Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
nationalinterest.org

China Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine After Russian Mobilization

“China calls on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference. A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry urged Russia and Ukraine to reach a “ceasefire through dialogue” on Wednesday after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of Russia’s conscripted reservists—a step that could mark an escalation of the Russian invasion and has already led to protests in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.
nationalinterest.org

If Putin Nukes Ukraine, Russia Could Win the War

If Ukraine and the West continue to escalate, Putin will respond by doing what he has repeatedly warned he would do: employ nuclear weapons. Having failed in his initial effort to achieve a coup de main against Ukraine and his subsequent campaign to occupy territory in the east and south of that country, Russian president Vladimir Putin has figured out a way of winning by appearing to lose. His recent moves, announcing a partial mobilization and undertaking referenda in the occupied territories on their joining Russia, are precursors to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
Newsweek

China Calls for Peace Talks After Vladimir Putin Mobilizes for Ukraine War

Beijing renewed its calls for peace talks in Ukraine on Wednesday, hours after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to mobilize a portion of Russia's armed forces. In a televised address from Moscow, the Russian leader said he would support defense chief Sergei Shoigu's mobilization proposal in order to achieve operational goals in Ukraine.
The Independent

Japan summons Russian ambassador after its diplomat is ‘brutally interrogated’ in Moscow

Japan has demanded an apology from Russia after its diplomat was blindfolded and physically restrained during an interrogation and accused of being a spy, deepening a diplomatic row between the two countries.Tatsunori Motoki, who worked at the Japanese consulate general, was detained in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east on allegations that he obtained classified information about Russia, the foreign ministry in Moscow said.On Monday, Russia‘s foreign ministry notified Japan‘s embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared “persona non grata”, or an undesirable person, on grounds that he conducted illegal espionage activity, and ordered him to leave the country...
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
The Independent

Putin places nuclear umbrella over annexed Ukraine regions

Regions of Ukraine recently illegally annexed by Russia are under the protection of Moscow’s nuclear arsenal, the Kremlin has claimed.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “all these territories are inalienable parts of the Russian Federation”, and as such were “protected”.“Their security is provided for at the same level as the rest of Russia’s territory,” he added.Nato is conducting annual nuclear exercises this week and has said it expects Russia to hold its own nuclear drills imminently.Just last month, Vladimir Putin threatened the West as he said Moscow was ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary to defend the “territorial...
Vice

A Russian Superyacht Has Been Spotted in Hong Kong. Seizing It Won’t Be as Easy.

Authorities on the hunt for Russia’s superyachts just got a new lead. The question is, can they get their hands on the vessel?. Nord, a 464-foot megayacht connected to the Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, turned up in Hong Kong on Wednesday after a weeklong voyage from the port of Vladivostok in southeastern Russia, where it had docked since March, according to the ship-tracking service Maritime Traffic.
Benzinga

Russia Will Run Out Of Arms Before Ukraine Does, Says UK Defence Secretary

The UK's Defense Minister Ben Wallace has said that Russia is cut off from the global supply chain and will soon run out of weapons before Ukraine does. During an interview with Sky News, Wallace said, “Russia's ability to make and repair weapons and ammunition is tied up in a global supply chain that it has little current access to,” he added.
Daily Mail

Russia's army will be 'annihilated' by the West's non-nuclear military response if Putin uses nukes against Ukraine, warns EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

Russian forces would be 'annihilated' by the West's military response if Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Moscow on Thursday. At the opening of a Diplomatic Academy in Belgium, Borrell said: 'Putin is saying he is not bluffing. Well, he cannot...
