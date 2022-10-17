In the past decade or so of cinema, there has been one genre that continues to dominate our screens. Superhero films have long been a staple of modern media dating all the way back to the first known comic strip in 1936, with Lee Falk's 'The Phantom' character. That being said, much of their time in cinema has been often forgettable, and superhero films have struggled to battle other major blockbusters of their era. However, upon the release of Jon Favreau's Iron Man in 2008 and the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, superhero movies have become unmissable.

12 HOURS AGO