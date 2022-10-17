ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita, CA

ljhitide.net

Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego

On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Body found on seafront hiking path in Torrey Pines area

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A body was found today on an oceanfront hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course. A 911 caller reported spotting the victim on the footpath above Black’s Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency personnel went down the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Ex-owner of Rundown San Ysidro Property Fined by City

The former owner of a dilapidated San Ysidro property that city officials say exposed tenants to hazardous, unsafe conditions will pay a fine of more than $165,000, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. All tenants at 319-323 San Ysidro Boulevard have since been relocated, the City Attorney’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego

You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Blink-182 Announces 3rd Local Show, With Dates in Tijuana and San Diego

Last Tuesday, the San Diego-based pop-punk band Blink-182 took the music world by storm when they announced they were reuniting with their original frontman and, yeah, were dropping a new album and would soon kick off a world tour in Tijuana before returning to San Diego later in the year and then heading back out.
SAN DIEGO, CA

