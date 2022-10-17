Read full article on original website
2 San Diego hotels among ‘most haunted’ in US, according to Yelp
With spooky season in full swing, two hotels in San Diego have been named to Yelp's "Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S." list.
Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego
On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
Opinion: In a Warming Climate, San Diego Must Change How its Homes Are Cooled
Growing up in San Diego, I was often told that the breeze rolling off the Pacific is “Mother Nature’s air conditioning.” But at the rate that the planet is warming, ocean breezes will be no match for San Diego’s new normal. This September was one of...
South Bay, Wait no longer — Raising Cane's is coming to Chula Vista!
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — South Bay Raising Cane's lovers - wait no more! A new location is scheduled to open in March 2023 on the west side of Chula Vista in the outdoor shopping mall, Chula Vista Center. For more than five years, residents in the South Bay area...
Body found on seafront hiking path in Torrey Pines area
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A body was found today on an oceanfront hiking trail near Torrey Pines Golf Course. A 911 caller reported spotting the victim on the footpath above Black’s Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Emergency personnel went down the...
Ex-owner of Rundown San Ysidro Property Fined by City
The former owner of a dilapidated San Ysidro property that city officials say exposed tenants to hazardous, unsafe conditions will pay a fine of more than $165,000, the San Diego City Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. All tenants at 319-323 San Ysidro Boulevard have since been relocated, the City Attorney’s...
Man killed in Escondido crash identified
A man killed in a collision in Escondido over the weekend has been publicly identified.
San Diego County pays $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both eyes out while in jail
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The county of San Diego has agreed to pay $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both of her eyeballs out while in a methamphetamine-induced psychosis at Las Colinas Detention Facility in 2019. The multi-million dollar payout adds to the millions the county and...
San Diego Philly Cheesesteak Shop Well Positioned for the Game
Joe Crescenzo at his San Diego cheesesteak shopImage via Fox 29. The Philadelphia cheesesteak is everywhere these days, thanks to local fans like Joe Crescenzo who have been transplanted elsewhere, reports Fox 29.
Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego
You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
City crews conduct sweep near Petco Park in advance of Championship Series
SAN DIEGO — Ahead of Tuesday's play-off game, city crews undertook a wide-scale sweep of public streets and sidewalks surrounding the stadium where dozens of homeless tents are usually pitched. This comes a couple weeks after the city renewed its policy of ordering homeless people to take their tents...
Blink-182 Announces 3rd Local Show, With Dates in Tijuana and San Diego
Last Tuesday, the San Diego-based pop-punk band Blink-182 took the music world by storm when they announced they were reuniting with their original frontman and, yeah, were dropping a new album and would soon kick off a world tour in Tijuana before returning to San Diego later in the year and then heading back out.
Eclectic Animals Rescued from Defunct Maryland Zoo by San Diego Sanctuary
Lions Tigers & Bears, San Diego’s accredited big cat, and bear sanctuary, completed a lifesaving animal rescue mission recently, transporting a dozen animals to new and safe homes and taking in five new animals. The animals were rescued from Tri-State Zoological Park (Tri-State Zoo) in Maryland, a defunct roadside...
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
San Diego man sentenced in case featured on HBO documentary
A deadly drug case that was featured on the HBO documentary "The Crime of the Century" resulted in the sentencing of a San Diego man in U.S. Federal Court Wednesday, prosecutors said.
Cruise ship passenger airlifted to San Diego hospital
An 82-year-old man experiencing heart attack symptoms was medically evacuated by the Coast Guard from a cruise ship about 270 miles off the San Diego coast Monday.
Structure fire near Harbison Canyon contained
A structure fire near Harbison Canyon Road and Los Caballos Lane in Harbison Canyon has been contained, according to Cal Fire.
Feeling hot, hot, hot: Heat Advisory issued for parts of SD County
Temperatures are expected to reach 96 in Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway.
Boy stabbed near park in Oceanside
A boy was hospitalized Tuesday after being stabbed in the Oceanside area, authorities said.
What do La Nina conditions mean for precipitation in San Diego and California?
SAN DIEGO — As of October 1st, the rain calendar was reset and we are officially in the rainy season now through April. But La Nina is still in place for the third year in a row with its cooler sea surface temperatures, something that rarely happens. While we...
