SAN ANGELO, TX — The man who plays the character “Rip” Wheeler from Yellowstone is part of a group of investors who purchased a San Angelo coffee company. Cole Hauser plays the head man of the bunk house named Rip who is also Beth Dutton’s beau in the hit streaming series Yellowstone. The investment group purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co. Longhorn Coffee Co. is a small batch coffee roasting company founded in the early 2010s by Scott and Laurie Decker. The couple was roasting small batches of coffee and eventually introduced their coffee blends at grocery stores such as Market…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO