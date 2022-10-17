Read full article on original website
Related
'Serious concerns': These senators are pushing back on the $25 billion Kroger-Albertsons merger
The proposed $25 billion Kroger-Albertsons grocery giant merger is already running into significant opposition from progressive lawmakers and others.
Fed ‘hurting the situation’ on economy, Sanders says
"It is wrong to be saying that the way we're going to deal with inflation is by lowering wages and increasing unemployment. That is not what we should be doing," Sen. Bernie Sanders said.
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Biden slammed for claiming 8.2% inflation shows ‘progress:’ ‘What planet is this guy on?’
President Biden’s comments attacking Republicans following the latest inflation report on Thursday were slammed on social media for being tone-deaf and threatening.
Washington Post reporter mocked for dutifully reporting Biden's ice cream order: ‘Pulitzer material here’
Washington Post reporter Tyler Pager was mocked on social media for tweeting about President Biden’s ice cream order, a frequently ridiculed media topic, on Saturday.
Scalise rips Biden adviser for 'bragging' about gas prices that 'are about 60% higher' than in early 2021
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise said Senior White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein was "bragging" about low gas prices as costs and inflation remain high for Americans.
Biden, Democrats use midterm mass-distraction strategy to hide counterculture revolution from angry voters
Biden, Democrats use midterm mass-distraction strategy to cover for failures on economy, crime and border and hide counterculture revolution from angry voters.
Biden crushed for draining US oil reserves, denying his administration ‘slowed’ oil production
Conservatives on Twitter blasted President Biden for claiming Wednesday that his administration did nothing to slow down domestic energy production.
Washington Examiner
Biden's economic fairy tale
Pete Buttigieg, President Joe Biden's secretary of transportation, was recently asked about high inflation and the worsening state of the U.S. economy. In response, he spun a lovely tale. "Remember, we have our challenges right now," Buttigieg admitted on ABC’s This Week. "But when the president took office, we were...
Kamala Harris allies leak fresh Biden, Buttigieg gripes to CNN
A new CNN report reveals a set of gripes that Harris' allies have when it comes to her utilization on the campaign trail.
American Airlines forecasts strong profit for December quarter
The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier reported an adjusted profit of $478 million, or 69 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30 on resilient demand for travel.
US heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty
JAY, Maine (AP) — Across the U.S., families are looking to the winter with dread as energy costs soar and fuel supplies tighten. The Department of Energy is projecting sharp price increases for home heating compared with last winter and some worry whether heating assistance programs will be able to make up the difference for struggling families. The situation is even bleaker in Europe, with Russia’s continued curtailment of natural gas pushing prices upward and causing painful shortages. ...
Iowa organizations team up to help Afghans gain residency
The University of Iowa, Drake University and Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice are teaming together to create a one-stop shop to help Afghans in Iowa gain permanent residency.Why it matters: The legal process to become a permanent resident in the U.S. is confusing and arduous.But if the Afghan nationals don't successfully navigate it, they could be deported back to Afghanistan, where their lives are at risk.State of play: Many of the Afghans who came here in 2021 through "Operation Allies Welcome" faced threats of violence following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.The U.S. military operation airlifted Afghan civilians who assisted America...
The crypto dream is not dead. We hope the delusions are
Crypto is an interesting technology that can do some things better–but it won't transform our economy, writes Index Ventures partner Danny Rimer.
Questions surround timing of Biden fuel announcement, if plan will work
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — President Joe Biden announced that 15 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve would be sold in December. This allotment is not new and is a continuation of a March plan to bring down costs. After the president made the announcement from the White House Wednesday, two reporters asked […]
Comments / 0