Saline County, KS

Salina Post

High-speed chase in Saline, Dickinson counties; Salina man arrested

A Salina man was arrested in Dickinson County after a high-speed chase along Interstate 70 that began in Saline County late Tuesday night. At approximately 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Salina Police Department observed a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with an expired license plate leaving the parking lot of Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, and heading north on N. Ohio Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Stolen motorcycle later recovered nearby in west Salina

A motorcycle stolen from a west Salina residence was later found nearby. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 1700 block of Beverly Drive for the report of a stolen 2005 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle, valued at $5,000. The motorcycle was stolen sometime between 4 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

$24,000 robbery included theft of washer & dryer

DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A thief in Dickinson County took more than $24,000 worth of items before being identified and caught in Salina, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a residential burglar took a Harley Davidson Road King, John Deere riding lawn mower, a .45 caliber rifle, 32 inch […]
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman charged in traffic death

WICHITA, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who was arrested in connection to what prosecutors say was a hit-and-run death of a man in west Wichita last week has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was booked over the weekend for failure to stop at an accident resulting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Alleged domestic incident leads to Salina man's arrest

A Salina man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic violence battery after an alleged incident early Sunday morning. Officers were sent to a residence in the 900 block of N. Fifth Street at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in regard to a domestic violence call, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD warns parents as 6 fentanyl overdoses in students reported since August

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning parents as six fentanyl overdoses in students have been reported since August. The Riley County Police Department warned on Friday, Oct. 14, that in the past two weeks, it has seen two more overdose cases. It said the overdoses are believed to have come from fake-pressed prescription pills that presumably contained fentanyl.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Sylvan Grove woman hospitalized after SUV rolls

LINCOLN COUNTY—A Sylvan Grove woman was injured in an accident just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Hummer driven by Glenda M. Haack, 67, Sylvan Grove, was northbound on Kansas Highway 232 six miles north of Interstate 70. The SUV drifted...
SYLVAN GROVE, KS
KSNT News

7 injured in central Kansas crash

This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
WHITE CITY, KS
