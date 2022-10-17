Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sviggum says ‘I clearly have more to learn’ after U of M Morris diversity comment
For the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges reports, “University of Minnesota Regent Steve Sviggum apologized Tuesday for casting student diversity in a negative light during a board meeting last week. ‘I clearly have more to learn to better understand the strength that diversity brings to our institution,’ Sviggum said in a statement released by the U on Tuesday night. During a presentation Thursday on low enrollment at the U’s Morris campus, where 54 percent of students are white, Sviggum asked the school’s interim chancellor whether it was ‘possible that at Morris we’ve become too diverse.’ … Sviggum in his statement Tuesday seemed to indicate he had accepted the invitation of Morris Campus Student Association President Dylan Young to visit the campus.”
U of M Regent Steve Sviggum asks if being ‘too diverse’ is cause of U of M-Morris enrollment decline
At KSTP, Jay Kolls reports that at a U of M Board of Regents meeting, Regent Steve Sviggum asked whether declining enrollment at the University of Minnesota’s Morris campus could be due to the campus being “too diverse.” Morris Interim Chancellor Janet Schrunk Ericksen rebutted: “I think that they would be shocked that anyone would think our campus was too diverse,” said Schrunk Ericksen. “They certainly feel, at times, isolated where they are located. So, the answer is from that perspective, no.”
FBI seeks help to ID ‘Umbrella Man’ Minneapolis rioter from 2020
At MPR News, Matt Sepic writes, “The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen vandalizing a Minneapolis auto parts store at the start of the 2020 riots. Photos and video of ‘Umbrella Man’ instigating destruction were among the most widely shared images from the unrest. A white man wearing a respirator mask and carrying an open black umbrella was seen outside an Auto Zone at Lake Street and 27th Avenue South on May 27, 2020, two days after George Floyd’s murder, breaking windows with a hammer. The subsequent fire in the building was the first of many arsons in the Twin Cities over the next three days. In photos the FBI released Tuesday, the man is wearing a black ballcap with the letters L, M, and Co in a yellow shamrock logo, which appears to be a logo used by the skateboarding apparel maker Loser Machine Co.”
New WEB device is now Abbott Northwestern’s preferred choice for aneurysm treatment
Five years ago, Nancy Skoog-Edholm had no idea that she had two brain aneurysms. Then she started feeling sick. “I had a really bad headache,” she recalled. “I felt really weak. I took my blood pressure and it was really, really high.” When a CT scan of her brain revealed the aneurysms, Skoog-Edholm, who has a strong family history of the disorder — her grandmother, cousin and aunt all died of ruptured aneurysms before age 56 — was rushed by ambulance to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.
U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas
Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
University of Minnesota service workers authorize strike
Mia Laube at KSTP-TV says, “Service workers at the University of Minnesota have authorized a strike. The results of a strike authorization vote initiated by the workers at the end of September were announced Monday afternoon, with the vote passing by a 93% margin. The union represents around 1,500 service workers. Brian Aldes, secretary-treasurer and principal officer of Teamsters Local 320, says the union will formally file its intent to strike Tuesday morning. The union says the workers it represents could then strike as soon as Oct. 22, which would affect university dining services, residence halls, bathrooms, exercise facilities, grounds and more.”
Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud
At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
Wife of Minneapolis City Council member founded nonprofit with ties to Feeding Our Future
The Star Tribune’s Kelly Smith reports that Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman’s wife, Ilo Amba, founded a nonprofit to feed kids that has ties to the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation. Smith reports that Amba has not been accused of or charged with fraud. The Star Tribune’s...
Enbridge to pay $7 million more for Line 3 oil pipeline damages
A Strib story by Jennifer Bjorhus says, “Enbridge will pay more than $7 million to address environmental damage from building the Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota last year, and it now faces a criminal charge related to a breached aquifer where groundwater continues to flow. … The new payments are in addition to the $3 million the Canadian oil pipeline operator was forced to pay in a previous enforcement action related to some of the same problems, bringing total payments to more than $11 million.”
Maplewood may pull support for the Purple bus rapid transit line
The Strib’s Shannon Prather and Janet Moore report that Maplewood may withdraw its support of the Purple Line, a bus rapid transit line planned between St. Paul and suburbs. The Minnesota Daily’s Alex Steil sat down with GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen to talk about issues ranging from public safety to abortion and Minnesota’s COVID-19 response. In the interview, Jensen, whose stance on abortion has changed over the campaign, expressed support for better access to birth control and Plan B. “We should have birth control pills over the counter. We should put a ceiling cap on them, perhaps $10 per month. We should have available and ready access to Plan B or the morning-after pill. We should have paid maternity leave for women who have children,” he said.
Fewer Twin Cities businesses accepting cash, reverse ATMs becoming more common
In the Strib, Kavita Kumar reports, “Cash is not just going out of style, it’s already gone in some places. Aaron Graves and her fiancé discovered that at one of the last Twins games of the year. They left their credit cards in the car, figuring they could just use cash at the stadium. They were wrong. The couple were among the fans turned away at concessions stands and redirected to a sleek white kiosk — one of five so-called reverse ATMs around Target Field. The sign on the machines says, ‘Convert cash to card’. … Many airlines stopped accepting cash years ago at check-in counters and on flights. In the pandemic, sports stadiums, amusement parks and restaurants moved to cashless transactions as a way to limit contact, make do with fewer workers and to be more efficient. The share of payments made with cash went from 26% in 2019 to 19% in 2020, according to an annual consumer survey by the Federal Reserve. It ticked up slightly last year to 20%.”
Minnesota could see 2,000 refugee arrivals under federal admissions program
For MPR News, Tom Crann and Megan Burks write that while the federal refugee cap is eight times higher than it was under the Trump administration, “some are criticizing the Biden administration for refusing to raise the cap on how many refugees the country accepts, and for admitting far fewer than that cap allows. The United States can resettle 125,000 people this fiscal year, which began on Saturday. Last year, it used less than a fifth of its slots.” State refugee coordinator Rachele King told Crann, “We are planning — through the traditional refugee admissions program — really to see building back to what we had seen, you know, over our history, which is closer to about 2,000 arrivals per year to the state.”
Math classes ‘elbow-to-elbow’ at Henry High under Minneapolis teacher shortages
For Southwest Voices, Melissa Whitler reports staff shortages are straining Minneapolis’ Patrick Henry High School. According to documents outlining plans at Henry High to deal with vacancies, “two sections of math have been canceled because of the vacancy in the math department. (Math teacher Conor) Wells says that these cancellations have led to combining of sections, and larger class sizes in the remaining sections … This year he said that many sections have 34 students or more. In some sections, he says there aren’t enough seats for every student, or students are sitting elbow to elbow. Wells said some students refuse to come to class when they show up to see how full the classroom is.”
Minnesota adoption fight over White Earth child helped spur U.S. Supreme Court case
WASHINGTON – After Jason and Danielle Clifford discovered they could not have children, they decided to become foster-to-adopt parents so they could help a child in their community. In 2016, the Twin Cities couple took in a 6-year-old girl, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, whose...
Tickets available to public for MinnPost Social: Election Insights with Peter Callaghan and Walker Orenstein
Tickets are now on sale to the general public for MinnPost Social: Election Insights with Peter Callaghan and Walker Orenstein on Monday, October 17, at 5:30 p.m. at The Haralson Room at Minneapolis Cider Company. PURCHASE TICKETS>>. The state government’s response to COVID-19 and whether Gov. Tim Walz’s actions were...
The state of 2022 early voting in Minnesota: It’s not 2020 anymore
Local elections offices have accepted 49,575 ballots in the first two weeks of early voting and mail voting. By this time in 2020, more than six times as many pre-Election-Day ballots – 336,017 – had been accepted for processing, according to numbers released Friday by the Minnesota secretary of state.
Sheriff Hutchinson’s peace officer license suspended for 30 days
In the Strib, Rochelle Olson says, “Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who has been out on medical leave since May, will lose his peace officer license for 30 days because of his drunken-driving crash last December. Hutchinson signed an agreement with the Minnesota Board of Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) on Sept. 6. It’s rare for the board to suspend a license for a first offense, but Hutchinson agreed that he should he held to a higher standard, according to a statement by the board Tuesday.”
Jensen repeats baseless story of ‘furries’ urinating in school litter boxes
At MPR News, Sam Stroozas reports, “At a campaign event last week Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen was filmed saying that some school districts have litter boxes for students to urinate in, as first reported by CNN. ‘Why are we telling elementary kids that they get to choose their gender this week? Why do we have litter boxes in some of the school districts so kids can pee in them because they identify as a furry? We’ve lost our minds,’ he said. … The unfounded rumor of litter boxes in classrooms isn’t new to the nation, or Minnesota. In April the Minnesota Reformer reported that Reps. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, and Tim Miller, R-Prinsburg, shared the rumor on the House floor during debate on an education budget bill. The rumor has also been reported in Michigan, Iowa, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana and Nebraska.”
Cedar-Riverside’s windows are getting dressed up
The shop windows on Minneapolis’ Cedar Avenue have seen it all. Most of the bricks and wood holding them in place are a hundred years old, and some of the glass seems ancient. Generations ago, the one-and two-story shops along the street formed a contiguous row of windows and doors, each with its own realm of possibility, but today the old street exists in fragments. The blocks on the east side retained more of its walkable urban fabric than its opposite, which was decimated by 1970s urban renewal. But all in all, block by block, Cedar still retains its charm as a diverse shopping street in the old heart of Minneapolis.
Proposed railroad merger creates more harm than good for Minneapolis
Last year, Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) filed a joint merger application with federal regulators to form one behemoth of a railroad valued at more than $31 billion. If granted, the merger would become the only single-line railroad directly linking Canada and Mexico and stretch through the entire central part of the U.S resulting in significantly more train traffic through Minnesota. Particularly, the impacts of this merger will further marginalize communities like the Webber-Camden neighborhood in north Minneapolis. This community is already impacted by long wait times for trains and the health risks that accompany the resulting pollution. With the increase in rail traffic, this merger will exacerbate the quality of life and safety issues associated with railroads that we know so well.
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0