Russian President Vladimir Putin could now be facing a "desperate situation" in the war in Ukraine as his army runs out of ammunition, a British spy chief said Tuesday. Speaking in an address to the Royal United Services Institute, Jeremy Fleming, head of Britain's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), also said Putin is committing "strategic errors in judgment," citing his decision to mobilize prisoners and inexperienced conscripts to bolster Moscow's numbers in the war.

8 DAYS AGO