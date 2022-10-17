Read full article on original website
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
Fallout 76 lead designer Ferret Baudoin has died
A Facebook tribute page says Baudoin died on October 15.
'Fallout's yours'—Todd Howard learned he could make Fallout 3 from a Post-It
Todd Howard, Pete Hines, and Tim Cain share memories of Fallout 3.
Fallout: New Vegas developers finally discuss sequel
Earlier this week, on 10 October, we celebrated 25 years of the Fallout franchise. That’s right, for a quarter of a century, players have been hooked on the retro-futuristic post-apocalyptic RPGs, and have seen their playlists littered with bangers from throughout the 1900s as a result. Of all the...
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
Former Skyrim developer shows off open-world horror game
The Axis Unseen is a heavy metal horror game with a unique soundtrack that reacts to the way that you hunt the folkloric monsters in the world with you. Clifford Meyer, who some will recognise from the post-metal bands ISIS and Red Sparowes, contributes to the original music arrangements that use both heavy metal and "primitive" instruments to dynamically reflect the events of the game. We've covered The Axis Unseen once before but this trailer, hot off the presses of developer Just Purkey Games, shows off even more of its entrancing world.
Gamespot
PlayStation Horror Game Sale Arrives Just In Time For Halloween
With Halloween around the corner, a number of online platforms are kicking off sales focused on games that are designed to make you sleep with the lights on. Over on the PlayStation Store, the Halloween sale is in full swing and includes a number of great games marked down to scary awesome prices.
TechRadar
Gotham Knights review
A burning university, civilians held hostage, and a bad guy around every corner. With Batman dead at the hands of Ra's al Ghul, it’s finally time for me to don a red helmet and try my hand at the vigilante business. In Gotham Knights, you play as one of...
Naughty Dog says the PS5 is still its primary platform despite PC releases
Naughty Dog has just released Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection on PC
Silent Hill Ascension is a "live real-time interactive series" coming in 2023
Ascension is your chance to "change Silent Hill canon forever"
Silent Hill 2 remake announced as timed PS5 console exclusive
It's also coming to PC, and "other formats" after a year
Fallout 76 players leave in-game tributes to late lead designer
Eric "Ferret" Baudoin, a game designer who was best known for his work on both the Dragon Age and Fallout series, suddenly passed away last week (15 October). Baudoin, who worked as a lead designer at BioWare for six years (he worked on both Dragon Age: Origins and its sequel), also spent 10 years at Bethesda, where he was a quest designer and writer on Fallout 4, and Fallout 76's post-launch lead designer.
IGN
Silent Hill 2 Remake Has 'Seamless' Gameplay With No Loading Screens
Konami's Silent Hill 2 Remake from Bloober Team won't feature loading screens and instead has seamless gameplay when transitioning to new areas, coming out of cutscenes, and so on. Announced in a PlayStation Blog post, Bloober Team's creative director and lead designer Mateusz Lenart discussed how Silent Hill 2 Remake's...
Digital Trends
Three mysterious new Silent Hill games are in development
During Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission showcase, the company announced three brand new Silent Hill games. Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill: Ascension, and Silent Hill F. Silent Hill Townfall is being developed by No Code and published by Annapurna Interactive. The studio released a teaser trailer, and while not many details were revealed, such as drop date or platforms, No Code creative director Jon McKellan says, “To say that Silent Hill has been an inspiration to No Code would be a massive understatement. Our previous two games, Stories Untold and Observation both played with that same deep psychological horror.”
Mario and Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review – a decent strategy game in flimsy Nintendo wrapping
With a spotlight shining upon him in a crowded LA auditorium, game developer Davide Soliani starts to sob uncontrollably. After years sworn to secrecy, Davide’s dream game is finally being unveiled to the public – and by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, no less. It’s a genuinely heartfelt and disarmingly human moment, a rarity amid the overly slick presentations that dominate E3, gaming’s annual hype event.
Polygon
Silent Hill is getting a new movie to reboot the franchise
Silent Hill’s movie franchise is getting a reboot. During Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission announcement stream, which revealed a new remake of the game Silent Hill 2, the company also announced that it’s bringing the franchise back to theaters with a totally reimagined film. Return to Silent Hill will be helmed by the director of the original 2006 Silent Hill movie.
Nintendo Download: Escape an Unstoppable Force! The Fearsome Raiders Descend
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005430/en/ DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is now available for pre-order and will be launching on Oct. 14. (Photo: Business Wire)
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
TechRadar
Netflix's account-sharing crackdown gets a little less painful
As part of its continued push to combat password sharing, Netflix has introduced the option to transfer user profiles to new accounts. The new feature, suitably-titled Profile Transfer, lets you move your viewing history, watchlist and personalized recommendations to a different Netflix account, should you find yourself moving from your current household.
I can't stop pretending I'm Batman in this beautiful Cyberpunk 2077 Fortnite map
This gorgeous Cyberpunk 2077 Fortnite map might be my new favorite walking sim
