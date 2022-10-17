ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

comicon.com

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Delivers Too Late Six Episodes Into Its Fifth Season

It might be too little too late, but The Handmaid’s Tale has probably delivered it’s best hour of the season six (of ten) episodes in. Actually, it’s not even a great episode necessarily. It just has the best plot points that kick the show out of its mundane slump and finally put it on a trajectory towards an interesting plot line. Unfortunately, this season is already beyond the halfway mark. If, perhaps, these things happened earlier in the season, they could have put the characters in a space that was more engaging and entertaining so that they can actually do stuff. Instead, viewers will just have to wait and see if these developments actually lead the season towards a fulfilling climax.
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon

House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
Popculture

Best Horror Movies on Netflix

Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

The Watcher: Netflix viewers condemn ‘horrendous’ ending to new mystery series

Netflix viewers have condemned the ending of the new No 1 series The Watcher.Based on a true story, the seven-episode series follows a married couple who move into a house in Westfield, New Jersey, and find themselves being harassed by a sinister figure known as The Watcher.Spoilers follow for the ending of The Watcher...In the series, the couple (played by Naomie Watts and Bobby Cannavale) seem to have put the mystery to bed when Theodora (Noma Dumezweni), the private detective they had hired, confesses to being The Watcher.Theodora claims that she was a previous occupant of the house who...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Deadline

‘The Crown’ Season 5 Releases New Character Posters, Stills Of Diana, Charles, The Queen, Dodi & Mohammed Al-Fayed & More

Netflix has released some new images of Season 5 of The Crown, including character posters with the tagline “A House Divided,” revealing a split between the two sides. The new posters feature the Queen, played by Imelda Stanton, next to Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, separated from the Queen, standing alone with her back to the two. Also featured in the posters are separate photos of Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and West as Prince Charles, among others. The new stills feature Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Al-Fayed and Salim Daw as...
The Independent

‘Not what I expected’: House of the Dragon viewers stunned by ‘unexpected’ Alicent and Larys scene

House of the Dragon viewers were thrown by a scene involving Alicent and Larys in the latest episode of the hit HBO series.In the first season’s penultimate episode, which was broadcast on Sunday (16 October), the fallout from the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) was explored.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Alicent (Olivia Cooke), incorrectly believing Visery’s dying wish was for their son Aegon to succeed him as ruler, informs her father Otto (Rhys Ifans). He then jumps to action in order to prevent Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) from taking her rightful place on the Iron Throne.Otto wants Rhaenyra...
TVLine

The English Trailer: Emily Blunt Wants Revenge in Amazon's Bloody Western

Emily Blunt may look like a genteel lady in the new Prime Video Western The English — but don’t mess with her. The streamer has released a new trailer for the series (debuting Friday, Nov. 11), with Blunt starring as an aristocratic Englishwoman named Lady Cornelia Locke who finds herself in 1890s America. There, she crosses paths with Eli Whipp (Blindspot‘s Chaske Spencer), a Pawnee calvary scout who’s warned by a fellow soldier after the war: “In there, you’ve been one of us, but out here? You’re one of them.”  Sure enough, Cornelia and Eli find themselves in mortal danger —...
Collider

'Reboot': Calum Worthy & Krista Marie Yu on Why the Series Is a Dream Job

From creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family), the Hulu original comedy series Reboot follows the stars of an early 2000s family sitcom, called Step Right Up, as they reunite for a reimagined reboot. Actors Reed (Keegan-Michael Key), Bree (Judy Greer), Clay (Johnny Knoxville), and Zack (Calum Worthy) must face their own dysfunction and unresolved issues, if they’re ever going to get their lives and careers back on track.
Deadline

‘Ozark’ Co-Creator Bill Dubuque Strikes Overall Deal With Fifth Season

EXCLUSIVE: Bill Dubuque, the co-creator of Netflix’s Ozark, has signed an overall deal with Fifth Season. The company formerly known as Endeavor Content will work with the writer and producer to develop his own slate of original series. It builds on Dubuque’s first-look deal with the studio. Dubuque has already been building out a development slate including teaming with The Act creator Michelle Dean and The L Word: Generation Q exec producer Kristen Campo on an adaptation of Matthew McGough’s book The Lazarus Files: A Cold Case Investigation that Fifth Season is producing with Anonymous Content. Dubuque is also collaborating with the likes of Fifth Season-based producers Lynette...
digitalspy.com

The Stranger true story: The real-life inspiration behind Netflix thriller

The Stranger has now arrived on Netflix and like the recent Luckiest Girl Alive, the thriller is inspired by real-life events. Not to be confused with the Netflix series of the same name, the new movie follows a group of seasoned undercover cops who pose as an influential criminal network in order to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.
The Independent

House of the Dragon’s Fabien Frankel shatters illusion with behind-the-scene photos

House of the Dragon’s Fabien Frankel has shared behind-the-scenes photos of the show’s cast.Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole in the HBO series, posted pictures on his Instagram of himself as well as Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine.The hit Game of Thrones prequel aired its ninth episode on Monday night (17 October). Frankel shared the photos ahead of the highly anticipated season finale next Monday (24 October).The snaps include Frankel and D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, joking together on set as well as Considine dressed as the dying King Viserys.Phia Saban, who plays portrays Helaena Targaryen, also reposted some...
TV Fanatic

Slow Horses Season 2 Trailer: Gary Oldman Solves a Cold War Mystery

The second season of Slow Horses looks like another winner for Apple TV+. The streaming service today unveiled the trailer for the much anticipated second season of the globally acclaimed espionage series starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman, which will make its global debut on Friday, December 2. Adapted from “Dead...

