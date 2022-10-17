ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles

Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
GAMINGbible

Fallout: New Vegas developers finally discuss sequel

Earlier this week, on 10 October, we celebrated 25 years of the Fallout franchise. That’s right, for a quarter of a century, players have been hooked on the retro-futuristic post-apocalyptic RPGs, and have seen their playlists littered with bangers from throughout the 1900s as a result. Of all the...
GAMINGbible

Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu

The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
GAMINGbible

Former Skyrim developer shows off open-world horror game

The Axis Unseen is a heavy metal horror game with a unique soundtrack that reacts to the way that you hunt the folkloric monsters in the world with you. Clifford Meyer, who some will recognise from the post-metal bands ISIS and Red Sparowes, contributes to the original music arrangements that use both heavy metal and "primitive" instruments to dynamically reflect the events of the game. We've covered The Axis Unseen once before but this trailer, hot off the presses of developer Just Purkey Games, shows off even more of its entrancing world.
Gamespot

PlayStation Horror Game Sale Arrives Just In Time For Halloween

With Halloween around the corner, a number of online platforms are kicking off sales focused on games that are designed to make you sleep with the lights on. Over on the PlayStation Store, the Halloween sale is in full swing and includes a number of great games marked down to scary awesome prices.
TechRadar

Gotham Knights review

A burning university, civilians held hostage, and a bad guy around every corner. With Batman dead at the hands of Ra's al Ghul, it’s finally time for me to don a red helmet and try my hand at the vigilante business. In Gotham Knights, you play as one of...
GAMINGbible

Fallout 76 players leave in-game tributes to late lead designer

Eric "Ferret" Baudoin, a game designer who was best known for his work on both the Dragon Age and Fallout series, suddenly passed away last week (15 October). Baudoin, who worked as a lead designer at BioWare for six years (he worked on both Dragon Age: Origins and its sequel), also spent 10 years at Bethesda, where he was a quest designer and writer on Fallout 4, and Fallout 76's post-launch lead designer.
IGN

Silent Hill 2 Remake Has 'Seamless' Gameplay With No Loading Screens

Konami's Silent Hill 2 Remake from Bloober Team won't feature loading screens and instead has seamless gameplay when transitioning to new areas, coming out of cutscenes, and so on. Announced in a PlayStation Blog post, Bloober Team's creative director and lead designer Mateusz Lenart discussed how Silent Hill 2 Remake's...
Digital Trends

Three mysterious new Silent Hill games are in development

During Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission showcase, the company announced three brand new Silent Hill games. Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill: Ascension, and Silent Hill F. Silent Hill Townfall is being developed by No Code and published by Annapurna Interactive. The studio released a teaser trailer, and while not many details were revealed, such as drop date or platforms, No Code creative director Jon McKellan says, “To say that Silent Hill has been an inspiration to No Code would be a massive understatement. Our previous two games, Stories Untold and Observation both played with that same deep psychological horror.”
The Guardian

Mario and Rabbids: Sparks of Hope review – a decent strategy game in flimsy Nintendo wrapping

With a spotlight shining upon him in a crowded LA auditorium, game developer Davide Soliani starts to sob uncontrollably. After years sworn to secrecy, Davide’s dream game is finally being unveiled to the public – and by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, no less. It’s a genuinely heartfelt and disarmingly human moment, a rarity amid the overly slick presentations that dominate E3, gaming’s annual hype event.
Polygon

Silent Hill is getting a new movie to reboot the franchise

Silent Hill’s movie franchise is getting a reboot. During Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission announcement stream, which revealed a new remake of the game Silent Hill 2, the company also announced that it’s bringing the franchise back to theaters with a totally reimagined film. Return to Silent Hill will be helmed by the director of the original 2006 Silent Hill movie.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games

Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
TechRadar

Netflix's account-sharing crackdown gets a little less painful

As part of its continued push to combat password sharing, Netflix has introduced the option to transfer user profiles to new accounts. The new feature, suitably-titled Profile Transfer, lets you move your viewing history, watchlist and personalized recommendations to a different Netflix account, should you find yourself moving from your current household.

Comments / 0

Community Policy