Post-Searchlight
Bearcats cruise past Raiders in Columbus
The Bainbridge Bearcats High School football team picked up their first road victory of the season as they defeated Shaw in Columbus 42-13 as the Bearcats move to .500 with a 4-4 record. The story of the night was the Bearcats offense as they continued to find their stride. As...
Post-Searchlight
Bainbridge Walk, Golf and Tennis events to END ALZ
Last week, the Bainbridge Walk steering committee hosted both Golf and Tennis to END ALZ events. The winning team for the Golf event was Danimer Scientific. Between the two events, more than $21,000 was raised for the Alzheimer’s Association. As noted by Rob McRae, Golf coordinator, “We couldn’t ask for a better event. Between the conditions of the course, weather, and volunteers everything went perfect. I just want to send another big thank you out to all the event’s supporters. The generosity of Bainbridge’s local businesses is incredible. We can’t wait to see what the future of this event holds.”
Albany Herald
Dougherty Trojans football could claim a share of region title Thursday night
ALBANY — The No. 4- ranked Dougherty Trojans will host Thomasville on Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium and the winner will claim at least a share of the Region 1-AAA championship with only one football game remaining on the regular season schedule. It would be Dougherty’s first region...
Post-Searchlight
Bass Cats recognized at BOE meeting
At the Decatur County Board of Education meeting on Thursday night, the 2022 GHSA State Tournament Bass Fishing Champions Shane Dill and Bowynn Brown were presented with their state championship rings by principal Chris Merritt alongside Coach Matthews. In May of 2022, Dill and Brown secured the State Championship on...
famunews.com
FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
thefamuanonline.com
Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices
As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
Click10.com
Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
mypanhandle.com
Potential record-breaking cold snap for the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — It’s been an interesting past few months for Panhandle weather. An extensively dry fall, a very quiet tropical season, and now an untimely cold snap. Meteorologist Wright Dobbs, with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said “On average in Tallahassee over the...
Post-Searchlight
Middle school students tour Decatur County Historical and Genealogical Society Museum
Nearly 100 Quest and Advanced Content middle school students took to downtown Bainbridge Monday morning for a field trip. The main destination: the Decatur County Historical and Genealogical Society Museum. The reason? To prepare for a wax museum display for next year’s bicentennial celebration, where the students will be the exhibits, dressing up to portray influential figures from the county’s history.
City of Thomasville to host first career fair
The City of Thomasville is set to host its first career fair, encouraging job seekers to come out and find career opportunities at the free event on October 25.
WCTV
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Investigators believe the human remains found in a wooded area off Apalachee Parkway are that of a man missing more than a year. A group of people discovered the skeletal remains Monday afternoon in the area near the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway. Police say preliminary...
Post-Searchlight
Dry fall weather a blessing to some farmers, a curse to others
The late summer months and early fall saw a dramatic increase in rainfall; at the time, nine inches more than the previous year had fallen, within just a few weeks. This rainy weather was accompanied by overcast skies and a rise in humidity; that caused problems for farmers in Decatur County, with an increase in boll rot in cotton and white mold in peanuts foremost among them.
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast - Cold front arrives Monday to drop temperatures
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s time to say goodbye to our high-pressure system and get ready for a cold front that is approaching from the northwest. The effects from this front will not arrive until Monday, so for the rest of Sunday, winds will become light and lows will be mild in the low 60s. However, calm winds and increased dew points tonight will help lead to some fog in the early morning hours.
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak Tree
In the 1950s, a Florida State University professor named Laura Jepsen took a walk in pastureland by the University in Tallahassee and discovered an ancient live oak on the property. Jepsen couldn't get the tree out of her mind, calling it "a tree to inspire poets." She eventually purchased the pastureland and built a small Tudor-style cottage that would be called Lichgate.
WALB 10
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to officials. A truck collided with a moped, officials said. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
WCTV
Barb’s Brittles Sweet Potato Souffle recipe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Barbra shares her Sweet Potato Souffle recipe. 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease an 8 x 8 baking dish. Set aside. 2. In a medium bowl, combine the oats, flour, sugars, and cinnamon. Using a pastry blender, cut in the butter until pea-sized crumbs form. Stir in the pecans and refrigerate the topping until ready to use.
WCTV
Eastbound I-10 in Gadsden County fully re-opens hours after major crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Gadsden County was shut down for hours on Monday afternoon following a major accident. The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. after three tractor-trailers and a sedan collided on the Interstate. Crews had to work to free someone from the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. That person was later airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
Post-Searchlight
BPS enforce temporary statewide burn ban
As fall deepens and edges closer to winter, the leaves begin to change and die, and weather grows drier and windier. These conditions can be dangerous for burning, with it being much easier for the fire to get out of control. As a result, Bainbridge Public Safety instituted a temporary burn ban on October 7, as part of a statewide ban, during which time no burn permits were issued. The ban was lifted at the end of last week.
southgatv.com
Find the ‘Farmer of the Year’
MOULTRIE, GA – Back to today’s opening of the 44th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo. Where we found this year’s Swisher Southeastern Farmer of the Year. This year’s Swisher Luncheon was packed. Members of the Sunbelt Ag Expo committee welcomed Georgia’s Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black,...
wfxl.com
Man wanted for warrants in multiple South Georgia counties
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Cecil Hill, Jr., wanted for false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges for an incident that occurred on October 13. Deputies say that Hill also has warrants from Thomas County.
