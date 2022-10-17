TAMPA — A 19-year-old man died after he was found with gunshot wounds in the Jackson Heights area Wednesday night, police said. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 37th Street and Wilder Avenue and found the wounded man, according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department. The man was taken to Tampa General Hospital where he died, the release said.

