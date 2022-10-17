Read full article on original website
Related
What to do in San Angelo: Oct. 18 to 24
All you can eat shrimp and plenty of screams are taking place in San Angelo this week:
San Angelo LIVE!
PREVIEW: Bobcats Square off Against Rebels in Big District Matchup this Friday!
SAN ANGELO- The Central Bobcats are currently in first place in district but have a tough matchup this week against the Midland Legacy Rebels. San Angelo Central (5-2, 2-0) vs. Midland Legacy (3-4, 1-1) Central won their second district game against the Odessa Bronchos last Friday night as did the...
New Journey San Angelo to celebrate Halloween with 'Trail of Treats' event
SAN ANGELO, Texas — October is full of Halloween-themed events and in recent years, trunk or treat events have risen in popularity. From 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22, New Journey San Angelo will be hosting a free 'Trail of Treats' event at its building at 4331 Hatchery Road. "We've got...
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE!| Yellowstone Actor to Buy Local Coffee Business!
Today on LIVE!, Cade Simmons of Carpet Tech drops by and talks about their expanded business to San Angelo. Also, Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser's investment group has bought Longhorn Coffee in San Angelo, Day 3 of the Gonzalez Trial has taken place, a semi-truck crashed into a light pole in San Angelo, the San Angelo VA Clinic will be renamed after Charles and Joanne Powell, and the Wall Hawks will look to stay perfect in District against San Angelo TLCA.
Rip Wheeler of 'Yellowstone' Buys a San Angelo Company
SAN ANGELO, TX — The man who plays the character “Rip” Wheeler from Yellowstone is part of a group of investors who purchased a San Angelo coffee company. Cole Hauser plays the head man of the bunk house named Rip who is also Beth Dutton’s beau in the hit streaming series Yellowstone. The investment group purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co. Longhorn Coffee Co. is a small batch coffee roasting company founded in the early 2010s by Scott and Laurie Decker. The couple was roasting small batches of coffee and eventually introduced their coffee blends at grocery stores such as Market…
Goodfellow AirForce Base: Operation Kids
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, October 15, 2022 children of military families were invited onto the base for an experience they won’t soon forget! The event was designed to introduce military children to deployment operations that their parents may experience. This annual event first started in 2010 however the last event was in 2019 […]
Cooper's Bar-B-Q in Christoval to host 'G.O.A.T. Ropin' event
CHRISTOVAL, Texas — Texas is known for its western traditions and goat roping is just one aspect that makes the state stand out. Beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 16, Christoval FFA will be hosting their second annual "G.O.A.T. Ropin' event" at Cooper's Bar-B-Q for just $20 per team. "It's...
Angelo State's College of Education wins state partnership award
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University and Ballinger Independent School District have received a 2022 Exemplary School Partnership Award from the Texas Association of Teacher Educators (TxATE). Exemplary School Partnership Awards honor initiatives developed and collaboratively implemented between university teacher preparation programs and school districts with the goal...
SAISD recommended to reduce number of elementary schools
SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a recent press release SAISD said in order to improve educational environments for students and reduce maintenance costs it was recommended that SAISD combine some elementary campuses. SAISD and the Board of Trustees collaborated with a west Texas architecture firm to complete a facility study of San Angelo elementary campuses […]
Angelo State music professor to host clarinet recital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dr. Timothy Bonenfant, Angelo State University music faculty, will present his second public clarinet recital of the fall season at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, 2602 Dena Drive. The concert will take place in the EFA Building's Eldon Black...
San Angelo ISD board considers district 'sustainability plan'
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Independent School District and its board of trustees recently collaborated with an architecture firm for a facility study of its elementary school campuses. This was done to provide the best opportunities for students to thrive and be ready for the future, the district said.
City of San Angelo to host Halloween events
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo is hosting events for Halloween. From a nighttime tour of Fort Concho to a Fright Fest at the Nature Center to trick-or-treating at San Angelo fire stations, there's something for everyone. Fort Concho After Dark. Fort Concho National Historic Landmark’s...
Student financial aid informational week starts Monday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Access to the application for federal college student aid for the 2023 school year is now open at Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Through the FAFSA link, San Angelo Independent School District students planning to attend college next year and their families can apply for their share of $150 billion in aid.
Children's Advocacy Center to host inaugural Family Fall Festival
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas Inc’s (CAC) is hosting its inaugural Family Fall Festival presented by Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The event will be at CAC’s Stephens Campus for Children & Families, 3418 Town and Country Drive on the corner of South Bryant Boulevard and South Jackson Street.
Dallas Black Dance Theatre to offer free master class to dancers, non-dancers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dancers and those who would like to learn to dance will have the opportunity for a lesson from internationally-renowned experts. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre will join Ballet San Angelo to teach a free master class to dancers and non-dancers. Classes...
'Light up the Night: Sharing Dance 2022' to be bigger than years past
Dance is being celebrated in San Angelo in a bigger way than ever before. Ballet San Angelo is partnering with various community organizations to host a four-day long celebration of 'Light up the Night: Sharing Dance 2022.'. Various dance-themed activities are set for Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22, most...
Winter is coming to San Angelo!
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for San Angelo has announced that “winter is coming”! Due to the cold front that passed through on Sunday, October 9, 2022, the NWS is predicting colder weather heading into town next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. With the colder weather will be […]
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Police Release Details on Knickerbocker Rd. Motorcycle Crash
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police Monday morning released more details on that serious motorcycle crash on Knickerbocker Rd. near San Angelo stadium Saturday night. As we reported Saturday, a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a high speed crash on Knickerbocker Rd. and police were investigating the scene long after the crash.
San Angelo Kohl's store set to open Nov. 4
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo's Kohl’s location, 5825 Sherwood Way, will open to the public Friday, Nov. 4. According to a Kohl's release, the 55,000 square foot store will feature a Sephora at Kohl’s and a large active section right at the entrance, highlighting national brand favorites such as Nike, Under Armour, adidas and Champion. It will also include bright, open aisles for easy navigation and customer conveniences to make the shopping experience even easier, including self-checkout, self-returns, self-pick up for online orders and Amazon Returns.
FOX West Texas
Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Abilene and San Angelo local newshttps://www.myfoxzone.com/
Comments / 0