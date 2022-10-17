ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Nokia sees improved 3Q profit, sales on strong demand for 5G

Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia reported substantially improved third-quarter profits and higher sales Thursday on the back of strong demand for 5G technology from operators.The company, based in Espoo, Finland, reported net profit of 551 million euros ($539 million) for the July-September period, up 19% from 463 million euros a year earlier. Net income attributable to shareholders was up 21% at 550 million euros from 454 million euros a year earlier. Nokia’s reported sales were up 16% to 6.2 billion euros.CEO Pekka Lundmark said the company's third-quarter performance “demonstrates we are delivering on our ambition to accelerate growth.”“As...
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Slides As Q3 Revenue Miss, Flat Margins Clouds Earnings Beat

Tesla (TSLA) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Wednesday, but overall revenues missed Street forecasts, while profit margins were flat to the prior period, suggesting a challenging backdrop for the clean energy carmaker heading into the final months of the year. Tesla said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in...
Markets Insider

Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings

US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
US News and World Report

Roche Sales Decline More Than Expected as COVID Products Slide

(Reuters) -Roche's quarterly sales declined 6% as a slump in COVID-19 treatments and diagnostic testing outweighed gains from haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus. Third-quarter revenue slipped to 14.74 billion Swiss francs ($14.84 billion), below market expectations of about 15.5 billion francs. "The third quarter of 2022 was...
WSOC Charlotte

P&G starts fiscal year strong, but soaring dollar will sting

Procter & Gamble exceeded $20 billion in sales during the fiscal first quarter but citing the strong dollar, it said Wednesday that it expects to post its first annual sales decline since 2017. U.S companies that do a lot of business overseas are getting hammered by a surge in the...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
WWD

P&G Beats Wall Street Forecasts, But Strong Dollar Weighs on Sales Outlook

Procter & Gamble beat Wall Street forecasts on the top and bottom lines in its fiscal first quarter on the back of price hikes, but it lowered its full-year sales forecast due to the stronger dollar. The consumer goods giant reported first-quarter net sales of $20.6 billion, up 1 percent compared to the previous year and topping analysts’ expectations of $20.28 billion. It was driven by a 9 percent increase from higher pricing and a 1 percent increase from positive product mix, partially offset by a 3 percent decrease in shipment volumes.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe...
Benzinga

Tesla Q3 Earnings Highlights: Record Revenue, Operating Margin And Free Cash Flow, Tesla Semi Deliveries Coming In December

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA reported third-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Tesla reported third quarter revenue of $21.45 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The total came in shy of analyst estimates of $21.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The...
msn.com

Travelers stock up 1.3% premarket after Q3 profit and revenue beat

Travelers Cos. Inc. shares rose 1.3% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the property & casualty insurer topped profit and revenue estimates for the third quarter. The company posted net income of $454 million, or $1.89 a share, for the quarter, down 31% from $662 million, or $2.62 a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding one-time items, the company had per-share earnings of $2.20, well ahead of the $1.54 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 6% to $9.303 billion, also ahead of the $8.850 billion FactSet consensus. Net written premiums came to $9.198 billion, up 10% from $8.324 billion a year ago, with premiums rising in all three of its business segments, namely business insurance, up 9%, bond & specialty insurance, up 8% and personal insurance, up 13%. The company said its catastrophe losses edged up to a pretax $512 million from $501 million a year ago, mostly due to the fallout from Hurricane Ian. The decline in adjusted EPS was due to lower net investment income and a lower underlying underwriting gain (i.e., excluding net prior year reserve development and catastrophe losses), partially offset by net favorable prior year reserve development compared to net unfavorable prior year reserve development in the prior year quarter, the company said in a statement. The company had net investment losses in the quarter of $93 million pretax, after gains of $8 million pretax a year ago. Shares have gained 7% in the year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average which counts Travelers as a member, has gained 16%, and the S&P 500 has fallen 22%.
microcapdaily.com

LATAM Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS: LTMAQ) Powerful Run Northbound as Airline Set to Emerge from Bankruptcy on November 3rd

LATAM Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS: LTMAQ) is skyrocketing up the charts in recent trading from well under a dime to recent highs over $0.50 per share after the Company reported it would exit bankruptcy on November 3. BK stocks has a long history of making highly explosive moves once on the OTC. We covered American Airlines BK here on Microcapdaily and the stock saw spectacular gains running well over 1000%. While LTMAQ is emerging from Bankruptcy Nov 3rd it is unclear if commons will survive. A new equity could be issued in connection with LATAM’s reorganization, that will transfer, exchange and/or assign respective ERO New Common Stock or the commons could come out of bankruptcy intact.
TheStreet

IBM Stock Higher After Q3 Earnings Beat, Solid 2022 Revenue Outlook

IBM (IBM) shares powered higher Thursday after the software and services group posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and said it would top full-year revenue targets despite an increasing headwind from the surging U.S. dollar. IBM said revenues for the three months ending in September rose 6% from last year to...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, yields rise as investors pore over corporate earnings

U.S. stocks snapped a winning streak to end a back-and-forth session lower Wednesday as a rally that kicked off the week faltered despite better-than-feared earnings reports. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) sank 0.7% after the index gained more than 4% in the past two days, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 100 points, or 0.3%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.9%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked above 4.1%.

