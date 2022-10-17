Read full article on original website
Related
Nokia sees improved 3Q profit, sales on strong demand for 5G
Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia reported substantially improved third-quarter profits and higher sales Thursday on the back of strong demand for 5G technology from operators.The company, based in Espoo, Finland, reported net profit of 551 million euros ($539 million) for the July-September period, up 19% from 463 million euros a year earlier. Net income attributable to shareholders was up 21% at 550 million euros from 454 million euros a year earlier. Nokia’s reported sales were up 16% to 6.2 billion euros.CEO Pekka Lundmark said the company's third-quarter performance “demonstrates we are delivering on our ambition to accelerate growth.”“As...
Nasdaq profit rises 15% as market rout fuels demand for investment products
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) reported a 15% jump in third-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for the exchange operator's investment products that helped offset a slowdown in initial public offerings.
Tesla Stock Slides As Q3 Revenue Miss, Flat Margins Clouds Earnings Beat
Tesla (TSLA) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, but overall revenues missed Street forecasts, while profit margins were flat to the prior period, suggesting a challenging backdrop for the clean energy carmaker heading into the final months of the year. Tesla said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in...
Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings
US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rally ahead of big Q3 earnings week
U.S. stocks soared on Monday — buoyed by a round of solid bank results and a reversal of tax cut plans in the U.K. — as investors assembled for a big week of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed up 2.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
US News and World Report
Roche Sales Decline More Than Expected as COVID Products Slide
(Reuters) -Roche's quarterly sales declined 6% as a slump in COVID-19 treatments and diagnostic testing outweighed gains from haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus. Third-quarter revenue slipped to 14.74 billion Swiss francs ($14.84 billion), below market expectations of about 15.5 billion francs. "The third quarter of 2022 was...
Insurer Travelers profit falls on hurricane costs, lower investment returns
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N) reported a 20% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by hurricane-related claims and lower returns on its investments.
P&G starts fiscal year strong, but soaring dollar will sting
Procter & Gamble exceeded $20 billion in sales during the fiscal first quarter but citing the strong dollar, it said Wednesday that it expects to post its first annual sales decline since 2017. U.S companies that do a lot of business overseas are getting hammered by a surge in the...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
P&G Beats Wall Street Forecasts, But Strong Dollar Weighs on Sales Outlook
Procter & Gamble beat Wall Street forecasts on the top and bottom lines in its fiscal first quarter on the back of price hikes, but it lowered its full-year sales forecast due to the stronger dollar. The consumer goods giant reported first-quarter net sales of $20.6 billion, up 1 percent compared to the previous year and topping analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. It was driven by a 9 percent increase from higher pricing and a 1 percent increase from positive product mix, partially offset by a 3 percent decrease in shipment volumes.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe...
Tesla Q3 Earnings Highlights: Record Revenue, Operating Margin And Free Cash Flow, Tesla Semi Deliveries Coming In December
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA reported third-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Tesla reported third quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The...
Winnebago Industries Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Warns On Uncertain Market Conditions
Winnebago Industries Inc WGO reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 14% year-on-year to $1.18 billion, beating the consensus of $1.12 billion. Towable segment revenue fell 11.8% Y/Y to $494.2 million, driven by a decline in unit volume partially offset by pricing actions. Motorhome revenue of $555.8 million increased 23.8% Y/Y....
Why United Airlines Shares Are Trading Higher? Here Are 43 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
SenesTech, Inc. SNES shares jumped 102.6% to $0.47 after declining over 3% on Tuesday. SenesTech, during August, posted a Q2 loss of $0.21 per share. Scopus BioPharma Inc. SCPS rose 66% to $0.4075. Scopus Biopharma completed recapitalization designed to enhance shareholder value. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL gained 61.6% to $0.75...
Mexico's America Movil Q3 profit rises 13.7%, fueled by new subscribers
MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil (AMXL.MX) reported a 13.7% jump in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by more wireless subscribers across all the regions where it operates, compared to a year earlier.
msn.com
Travelers stock up 1.3% premarket after Q3 profit and revenue beat
Travelers Cos. Inc. shares rose 1.3% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the property & casualty insurer topped profit and revenue estimates for the third quarter. The company posted net income of $454 million, or $1.89 a share, for the quarter, down 31% from $662 million, or $2.62 a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding one-time items, the company had per-share earnings of $2.20, well ahead of the $1.54 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 6% to $9.303 billion, also ahead of the $8.850 billion FactSet consensus. Net written premiums came to $9.198 billion, up 10% from $8.324 billion a year ago, with premiums rising in all three of its business segments, namely business insurance, up 9%, bond & specialty insurance, up 8% and personal insurance, up 13%. The company said its catastrophe losses edged up to a pretax $512 million from $501 million a year ago, mostly due to the fallout from Hurricane Ian. The decline in adjusted EPS was due to lower net investment income and a lower underlying underwriting gain (i.e., excluding net prior year reserve development and catastrophe losses), partially offset by net favorable prior year reserve development compared to net unfavorable prior year reserve development in the prior year quarter, the company said in a statement. The company had net investment losses in the quarter of $93 million pretax, after gains of $8 million pretax a year ago. Shares have gained 7% in the year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average which counts Travelers as a member, has gained 16%, and the S&P 500 has fallen 22%.
microcapdaily.com
LATAM Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS: LTMAQ) Powerful Run Northbound as Airline Set to Emerge from Bankruptcy on November 3rd
LATAM Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS: LTMAQ) is skyrocketing up the charts in recent trading from well under a dime to recent highs over $0.50 per share after the Company reported it would exit bankruptcy on November 3. BK stocks has a long history of making highly explosive moves once on the OTC. We covered American Airlines BK here on Microcapdaily and the stock saw spectacular gains running well over 1000%. While LTMAQ is emerging from Bankruptcy Nov 3rd it is unclear if commons will survive. A new equity could be issued in connection with LATAM’s reorganization, that will transfer, exchange and/or assign respective ERO New Common Stock or the commons could come out of bankruptcy intact.
Abbott's weak medical device sales, China impact drag shares down nearly 7%
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected growth in international medical device sales, hit by a strong dollar and supply challenges in China, dragging down shares of the company nearly 7%.
IBM Stock Higher After Q3 Earnings Beat, Solid 2022 Revenue Outlook
IBM (IBM) shares powered higher Thursday after the software and services group posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and said it would top full-year revenue targets despite an increasing headwind from the surging U.S. dollar. IBM said revenues for the three months ending in September rose 6% from last year to...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings
U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.
Comments / 0