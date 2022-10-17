ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reportedly make decision on manager Dave Roberts

It appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers will not be overreacting to their Waterloo moment. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports this week that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expected to return for the 2023 season. Harris adds that Roberts would be starting a three-year contract extension that he signed prior to the 2022 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Guardians fans fuming after Terry Francona doesn’t challenge awful call

After the Guardians fell in an early hole of their decisive Game 5 against the Yankees, fans lost it when the team didn’t challenge an obvious call. Terry Francona couldn’t have scripted a worst start for his Cleveland Guardians in a decisive Game 5 on Tuesday afternoon of the ALDS series against the New York Yankees.
ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
The Spun

Prominent Sports Host Says Bob Costas Needs To 'Shut Up'

A man who made his living talking about sports wants Bob Costas to stop talking so much. The decorated broadcaster has called the ALDS games between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians for TBS. Not everyone has enjoyed the Emmy winner's return to the MLB booth. During his podcast...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
TEXAS STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

