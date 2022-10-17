Last week, the Bainbridge Walk steering committee hosted both Golf and Tennis to END ALZ events. The winning team for the Golf event was Danimer Scientific. Between the two events, more than $21,000 was raised for the Alzheimer’s Association. As noted by Rob McRae, Golf coordinator, “We couldn’t ask for a better event. Between the conditions of the course, weather, and volunteers everything went perfect. I just want to send another big thank you out to all the event’s supporters. The generosity of Bainbridge’s local businesses is incredible. We can’t wait to see what the future of this event holds.”

BAINBRIDGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO