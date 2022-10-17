Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Thinks Nick’s Wife Rose Is ‘Moving Closer to Being a Problem’
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, 'The Handmaid's Tale' showrunner Bruce Miller gave some insight into Nick's wife Rose and what to expect from her.
comicon.com
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Delivers Too Late Six Episodes Into Its Fifth Season
It might be too little too late, but The Handmaid’s Tale has probably delivered it’s best hour of the season six (of ten) episodes in. Actually, it’s not even a great episode necessarily. It just has the best plot points that kick the show out of its mundane slump and finally put it on a trajectory towards an interesting plot line. Unfortunately, this season is already beyond the halfway mark. If, perhaps, these things happened earlier in the season, they could have put the characters in a space that was more engaging and entertaining so that they can actually do stuff. Instead, viewers will just have to wait and see if these developments actually lead the season towards a fulfilling climax.
EW.com
The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski teases there's more 'rock bottom' to come for Serena
Warning: This article contains spoilers from season 5, episode 7 of The Handmaid's Tale. Blessed be the fruit: Serena Joy Waterford has finally gotten a taste of her own medicine on this week's episode of The Handmaid's Tale. After last episode's cliffhanger, which saw June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne...
Margaret Atwood Gave ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Bruce Miller a List of Characters He Can’t Kill
'The Handmaid's Tale' author Margaret Atwood gave Hulu showrunner Bruce Miller a list of characters he can't kill off before 'The Testaments' is made.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Sam Jaeger’s Character Was Only Written For 1 Scene
'The Handmaid's Tale' actor Sam Jaeger recently discussed his character's storyline for the current season — which nearly didn't happen, as he was only written for 1 scene.
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
The Watcher: Netflix viewers condemn ‘horrendous’ ending to new mystery series
Netflix viewers have condemned the ending of the new No 1 series The Watcher.Based on a true story, the seven-episode series follows a married couple who move into a house in Westfield, New Jersey, and find themselves being harassed by a sinister figure known as The Watcher.Spoilers follow for the ending of The Watcher...In the series, the couple (played by Naomie Watts and Bobby Cannavale) seem to have put the mystery to bed when Theodora (Noma Dumezweni), the private detective they had hired, confesses to being The Watcher.Theodora claims that she was a previous occupant of the house who...
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Releases New Character Posters, Stills Of Diana, Charles, The Queen, Dodi & Mohammed Al-Fayed & More
Netflix has released some new images of Season 5 of The Crown, including character posters with the tagline “A House Divided,” revealing a split between the two sides. The new posters feature the Queen, played by Imelda Stanton, next to Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, separated from the Queen, standing alone with her back to the two. Also featured in the posters are separate photos of Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and West as Prince Charles, among others. The new stills feature Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Al-Fayed and Salim Daw as...
The real-life family whose unsettling story inspired 'The Watcher' say they have 'no plans' to watch the new Netflix series
In comments to several outlets, the Broaddus family said they had no interest in viewing the show, and that watching the trailer was stressful enough.
‘Not what I expected’: House of the Dragon viewers stunned by ‘unexpected’ Alicent and Larys scene
House of the Dragon viewers were thrown by a scene involving Alicent and Larys in the latest episode of the hit HBO series.In the first season’s penultimate episode, which was broadcast on Sunday (16 October), the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) was explored.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans). He then jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place on the Iron Throne.Otto wants Rhaenyra...
The English Trailer: Emily Blunt Wants Revenge in Amazon's Bloody Western
Emily Blunt may look like a genteel lady in the new Prime Video Western The English — but don’t mess with her. The streamer has released a new trailer for the series (debuting Friday, Nov. 11), with Blunt starring as an aristocratic Englishwoman named Lady Cornelia Locke who finds herself in 1890s America. There, she crosses paths with Eli Whipp (Blindspot‘s Chaske Spencer), a Pawnee calvary scout who’s warned by a fellow soldier after the war: “In there, you’ve been one of us, but out here? You’re one of them.” Sure enough, Cornelia and Eli find themselves in mortal danger —...
Collider
'Reboot': Calum Worthy & Krista Marie Yu on Why the Series Is a Dream Job
From creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family), the Hulu original comedy series Reboot follows the stars of an early 2000s family sitcom, called Step Right Up, as they reunite for a reimagined reboot. Actors Reed (Keegan-Michael Key), Bree (Judy Greer), Clay (Johnny Knoxville), and Zack (Calum Worthy) must face their own dysfunction and unresolved issues, if they’re ever going to get their lives and careers back on track.
‘Ozark’ Co-Creator Bill Dubuque Strikes Overall Deal With Fifth Season
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Dubuque, the co-creator of Netflix’s Ozark, has signed an overall deal with Fifth Season. The company formerly known as Endeavor Content will work with the writer and producer to develop his own slate of original series. It builds on Dubuque’s first-look deal with the studio. Dubuque has already been building out a development slate including teaming with The Act creator Michelle Dean and The L Word: Generation Q exec producer Kristen Campo on an adaptation of Matthew McGough’s book The Lazarus Files: A Cold Case Investigation that Fifth Season is producing with Anonymous Content. Dubuque is also collaborating with the likes of Fifth Season-based producers Lynette...
digitalspy.com
The Stranger true story: The real-life inspiration behind Netflix thriller
The Stranger has now arrived on Netflix and like the recent Luckiest Girl Alive, the thriller is inspired by real-life events. Not to be confused with the Netflix series of the same name, the new movie follows a group of seasoned undercover cops who pose as an influential criminal network in order to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.
TODAY.com
The creepy true story that inspired ‘The Watcher,’ Netflix’s latest hit
Warning: This post contains spoilers for "The Watcher." "The Watcher" series on Netflix has already begun giving people the chills, but it's even scarier to think that the story is based on real-life events. An account published in New York Magazine by Reeves Wiedeman tells the tale of a family...
House of the Dragon’s Fabien Frankel shatters illusion with behind-the-scene photos
House of the Dragon’s Fabien Frankel has shared behind-the-scenes photos of the show’s cast.Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole in the HBO series, posted pictures on his Instagram of himself as well as Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine.The hit Game of Thrones prequel aired its ninth episode on Monday night (17 October). Frankel shared the photos ahead of the highly anticipated season finale next Monday (24 October).The snaps include Frankel and D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, joking together on set as well as Considine dressed as the dying King Viserys.Phia Saban, who plays portrays Helaena Targaryen, also reposted some...
3 tense Netflix dramas to check out after you finish Luckiest Girl Alive
As of the time of this writing, the Mila Kunis-led drama Luckiest Girl Alive is one of the most-watched new Netflix releases on the streaming giant — in fact, it’s the #3 movie on the platform in the US right now. If you haven’t checked out the movie...
TV Fanatic
Slow Horses Season 2 Trailer: Gary Oldman Solves a Cold War Mystery
The second season of Slow Horses looks like another winner for Apple TV+. The streaming service today unveiled the trailer for the much anticipated second season of the globally acclaimed espionage series starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, which will make its global debut on Friday, December 2. Adapted from “Dead...
Comments / 0