Minnesota State

Nearly One Million Minnesotans Have Received COVID Bonus Payments

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota is reporting that nearly 1 million COVID Frontline Worker Bonus payments have been sent out over the past two weeks. As of today, the total was just under 997,000 with just over $487 deposited into the accounts of the recipients. It was estimated that just over 1 million applications for the bonus payments had been approved.
Here’s who would benefit from Scott Jensen’s income tax plan

Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen is campaigning on abolishing the state income tax. At $15.7 billion or 54% of projected 2023 general fund revenues, it is a costly idea that would force some combination of drastic increases in sales and property taxes, and draconian cuts to major public programs like schools, hospitals, roads and […] The post Here’s who would benefit from Scott Jensen’s income tax plan appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Attorney General's Office places $11-million dollar fine on company that admitted to breaching aquifer during Line 3 construction

(Clearwater County, MN) -- Enbridge is facing a misdemeanor charge and fine after breaching a northern Minnesota aquifer. State Attorney General Keith Ellison has charged the company with appropriating state waters without a permit through construction after officials admitted to the January 2021 breach in Clearwater County. Company officials also admit they delayed notifying the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Enbridge will pay an $11-million dollar fine in connection with the breach.
U.S. Ag. Secretary declares nine Minnesota counties disaster areas

Christopher Vondracek at the Star Tribune reports U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has designated nine counties in southwestern and south central Minnesota farm country as disaster areas, allowing drought-sapped farmers to receive federal assistance for the second consecutive year. The counties designated are Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright.
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America

The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
Minnesota Department of Transportation Hiring Snowplow Operators

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has the ‘help wanted’ sign out for the winter season. MnDOT District 6 spokesman Mike Dougherty says they need snowplow operators:. “We have spots for fill-in operators, emergency sort of 45-day contracts that are great as well as full-time snowplow operators where in...
Minnesota Gov. Walz receives $6.3 million, with $8,000 donations topping list

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board, the governor received $6,310,606 in total contributions and spent $2,642,137 between Jan. 1, 2021 and July 18, 2022. Walz is running for re-election in 2022.
Answering your questions about the student loan forgiveness program

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you've got student loans, listen up. The Department of Education has started taking applications for the student loan debt relief program.The White House expects 43 million Americans will benefit from the plan and 20 million will see their remaining balance canceled.You don't have to go far to find someone feeling the burden of student loans."I'm working four jobs right now. So just trying to pay those back," said Stone Goomanson, of Minneapolis. "I came out of grad school with about $17,000 in loans, so better than a lot of my peers."It should come as no surprise that...
Who is funding fiery new ad accusing AG Keith Ellison of being "anti-cop"

MINNEAPOLIS -- There is a new commercial targeting Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison that features some serious accusations.The commercial claims that Ellison "has been anti-cop forever, cops know it," and that he "supports convicts." Political experts say that some of the accusations the group makes are misleading. Some of the scenes depicted in the ad are from Minneapolis, such as the ones that show the burning of the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct. But at least one disturbing image is actually not from Minnesota. The carjacking scene where a person is dragged out of the car is the...
Minnesota audiologists explain what you need to know about OTC hearing aids

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Over-the-counter hearing aids are now available without a prescription. For Minnesota audiologists, it's a chance to raise awareness about hearing loss, as the devices hit store shelves Monday. "There are definitely people who need hearing aids that aren't getting them. Roughly 38 million people have...
Oklahoma woman sentenced for bringing meth into southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced for bringing methamphetamine from Texas to southern Minnesota. Randi Lynn Laumbach, 41 of Lawton, OK, was ordered Wednesday to spend four years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. Laumbach will be allowed to serve her probation in her home state.
