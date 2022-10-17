Read full article on original website
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
nationalinterest.org
China Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine After Russian Mobilization
“China calls on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference. A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry urged Russia and Ukraine to reach a “ceasefire through dialogue” on Wednesday after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of Russia’s conscripted reservists—a step that could mark an escalation of the Russian invasion and has already led to protests in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.
nationalinterest.org
If Putin Nukes Ukraine, Russia Could Win the War
If Ukraine and the West continue to escalate, Putin will respond by doing what he has repeatedly warned he would do: employ nuclear weapons. Having failed in his initial effort to achieve a coup de main against Ukraine and his subsequent campaign to occupy territory in the east and south of that country, Russian president Vladimir Putin has figured out a way of winning by appearing to lose. His recent moves, announcing a partial mobilization and undertaking referenda in the occupied territories on their joining Russia, are precursors to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
European Union: 'Russian Army will be annihilated' if Putin uses nuclear weapons
Russia’s military will be “annihilated” by Western forces if Russian President Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the European Union’s top diplomat has warned. “Any nuclear attack against Ukraine will create an answer — not a nuclear answer, but such a powerful answer from the...
China Calls for Peace Talks After Vladimir Putin Mobilizes for Ukraine War
Beijing renewed its calls for peace talks in Ukraine on Wednesday, hours after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to mobilize a portion of Russia's armed forces. In a televised address from Moscow, the Russian leader said he would support defense chief Sergei Shoigu's mobilization proposal in order to achieve operational goals in Ukraine.
Japan summons Russian ambassador after its diplomat is ‘brutally interrogated’ in Moscow
Japan has demanded an apology from Russia after its diplomat was blindfolded and physically restrained during an interrogation and accused of being a spy, deepening a diplomatic row between the two countries.Tatsunori Motoki, who worked at the Japanese consulate general, was detained in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east on allegations that he obtained classified information about Russia, the foreign ministry in Moscow said.On Monday, Russia‘s foreign ministry notified Japan‘s embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared “persona non grata”, or an undesirable person, on grounds that he conducted illegal espionage activity, and ordered him to leave the country...
US company provided tech to Russian missile-maker despite sanctions: Report
A U.S. firm supplied technology to a Russian missile company after 2014 despite sanctions levied by the United States, according to a new report.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
msn.com
President of United Arab Emirates travels to Russia on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
UAE Crown Prince and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed travels to Russia on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to try to de-escalate the military escalation with Kiev and to try to put the parties on the road to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Finland’s prime minister says Russia withdrawal from Ukraine is only way out of conflict
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has said that Russia “leaving Ukraine” is the only way out of the conflict. Her simple comments came after Joe Biden questioned what Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” is, posing a question as to how the Russian president can avoid losing face and significant power within his nation.
Russia-Ukraine war live: ‘desperation’ grows in Russian military and society, says UK; Putin ‘would consider Biden G20 meeting’
Head of GCHQ says Russian commanders are ‘worried about the state of their military machine’; Russian foreign minister says Moscow open to talks
Putin places nuclear umbrella over annexed Ukraine regions
Regions of Ukraine recently illegally annexed by Russia are under the protection of Moscow’s nuclear arsenal, the Kremlin has claimed.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “all these territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation”, and as such were “protected”.“Their security is provided for at the same level as the rest of Russia’s territory,” he added.Nato is conducting annual nuclear exercises this week and has said it expects Russia to hold its own nuclear drills imminently.Just last month, Vladimir Putin threatened the West as he said Moscow was ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary to defend the “territorial...
A Russian Superyacht Has Been Spotted in Hong Kong. Seizing It Won’t Be as Easy.
Authorities on the hunt for Russia’s superyachts just got a new lead. The question is, can they get their hands on the vessel?. Nord, a 464-foot megayacht connected to the Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, turned up in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a weeklong voyage from the port of Vladivostok in southeastern Russia, where it had docked since March, according to the ship-tracking service Maritime Traffic.
Russia Will Run Out Of Arms Before Ukraine Does, Says UK Defence Secretary
The UK's Defense Minister Ben Wallace has said that Russia is cut off from the global supply chain and will soon run out of weapons before Ukraine does. During an interview with Sky News, Wallace said, “Russia's ability to make and repair weapons and ammunition is tied up in a global supply chain that it has little current access to,” he added.
Russia's army will be 'annihilated' by the West's non-nuclear military response if Putin uses nukes against Ukraine, warns EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell
Russian forces would be 'annihilated' by the West's military response if Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Moscow on Thursday. At the opening of a Diplomatic Academy in Belgium, Borrell said: 'Putin is saying he is not bluffing. Well, he cannot...
Russian shelling cuts external power to Ukraine nuclear plant - Kyiv
KYIV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant in southern Ukraine was operating on emergency diesel generators on Monday after Russian shelling cut off its external power supply, Ukraine's state nuclear energy company said.
Biden condemns Russian missile strikes, says U.S. will continue to impose costs
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Monday's widespread Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, saying they targeted civilians and served no military purpose, and vowed that the United States and its allies will continue to impose costs on Moscow.
Democratic senator threatens to freeze weapons sales to Saudi Arabia over support of Russia
Strong remarks by chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee indicate possible sea change in US policy
U.S., U.K., France to raise Iran arms transfers to Russia at U.N.
NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and France plan to raise the issue of Iranian weapons transfers to Russia during a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, diplomats said without providing details.
Russians withdrew $7.5 billion in Sept as they left the country - central bank
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian citizens withdrew 458 billion roubles ($7.5 billion) in cash from banks in September, with the bulk of the outflow recorded in the second half of the month when increased numbers of people were leaving the country, the central bank said on Thursday.
