Michigan State

Comments / 6

jeff busman
2d ago

already voted and it sure wasn't for her! sounds like she is buying votes! why didn't she do the last 31/2 years?

Reply
8
Gregorysims
2d ago

Good Detroit will hire their on police department and she will pull our state troopers out of the city. Now the state working taxpayers will pay more for the cities .

Reply
2
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

MDHHS director, other health leaders talk about how budget signed by Gov. Whitmer improves access to care

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel joined other health leaders today at Community Health and Social Services (CHASS) Center, Inc. in Detroit to discuss how access to health care is improved by the fiscal year 2023 budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and through federally qualified health centers.
DETROIT, MI
UPMATTERS

Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan employers do better than most states when hiring employees

(The Center Square) – Michigan employers are faring much better than those in other states nationwide when it comes to hiring employees, according to a new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub. The report rated states based on the rate of job openings in the latest month...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Is ‘split ticket’ voting allowed in Michigan elections? How does it work?

Election Day is getting closer and closer for Michigan voters, though voting is already well underway with absentee voting. The voting process in Michigan is fairly straightforward, but there is some confusion about when voters can vote a “split ticket,” which means voting for candidates in more than one political party.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

$30M in funding to hire local police officers across the state announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that $30 million in grant scholarships are now available to help local law enforcement agencies hire more police officers. The funding will help cover basic law enforcement training academy costs and recruit salaries for individuals employed by a law enforcement...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:

MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

New blood lead level data available for children in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department announced childhood blood lead figures have been updated on Michigan Environmental Public Health Tracking’s (MiTracking) website. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the data now shows rates for blood lead levels at or above 3.5 µg/dL. That...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Michigan has 3 proposals on the ballot for the General Election

Proposal 22-1 FULL TEXT OF PROPOSED INITIATED LAW:. A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the state constitution of 1963, by amending sections 10 and 54 of article IV, to require certain disclosures and to modify limitations on terms of office of state legislators. Resolved by the Senate and House...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

3D printed home could help Michigan’s housing shortage

DETROIT – Construction has kicked off on the first 3D printed home in Detroit. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, nonprofit organization Citizen Robotics and state leaders celebrated the launch with a “wall printing ceremony” Tuesday. The build is a pilot project to see if 3D printing homes can boost the housing supply in Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan reports 12,414 COVID cases, 173 new deaths

Michigan’s new COVID case reporting continued to decline last week, though the state saw a bump in virus-related deaths. Health officials reported 12,414 new confirmed and probable cases, bringing the seven-day average down from 1,408 cases per day to 1,369, according to data published Tuesday, Oct. 18, by the Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
etxview.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE

