Read full article on original website
jeff busman
2d ago
already voted and it sure wasn't for her! sounds like she is buying votes! why didn't she do the last 31/2 years?
Reply
8
Gregorysims
2d ago
Good Detroit will hire their on police department and she will pull our state troopers out of the city. Now the state working taxpayers will pay more for the cities .
Reply
2
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
MDHHS director, other health leaders talk about how budget signed by Gov. Whitmer improves access to care
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel joined other health leaders today at Community Health and Social Services (CHASS) Center, Inc. in Detroit to discuss how access to health care is improved by the fiscal year 2023 budget signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and through federally qualified health centers.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan health department announces expansion of childhood blood lead data
Over 3,400 children had elevated blood levels in 2021, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced. The agency released new data about blood levels and children. This comes after the department updated its definition of elevated blood lead level in May 2022. Following in the footsteps of the...
UPMATTERS
Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan employers do better than most states when hiring employees
(The Center Square) – Michigan employers are faring much better than those in other states nationwide when it comes to hiring employees, according to a new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub. The report rated states based on the rate of job openings in the latest month...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Is ‘split ticket’ voting allowed in Michigan elections? How does it work?
Election Day is getting closer and closer for Michigan voters, though voting is already well underway with absentee voting. The voting process in Michigan is fairly straightforward, but there is some confusion about when voters can vote a “split ticket,” which means voting for candidates in more than one political party.
wgvunews.org
Federal funds could triple the impact of Michigan’s Weatherization Assistance Program
The new federal funds have been released and will be available to local weatherization operators on November first. Eligibility is based on household income and home condition. Michigan is getting more federal funding towards its Weatherization Assistance Program. The state Department of Health and Human Services said the money could...
WILX-TV
$30M in funding to hire local police officers across the state announced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that $30 million in grant scholarships are now available to help local law enforcement agencies hire more police officers. The funding will help cover basic law enforcement training academy costs and recruit salaries for individuals employed by a law enforcement...
What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:
MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
UpNorthLive.com
Plan to lower penalties in deer reporting requirements vetoed by Gov. Whitmer
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would have removed criminal penalties related to deer reporting requirements for hunters. Under Michigan law, deer hunters have 72 hours to report that they killed a deer to the Department of Natural Resources. : New deer hunting regulations with...
Fox17
New blood lead level data available for children in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — The state health department announced childhood blood lead figures have been updated on Michigan Environmental Public Health Tracking’s (MiTracking) website. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the data now shows rates for blood lead levels at or above 3.5 µg/dL. That...
Probe into Shirkey-tied nonprofits continues; $2.33M conciliation agreement declined
Two nonprofits associated with the 2020 petition effort to roll back the governor’s emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic have rejected a multi-million-dollar settlement with state elections officials, paving the way for a criminal investigation to progress. Michigan! My Michigan! and Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility were accused in...
WILX-TV
‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
abc57.com
Michigan has 3 proposals on the ballot for the General Election
Proposal 22-1 FULL TEXT OF PROPOSED INITIATED LAW:. A joint resolution proposing an amendment to the state constitution of 1963, by amending sections 10 and 54 of article IV, to require certain disclosures and to modify limitations on terms of office of state legislators. Resolved by the Senate and House...
3D printed home could help Michigan’s housing shortage
DETROIT – Construction has kicked off on the first 3D printed home in Detroit. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, nonprofit organization Citizen Robotics and state leaders celebrated the launch with a “wall printing ceremony” Tuesday. The build is a pilot project to see if 3D printing homes can boost the housing supply in Michigan.
WWMTCw
Prop 1: What Michigan's term limits, financial disclosure amendment would and wouldn't do
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 1, a legislature-approved plan to change term limits and financial transparency.
Ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield suspected of criminal enterprise, embezzlement
Whether Lee Chatfield, Michigan’s former House speaker, engaged in a “criminal enterprise” is the subject of court documents briefly made public which allege the ex-lawmaker may be guilty of embezzlement, bribery, use of controlled substances and campaign finance violations. Chatfield was a part of the state Legislature...
State canvassers could face legal consequences, removal from office, AG office says in opinion
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office indicated that two state canvassers may be at risk of legal liability and removal from office due to violations of their “clear legal duty.”. A letter dated Oct. 18 from Nessel’s Chief Deputy Christina Grossi alluded to the fact that the Republican...
Here are all Detroit Free Press endorsements for 2022 general election
You can use our voter guide to see which of these Michigan local and statewide races are on your ballot and find out more about the candidates. State Board of Education: PAMELA PUGH, MITCHELL ROBINSON. University of Michigan Regent: MIKE BEHM, KATHY WHITE. Michigan State University Trustee: RENEE KNAKE JEFFERSON,...
Michigan reports 12,414 COVID cases, 173 new deaths
Michigan’s new COVID case reporting continued to decline last week, though the state saw a bump in virus-related deaths. Health officials reported 12,414 new confirmed and probable cases, bringing the seven-day average down from 1,408 cases per day to 1,369, according to data published Tuesday, Oct. 18, by the Department of Health and Human Services.
etxview.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer receives $26 million, with five donors giving $250,000 each
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the number one fundraiser in Michigan state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Michigan Secretary of State, the governor received $26,046,921 in total contributions and spent $20,109,935 between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 1, 2022. Whitmer is running for re-election in 2022.
Comments / 6