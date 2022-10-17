ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GAMINGbible

Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders

Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
GAMINGbible

Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5

Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
ComicBook

New Mortal Kombat Game Announced

A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained

What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation's enhanced PS5 controller is ridiculously expensive

Hope you’re ready to splash the cash - Sony has now confirmed the release date for the PS5’s fancy new DualSense Edge wireless controller. The controller, on the face of things, is really quite exciting - it promises “high performance and personalisation”. Less exciting is the price tag, which is sure to leave the wallets of gamers everywhere quaking in fear.
GAMINGbible

P.T. is finally on the PlayStation 5, with zero hacks needed

P.T., one of the scariest games ever made only to be cursed to languish in demo form forever, has been ported to the PlayStation 5. And it didn't require any sort of villainous elastic trickery to do so. There can be miracles when you believe. For those with their finger...
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprise Confirms Another October Game

Xbox Game Pass subscribers already had several games to look forward to this month with Xbox confirming a couple of additions for the first few weeks of October, but ahead of the announcement for the month's second wave, we've gotten a surprise confirmation of another game. Publisher Devolver Digital announced this week that Phantom Abyss, a game that's been on Steam in early access for a while now, will soon be available on Xbox platforms and as part of the Xbox Game Pass collection on October 20th.
The Associated Press

Nintendo Download: Aria of the Sparks

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005416/en/ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope launches on Nintendo Switch today! (Graphic: Business Wire)
Digital Trends

PlayStation and Xbox are getting officially licensed Razer Hammerhead earbuds

The Razer Hammerhead line is expanding with a new set of earbuds officially licensed by PlayStation and Xbox. With a visual design meant to match the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds come with a Type-C dongle and feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Razer’s...
ComicBook

Major PlayStation/Xbox Game Indefinitely Delayed Weeks Before Release

Amplitude Studios and Aspyr Media have announced that Humankind has been delayed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The news is sure to disappoint console fans, as the historical strategy game was meant to release on November 4th; even worse, the delay is an indefinite one, and no timeframe has been provided for the game's console release. Given that fact, refunds will be issued for anyone that has pre-purchased Humankind from PlayStation or Xbox's digital storefronts.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Minecraft snapshot 22w42a: Camels, bundles, and inventory tweaks

Now a new Minecraft update is on the horizon, we’ve started getting weekly snapshots through again. However, things aren’t quite as they seem. Although 1.20 is the new major update that’s being worked towards, this snapshot also includes a lot of the features intended for the minor 1.19.3 update coming soon. In another post, the development team outlined that they plan to start releasing these minor updates more often, usually while they’re building the major ones.
Android Authority

How to change the ringtone on an Android phone

You can make every call unique. The default ringtone on your Android device isn’t always the best option. It might be too soft, too loud, or simply annoying, and you might not want to listen to it whenever you get a call. Among Android’s many customization features is the ability to change your phone’s ringtone, add custom ringtones, and even set unique ringtones for specific contacts. Here’s how to change the ringtone on an Android phone.
Engadget

Microsoft wants to build an Xbox-branded mobile game store

Microsoft wants to bring a taste of Xbox game shopping to your phone. As The Verge explains, a company filing with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has revealed plans to build a "next generation" Xbox store that's available on mobile devices, not just consoles and PCs. The shop would unsurprisingly lean heavily on content from the proposed Activision Blizzard merger. Call of Duty Mobile and King's more casual games (think Candy Crush) represent more than half of Activision's revenue and would help attract gamers to the new platform, Microsoft said.

