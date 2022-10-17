Read full article on original website
Spooky Scavenger Hunt in Local Lackawanna County Cemeteries
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO.(WOLF) — Looking for something spooky to do?. What’s better than a scavenger hunt in 8 cemeteries within Lackawanna County. The Lackawanna County Historical Society’s 2022 hunt, “Guys, Gals and Graves” takes guests on an interactive adventure to unique burials to learn local history.
Larger-than-life Halloween display in Susquehanna County
MONTROSE, Pa. — It's a head-turning sight along Route 29 in Liberty Township that only comes out in October. "Even when there's no wind, they're still swinging." Brian Wagner is talking about the life-sized creatures that fill his yard. His wife Tammy comes up with the ideas and scours...
Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks return for upcoming weekend
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Historical Society announced Tuesday that the Annual Downtown Wilkes-Barre Ghost Walks will be returning again this year. The popular tours will run on October 21st and 22nd. Come join us for a walking tour of the downtown historic district and learn...
Greek food festival kicks off in Electric City
SCRANTON, Pa. — A church in the Electric City is serving up all kinds of greek specialties this week. It was day one of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church's Greek Food Festival. The festival along North Washington Avenue in Scranton continues until Friday. You can get your greek favorites...
What's up this weekend? October 21-23
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 21-23 ...
Scranton Native Cast in Halloween Ends
LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — This could be the last time a Halloween movie franchise hits theaters. The final chapter of David Gordon Green's Halloween hit theaters this past weekend. It stars Jamie Lee Curtis, who has starred as one of the main characters Laurie Strode for over forty years.
Tire recycling donation event to stomp out mosquitos
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County held another tire recycling event at PNC field, and it is one of multiple events being held this month. This event is held in partnership with the West Nile Virus Control Program to prevent breeding grounds for mosquitos. The goal is to get rid of used and unwanted […]
Pittston becomes home to first rooftop bar in NEPA
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A new rooftop bar has officially made its way to northeast Pennsylvania. Rooftop 53 is the first ever rooftop bar to be built in the area and will be open all year round, thanks to a retracting roof. Today marks the first day of...
‘Barktoberfest’ event held to give shelter dogs homes
OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter is trying to find homes this Fall for dogs in need through a fun event. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted what’s called “Barktoberfest”. The inaugural event in Olyphant happened on the ground of Maiolatesi Wine Cellars. It featured wine tasting, dozens of vendors, and lots of […]
West Pittston Historical Society program highlights history of two fire departments
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — FOX56 continues to recognize the brave Men and Women who put their lives on the line to protect us, with our monthly series "Salute to First Responders.". The West Pittston Library hosted a new program on the history of the Borough’s Hose Company and The...
Four from Philadelphia accused of using fake money at Lackawanna, Luzerne Co. stores
(WOLF) — Four people from Philadelphia have been charged for allegedly passing more than $2,800 in counterfeit bills at stores throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. The suspects include 18-year-old Brinayah Clark, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Kendall Rawls, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din of Snellville, Georgia, and 21-year-old Jaquan Underwood, of Philadelphia.
Parents react to Scranton consolidation plan
SCRANTON, Pa. — As parents picked up their children outside of Charles Sumner Elementary School, the talk amongst them was about the future of the school. During Monday night's school board meeting, the district's chief recovery officer laid out a proposed two-phase plan to consolidate some of the schools.
Some Residents of a Scranton Apartment Building Have not Received Mail in Months
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — One apartment complex in Lackawanna County has seen delays in mail delivery and even items being returned to their original sender in the past few months. It's not sitting well with those who depend on the U.S. Postal system to deliver important medications, among other things.
Cartwright announces funding for new police hires
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Representative Matt Cartwright announced three police departments in N E P A will receive one point twelve million dollars total for new hires. Cartwright was is Wilkes-Barre with the Wilkes-Barre Mayor, Pittston Mayor and Pocono Township detective to talk about the grant. Pittston will hire...
AWSOM Pet of the Week - Mose
This week's featured animal from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a kitten named Mose. STROUDSBURG, PA | Mose is a 2-month-old, adult Domestic Shorthair. He has been at the shelter for about two months. He is described as very friendly and loving, known for being very playful, and having a lot of energy. Mose has no bite history, has been neutered, and is up to date with his shots. Mose does have Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), however, this does not stop Mose from living a healthy and normal life. FIV is only transmissible through blood-to-blood contact within felines and cannot be given to humans regardless of contact, allowing Mose to still be a candidate for homes with other cats. Mose is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $100.
Talkback 16: Consolidating and closing schools in Scranton
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Praise for the morning crew, a long lost brother, and some grievances with recent Talkback calls. But we begin with the debate over the possible consolidation of schools in the Scranton School District. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
Samurai sword-wielding suspect wearing clown mask robs Pocono Mountains store
A convenience store in the Pocono Mountains was robbed by a suspect wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, police said.
The Most Snowfall In Binghamton History May Surprise You
Winter doesn't officially arrive until December 21st but we know the snow will fly well before that. The Farmer's Almanac says that we'll have a cold and drier winter with normal-type snowfall. However, we've heard that story before. As we get ready for the snow that will be coming our...
Hispanic-owned business help downtown Hazleton thrive
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY — More than 70 percent of businesses in downtown Hazleton are Hispanic owned. Diego Tavares starts each morning in the kitchen at the Malaia Lounge. “People eat a lot in the morning, so they eat that stuff every day they come and get food. They call it “los tres golpes,” said Diego […]
Community supports woman with lung cancer
DUNMORE, Pa. — Dozens came out to support a woman in Lackawanna County on Sunday battling lung cancer. A fundraiser was held for Lisa Martino at the Fireside Martini Grill in Dunmore. Lisa has helped people as a dialysis technician in the community for 35 years. Now that she's...
