High-speed chase in Saline, Dickinson counties; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested in Dickinson County after a high-speed chase along Interstate 70 that began in Saline County late Tuesday night. At approximately 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Salina Police Department observed a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with an expired license plate leaving the parking lot of Flying J Travel Center, 2250 N. Ohio Street, and heading north on N. Ohio Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Former Salina police detective new Dickinson County undersheriff
ABILENE - A former Salina Police detective has been named the new Dickinson County undersheriff. Jeffrey Vaughan began his duties as Dickinson County undersheriff on Monday, according to a news release from Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis. Prior to joining the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, Vaughan served as a detective...
Stolen motorcycle later recovered nearby in west Salina
A motorcycle stolen from a west Salina residence was later found nearby. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 1700 block of Beverly Drive for the report of a stolen 2005 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle, valued at $5,000. The motorcycle was stolen sometime between 4 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.
$24,000 robbery included theft of washer & dryer
DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A thief in Dickinson County took more than $24,000 worth of items before being identified and caught in Salina, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a residential burglar took a Harley Davidson Road King, John Deere riding lawn mower, a .45 caliber rifle, 32 inch […]
Hutchinson woman charged in traffic death
WICHITA, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman who was arrested in connection to what prosecutors say was a hit-and-run death of a man in west Wichita last week has been charged with first-degree murder. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Corley was booked over the weekend for failure to stop at an accident resulting...
Alleged domestic incident leads to Salina man's arrest
A Salina man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic violence battery after an alleged incident early Sunday morning. Officers were sent to a residence in the 900 block of N. Fifth Street at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in regard to a domestic violence call, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
Nearly 8 pounds of marijuana found in Salina traffic stop
Salina Police took a man and woman into custody after discovering nearly 8 pounds of marijuana inside their vehicle.
Hutchinson woman charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run in Wichita
A Sedgwick County judge has charged a Hutchinson woman with first-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a Wichita man last Friday.
Great Bend man killed in cement truck rollover
A man from Great Bend was killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
4 adults, 12-year-old hospitalized after pickups collide
MITCHELL COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just before 1p.m. Wednesday in Mitchell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford F150 driven by Max Chase, 86, Beloit, was southbound on Kansas 14 approaching the U.S. 24 intersection. The driver failed to yield right of way. A...
Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
WIBW
RCPD warns parents as 6 fentanyl overdoses in students reported since August
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning parents as six fentanyl overdoses in students have been reported since August. The Riley County Police Department warned on Friday, Oct. 14, that in the past two weeks, it has seen two more overdose cases. It said the overdoses are believed to have come from fake-pressed prescription pills that presumably contained fentanyl.
Sylvan Grove woman hospitalized after SUV rolls
LINCOLN COUNTY—A Sylvan Grove woman was injured in an accident just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Hummer driven by Glenda M. Haack, 67, Sylvan Grove, was northbound on Kansas Highway 232 six miles north of Interstate 70. The SUV drifted...
Salina teenager fights for his life following motorcycle accident
WICHITA — Salina teenager, Charles "CJ" Prough Jr., 19, is in a coma and fighting for his life following a motorcycle crash at the corner of Belmont Boulevard and Mayfair Drive on Oct. 11. CJ is a graduate of Central High School and received his welding certificate from Salina Tech.
Kan. woman, 3 juveniles hospitalized in Salina after 2-vehicle crash
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—Seven people were injured in an accident just after noon Sunday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Infiniti QX60 driven by Kayla D. Timms, 34, Ellsworth, was southbound on Kansas Highway 141. The driver failed to stop at stop sign at the Kansas Highway...
7 injured in central Kansas crash
This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound […]
Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
Kansas man dies after cement truck goes airborne, rolls
RUSSELL COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Mack Cement Truck driven by Mason David Roach, 28, Great Bend was northbound on U.S. 281 just south of Land Road. The truck traveled off the...
Get your rakes ready! City of Salina announces leaf collection dates
Now that the leaves are beginning to fall, the City of Salina has announced the scheduled for its annual curbside leaf collection. General Services staff will be conducting curbside leaf collection from Nov. 7 to Dec. 30, weather permitting. "As the weeks progress, staff will provide updates to help keep...
Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
