ComicBook
Lucy Liu Joins Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Red One
Prime Video's action holiday comedy blockbuster Red One is adding another fan-favorite actor. On Wednesday, a report revealed that Lucy Liu has joined the cast of the upcoming live-action film, which will also star Black Adam's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Knives Out's Chris Evans, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka. Liu, whose work includes Kill Bill, Charlie's Angels, and the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, has been cast in a currently-unknown role.
Dwayne Johnson Hilariously Brought Kevin Hart Into Black Adam’s Promotion, Because Of Course
There’s never a dull day when Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are roasting each other, either online or face-to-face. While viewers got their fill from the frequent collaborators’ DC League of Super-Pets promotion, Johnson felt the need to include Hart in some Black Adam promotions. Unlike their Super-Pets promotions, the comedian wasn’t present for the moment. But that didn’t stop his co-star from including him in some way. Falling in line with their usual banter, the Black Adam star hilariously brought Hart into the promotions.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
EW.com
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Karate Kid's Hilary Swank Finally Addressed Rumors That She's Joining Cobra Kai
Actress Hilary Swank cleared the air on the rumors she could return to Cobra Kai as Julie Pierce.
Keanu Reeves Exits Highly-Anticipated Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Series: Report
The upcoming adaptation of The Devil in the White City, set to air on Hulu, will no longer feature Keanu Reeves as a lead character. Variety confirmed Reeves leaving the project via “sources.” Hulu began developing the show in 2019 and gave it an official series order in August 2020. The book of the same name by Erik Larson served as its basis.
The Official ‘Creed III” Movie Trailer Is Here: Watch
The official trailer for Creed III, the highly anticipated sequel, has arrived. “I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams,” narrates Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) at the beginning of the preview released today (Oct. 18). “Bianca, Rocky, My dad. This was built on their shoulders.” More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Flex On New 'Creed III' PostersJonathan Majors Eyed For Dennis Rodman Role In New Film '48 Hours In Vegas'Lori Harvey Discusses "Dating On Your Own Terms" With Teyana Taylor According to the film’s synopsis, the third installment of the Creed II...
Chris Rock, George Clooney read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Chris Rock, George Clooney and other celebrities read new "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Rock, Clooney, Brian Cox, Andrew Garfield, Salma Hayek, Halle Berry and a number of other stars read insulting tweets from social media users during Thursday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show.
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
msn.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
Jamie Lee Curtis details friendship with Melanie Griffith and Arnold Schwarzenegger
Jamie Lee Curtis’ hand and footprints were immortalized in cement in front of the TLC Chinese Theater on Wednesday — and her pals Arnold Schwarzenegger and Melanie Griffith were there to celebrate her during the ceremony. Both Schwarzenegger and Griffith praised Curtis’ acting ability, as well as the...
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s Love Story: A Look at Their Romance Over the Years
A love for the storybooks! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been going strong for decades, proving that Hollywood romances can last. The duo met on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1966, but it wasn’t until they met up again on the set of their second film, 1983’s Swing Shift, that they began dating.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis Reunite 28 Years After ‘True Lies’
28 years after they starred in True Lies, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis have reunited again. Both actors were part of a very special ceremony for Curtis, who is the star of Halloween Ends. She posed for photos alongside Schwarzenegger as Curtis was part of a hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. True Lies was directed by James Cameron. Both actors shared a friendly kiss and celebrate Curtis’ accomplishment together. Yet Schwarzenegger had some things to say about his costar, very flattering things. He played Harry Tasker in the 1994 movie.
Brendan Fraser Peaked In Hollywood. Why It Took So Long For Him To Make A Comeback
Brendan Fraser is in the midst of a major comeback, but why did it take so long for it to happen?
theplaylist.net
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Teases Opening Moments Of His Upcoming ‘Batman’ Spinoff Series
While we don’t know when Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are going to get back together and start production on a sequel to “The Batman,” we know that we’ll be invited back to Gotham soon enough thanks to the first spinoff series, “The Penguin.” And now, thanks to that series’ star, Colin Farrell, we have an idea about when/how the show fits in the continuity.
Collider
How to Watch Black Adam' Starring Dwayne Johnson
In the past decade or so of cinema, there has been one genre that continues to dominate our screens. Superhero films have long been a staple of modern media dating all the way back to the first known comic strip in 1936, with Lee Falk's 'The Phantom' character. That being said, much of their time in cinema has been often forgettable, and superhero films have struggled to battle other major blockbusters of their era. However, upon the release of Jon Favreau's Iron Man in 2008 and the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, superhero movies have become unmissable.
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. falls for pop star in 'Christmas with You'
"Christmas with You," a holiday romantic comedy starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr., is coming to Netflix.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shows off his bulging biceps and macular build in a skintight green shirt at a photocall for Black Adam in Madrid
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is known for his incredibly ripped physique and the wrestler turned actor showed it off in Madrid on Wednesday. The star, 50, attended a photocall in Spain for his new DC Comics film, Black Adam. The Rock showed off his bulging biceps and tattooed arms in...
