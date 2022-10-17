Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Nearly 1 million Minnesota frontline workers have received ‘Hero Pay’ bonuses
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Labor and industry reports nearly 997,000 frontline workers have received their COVID ‘Hero Pay’ bonuses. Over one million Minnesotans were approved for the $487 payments. The only workers who remain to be paid are those who need to update their payment information.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
Here’s who would benefit from Scott Jensen’s income tax plan
Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen is campaigning on abolishing the state income tax. At $15.7 billion or 54% of projected 2023 general fund revenues, it is a costly idea that would force some combination of drastic increases in sales and property taxes, and draconian cuts to major public programs like schools, hospitals, roads and […] The post Here’s who would benefit from Scott Jensen’s income tax plan appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Attorney General's Office places $11-million dollar fine on company that admitted to breaching aquifer during Line 3 construction
(Clearwater County, MN) -- Enbridge is facing a misdemeanor charge and fine after breaching a northern Minnesota aquifer. State Attorney General Keith Ellison has charged the company with appropriating state waters without a permit through construction after officials admitted to the January 2021 breach in Clearwater County. Company officials also admit they delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge will pay an $11-million dollar fine in connection with the breach.
U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas
Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
kxlp941.com
Minnesota Department of Transportation Hiring Snowplow Operators
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has the ‘help wanted’ sign out for the winter season. MnDOT District 6 spokesman Mike Dougherty says they need snowplow operators:. “We have spots for fill-in operators, emergency sort of 45-day contracts that are great as well as full-time snowplow operators where in...
KIMT
Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list
In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
fox9.com
Walz-Jensen debate: Minnesota gubernatorial candidates in their own words
(FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen squared off in a debate Tuesday night in Rochester, marking the first general election gubernatorial debate between the two candidates. The debate, hosted Tuesday night by KTTC, covered a wide range of topics over an hour period. Below, we have...
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
KARE
The proposed Minnesota mine which has Tesla's attention
Underneath the ground in Aitkin County, sits some of the highest-grade nickel deposits in the world. It could become the site of the state's first nickel mine.
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota hemp farmers hit brakes as the state's industry opens up
DRESBACH, MINN. - Pam Hartwell calls it her "little bonfire." Earlier this year, half her inaugural hemp crop growing near a goat pasture "went hot" - that is, tested over the state's legal limit of THC. The Winona County farmer had to raze 20 plants. "As soon as I watched...
Answering your questions about the student loan forgiveness program
MINNEAPOLIS -- If you've got student loans, listen up. The Department of Education has started taking applications for the student loan debt relief program.The White House expects 43 million Americans will benefit from the plan and 20 million will see their remaining balance canceled.You don't have to go far to find someone feeling the burden of student loans."I'm working four jobs right now. So just trying to pay those back," said Stone Goomanson, of Minneapolis. "I came out of grad school with about $17,000 in loans, so better than a lot of my peers."It should come as no surprise that...
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"
MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
fox9.com
Minnesota audiologists explain what you need to know about OTC hearing aids
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Over-the-counter hearing aids are now available without a prescription. For Minnesota audiologists, it's a chance to raise awareness about hearing loss, as the devices hit store shelves Monday. "There are definitely people who need hearing aids that aren't getting them. Roughly 38 million people have...
mprnews.org
New poll shows that Walz has a slight lead over Jensen in tight Minnesota governor race
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and challenger Scott Jensen are poised to debate Tuesday night on television stations in Mankato, Rochester, Duluth and Fargo. It’s the only televised debate in the Minnesota gubernatorial race this year. Ahead of the debate, a new poll from MinnPost and Embold Research shows Walz...
KIMT
Oklahoma woman sentenced for bringing meth into southern Minnesota
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced for bringing methamphetamine from Texas to southern Minnesota. Randi Lynn Laumbach, 41 of Lawton, OK, was ordered Wednesday to spend four years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. Laumbach will be allowed to serve her probation in her home state.
abc17news.com
How one Minnesota county has been rapidly housing the homeless since the pandemic
On a breezy morning in July, Fabian Jones rode his new bike to the homeless shelter where he lived earlier this year. “Here’s one of our success stories,” said Michael Goze, head of the nonprofit that runs the emergency shelter, known as Homeward Bound, located in the heart of Minneapolis’ large Native American community.
