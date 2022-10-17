The University of Iowa, Drake University and Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice are teaming together to create a one-stop shop to help Afghans in Iowa gain permanent residency.Why it matters: The legal process to become a permanent resident in the U.S. is confusing and arduous.But if the Afghan nationals don't successfully navigate it, they could be deported back to Afghanistan, where their lives are at risk.State of play: Many of the Afghans who came here in 2021 through "Operation Allies Welcome" faced threats of violence following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.The U.S. military operation airlifted Afghan civilians who assisted America...

IOWA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO