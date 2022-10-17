Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faced off against Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday night in Rochester, clashing over George Floyd, with Jensen lashing Walz over his handling of what followed after the police killing of Floyd. The pair also took on abortion and crime in their only televised debate, though it was the moment at about the halfway mark when Jensen was asked by KTTC anchor Caitlin Alexander to compliment his opponent that had people talking. Pausing, Jensen responded, “I’ve thought about this question,” a smirk briefly appearing on his face. “I think Tim Walz is an affable individual who…” he paused again. “... has a wonderful smile.” According to WCCO’s Jason DeRusha, he asked the same question during the State Fair of Jensen, who repeated Walz was “affable,” but instead of mentioning his smile, Jensen said, “he talks beautifully.” After the “smile” comment, Walz raised his hand and appeared flummoxed.My soul left my body at this moment pic.twitter.com/hj8dRBpKrK— Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) October 19, 2022 Read it at Twin Cities

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO