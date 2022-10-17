ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Biden's economic fairy tale

Pete Buttigieg, President Joe Biden's secretary of transportation, was recently asked about high inflation and the worsening state of the U.S. economy. In response, he spun a lovely tale. "Remember, we have our challenges right now," Buttigieg admitted on ABC’s This Week. "But when the president took office, we were...
Leader Telegram

US heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty

JAY, Maine (AP) — Across the U.S., families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies tighten. The Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter and some worry whether heating assistance programs will be able to make up the difference for struggling families. The situation is even bleaker in Europe, with Russia’s continued curtailment of natural gas pushing prices upward and causing painful shortages. ...
Axios Des Moines

Iowa organizations team up to help Afghans gain residency

The University of Iowa, Drake University and Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice are teaming together to create a one-stop shop to help Afghans in Iowa gain permanent residency.Why it matters: The legal process to become a permanent resident in the U.S. is confusing and arduous.But if the Afghan nationals don't successfully navigate it, they could be deported back to Afghanistan, where their lives are at risk.State of play: Many of the Afghans who came here in 2021 through "Operation Allies Welcome" faced threats of violence following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.The U.S. military operation airlifted Afghan civilians who assisted America...
