'NCIS: Hawai'i' Star Vanessa Lachey and Daughter Are 'Twinning' in Floral Gowns

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Vanessa Lachey’s daughter is her mini-me.

The NCIS: Hawaiʻi actress shared a sweet photo with her daughter, 7-year-old Brooklyn Elisabeth, whom she shares with husband Nick Lachey.

“TWINNING! 👯‍♀️ She’s at that phase where she wants to match ME!… and I’m here for it! Any Mommy daughter ideas let’s GO! So far I’ve found @zimmermann and @caracara_nyc,” the actress captioned the photo, in which she’s seen posing with her daughter as they both rock matching floral print dresses.

The artistic shot, which captures a bit of a sun glare in the frame, was taken by Lachey’s 5-year-old son, Phoenix, as revealed in the caption. One fan even commented on it, writing, “Wicked good flare. Ahhhhtsy 🤙🏻," as another added, “Phoenix finding that good light! 🔥🔥🔥”

The Lachey’s are also parents to 10-year-old Camden John.

While fans lit up the comment section with suggestions on where Lachey could find more mommy-and-me outfits, one fan had, quite possibly, the best idea, writing: “Have props make a miniature NCIS body armor vest.”

Fans also commented on the “super cute” bond the duo share, while encouraging the actress to “enjoy this stage” because it goes by so quickly.

In between raising her three children, Lachey has been busy filming and promoting the police procedural, while also working alongside her husband on the new season of Netflix’s reality series, Love Is Blind.