Read full article on original website
Related
winonapost.com
Impressive season ends as WSHS boys soccer falls in penalty kicks
When the top-seeded Winona Senior High School (WSHS) boys’ soccer team kicked off their 2022 Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Section 1AA Championship Final against second-seeded Austin High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, they made history by being the first Winhawks boys soccer team to advance to a AA Section Championship in program history.
winonapost.com
Winona Tour Boat raises funds for local youth racing team
What do the Winona Tour Boat and dirt track racing have in common? The tour boat is not fast; it is not particularly sleek. It is not going to take a hard left turn at impressive speed. It is not loud, unless you consider the plethora of jokes and river information coming from the captain to be anything more than perfectly enjoyable. Where these two worlds collide is the actions of captain and proprietor, Aaron Repinski.
winonapost.com
Eagle Center announces upcoming field trips
The National Eagle Center is planning for another fun and exciting winter season of bald eagle, golden eagle, and tundra swan viewing. The center’s team of eagle experts will lead a series of six field trips beginning Saturday, October 29. “Winter is an exciting time for eagle watching in...
winonapost.com
Miss Minnesota send-off Nov. 6
Join us in celebrating our former Miss Winona turned Miss Minnesota, Rachel Evangelisto, for food, cash bar, and a preview of her Miss America wardrobe and talent. This send-off will take place on Sunday, November 6, at 1 p.m. at Vision’s Event Center (at The Bridges Golf Course, 22852 County Road 17, Winona). This event is open to the public, but please RSVP to tjsim2358@gmail.com.
boreal.org
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
winonapost.com
Folk concert at the Winona Arts Center Oct. 29
The Winona Arts Center, located at 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is pleased to present an evening of music with Opposable Thumbs on Saturday, October 29, at 7 p.m. Opposable Thumbs last performed in the beginning of the new millennium. The group still consists of Wayne Beezley, on mandolin and octave mandolin, Rick Sampson, on banjo, guitar, and mandolin, and Betsy Neil, on fiddle, with new bass player, Larry Dalton. This is an all-instrumental group, featuring well-crafted originals and new acoustic music from favorite new acoustic string bands.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Back in Person with 3 SE Minnesota Stops
You read that right, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is back in person this year for the first time since COVID! I know it's mid-October, but this is too exciting not to share. Plus, they have three stops in southeast Minnesota. I can't believe that it's been two years since...
Fun Goats and Goblins Event is Back in Southeast Minnesota
Check out the official 2022 guide for Halloween haunted houses, events, and attractions in Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area below. There's something for every Halloween lover ranging from incredibly scary haunted houses to incredibly fun corn mazes. There are several options for parents with young kids too including the...
Rochester Siblings Accused of Beating Man With a Baseball Bat
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two siblings from Rochester are each facing a felony assault charge connected to an incident that started over a property dispute. Court documents filed Friday accuse 20-year-old Mina Hanna and 20-year-old Georgina Hanna of beating a man with a baseball bat at an apartment complex in northwest Rochester last month. The criminal complaint says police responded to the report of an altercation in the 900 block of 11th Ave. Northwest on September 16.
KIMT
Police looking for missing Owatonna girl
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
KIMT
Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
winonapost.com
Free nursing assistant training at MSC-SE Oct. 24
The shortfall of qualified nursing assistants in Minnesota continues to raise concerns at nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living facilities, and home care agencies. In response, the state of Minnesota is once again providing tuition-free Next Generation Nursing Assistant training and testing, saving participants almost $900. Minnesota State College Southeast is...
Two People Injured in Alcohol-Involved Wreck in Southern Minnesota
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured in an alcohol-involved crash near Northfield Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 19 when it collided with a car, also traveling east on the highway, near Decker Avenue in Bridgewater Township just west of Northfield around 2:45 p.m.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Monday morning
An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 1997 Mazda 626 being driven by 77-year old John Anthony Lavelle of Austin and a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 31-year old Charles Wesley Branchaud of Austin were both northbound on Highway 218 at approximately 6:14 a.m. Monday morning when they collided near the intersection with County Road 4 in Austin Township.
winonapost.com
Public invited to review area watershed plan
The WinLaC watershed planning effort is locally led. It is a partnership which includes representatives from four counties (Houston, Olmsted, Wabasha, and Winona), four soil and water conservation districts (Olmsted, Root River, Wabasha, and Winona), a watershed district (Stockton-Rollingstone-Minnesota City), and a city (Winona). The area includes the Whitewater watershed and land along the Mississippi River from the city of Wabasha to La Crescent, Minn. A planning grant was awarded to develop a ten-year watershed plan that sets priorities and measurable goals. Public input over the last year has helped identify cost-effective actions to address those priorities.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TRIMBELLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, 2022, around 7:37 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near 490th Avenue Ellsworth, Wis. in Trimbelle Township.
Minnesota Guv Flummoxed When Opponent Compliments His Smile
Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faced off against Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday night in Rochester, clashing over George Floyd, with Jensen lashing Walz over his handling of what followed after the police killing of Floyd. The pair also took on abortion and crime in their only televised debate, though it was the moment at about the halfway mark when Jensen was asked by KTTC anchor Caitlin Alexander to compliment his opponent that had people talking. Pausing, Jensen responded, “I’ve thought about this question,” a smirk briefly appearing on his face. “I think Tim Walz is an affable individual who…” he paused again. “... has a wonderful smile.” According to WCCO’s Jason DeRusha, he asked the same question during the State Fair of Jensen, who repeated Walz was “affable,” but instead of mentioning his smile, Jensen said, “he talks beautifully.” After the “smile” comment, Walz raised his hand and appeared flummoxed.My soul left my body at this moment pic.twitter.com/hj8dRBpKrK— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) October 19, 2022 Read it at Twin Cities
KIMT
Two sentenced for Rochester convenience store fight
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people involved in a convenience store brawl have now been sentenced. Jessy Dian Dominquez, 32 of Rochester, and Stefan Arni Egilsson, 29 of Jordan, were arrested on June 1, 2021, after Rochester police were called to the Kwik Trip in the 1900 block of S. Broadway Avenue.
winonapost.com
Winona still seeking land for Riverfront Trail
The city of Winona’s Riverfront Trail project hasn’t made much progress since the city was allocated $2 million by the state legislature in 2020. The city needs to have six land-use easements, or legal permissions for the trail to cross private property, in place before it can use the money, and the city has only been granted one. However, city officials continue to have a positive outlook for the project.
Comments / 0