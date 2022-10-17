ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

Broadhurst scores his 3rd hat trick as Polar Bears overwhelm Berkeley Springs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The stats continue to be impressive for the Fairmont Senior boys soccer team. With their 11-0 victory over Berkeley Springs in the Class AA/A Region I Section 2 semifinals on Wednesday at East-West Stadium, the Polar Bears have now shut out an opponent in 16 of their 20 games this season.
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Texas Tech Red Raiders

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Most signs point to a high-scoring game when West Virginia squares off with Texas Tech on Saturday, but sometimes such contests end up depending on defense. Not that such an eventuality will lead to a 17-13 final, but moreso in the fact that the team which can come up with a critical stop or two, especially in a key moment later in the game, will hold an advantage.
