ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Police searching for missing Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the help of the public in ocating a missing man who was last seen on October 14. 35-year-old Cordney Stewart was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'10" and weighing about 250 pounds.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for 35-year-old male

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police are asking the public for help locating a missing 35-year-old male. According to police, Cordney Stewart's last known location was in Little Rock on Friday. Stewart is described as 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 250 pounds. Anyone with any information...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Conway police looking for wanted suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a 43-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Police said Daniel Richmond is wanted on charges of theft of Property, Forgery, and Theft of Leased, Rented, or Entrusted Property. Richmond is described as 6 feet 2 inches and...
CONWAY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Body found in vehicle connected to missing Melbourne man

Izard County officials report a body has been found inside a vehicle that matches one belonging to a Melbourne man who had been reported missing in September. According to Izard County Chief Deputy Sheriff Charley Melton, deputies were called to an area just west of Violet Hill Sunday afternoon in regards to a vehicle containing a “deceased individual” that was discovered in a wooded area just off State Highway 56.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Crash claims life of Fordyce woman

A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
FORDYCE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy