evidence of the larceny. Deputies say he tried to destroy other narcotics while in the patrol car. Travers faces felony evidence tampering and 4 misdemeanors including drug possession and petit larceny in Cortlandville Town Court on October 31st.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
iheart.com

Two Were Involved in Fencing Operation

Two individuals whose arrests we have reported on in recent weeks have been found by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to have been running an illegal fencing operation. An investigation that began early this year found 46-year-old Anthony Camacho of Greece was buying up goods that were stolen for him by others, and selling the merchandise on eBay. He was working with 34-year-old Timothy Siverd of Penfield, who was a Vice President at Tompkins Community Bank. Siverd had been using his position to steal from investors. Some of the profits from the scam went to Camacho.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Man Hospitalized in Rochester Warehouse Fire

Firefighters say a man working on his car accidentally set the huge fire last night at a storage building on Rochester's east side. It broke out last night on Leighton Avenue at Greenleaf Street. The building reportedly had storage units for cars and area businesses. RFD Lieutenant David Abdoch says...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Prosecution rests in Ashton trial

Rochester, N.Y. — The prosecution in the Kirk Ashton trial called its final witnesses Wednesday, including Ashton's former assistant principal. Ashton is accused of sexually abusing 26 students during his tenure as principal at Northwood Elementary School in the Hilton Central School District from 2004-2021. Kelley O'Connell-Byrne, an assistant...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate gunpoint carjacking

Rochester Police are investigating an armed carjacking robbery that occurred Sunday night in the city. Around 10 p.m. police responded to Edinburgh St. for the report of a carjacking. The victim reported that they exited the vehicle and was then approached by the suspects; one of whom had a gun....
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy