Axios

These Hyundai and Kia vehicles are twice as likely to be stolen as other cars

Hyundai and Kia vehicles from model years 2015 through 2019 are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles from the same period, according to a new report. Driving the news: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which tracks theft claims, said Thursday that the problem stems from the fact that many of the Hyundai and Kia vehicles "lack electronic immobilizers that prevent thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition."
Autoblog

Hyundai and Kia recall 122,000 vehicles over potential gearbox fault

No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but Hyundai and Kia are having an especially hard time. The two brands have recently had to recall four models over two problems with circuit boards in their official tow hitch accessory. Now a potential issue with the circuit board controlling the oil pump in the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by Hyundai and Kia is forcing recalls of eight models. A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.
Gizmodo

23-Year-Old 'Crypto King' Has Luxury Cars Seized After $35 Million of Investor Money Vanishes

Five luxury cars, including two BMWs, two McLarens, and a Lamborghini, have been seized from 23-year-old Aiden Pleterski, the self-described “crypto king” of Canada, during bankruptcy proceedings according to a new report from the CBC. But those cars are only worth a fraction of the $35 million that Pleterski allegedly took from investors who thought he’d make them rich in the cryptocurrency market, and it’s not clear whether they’ll ever see their money again.
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Family Handyman

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
MotorBiscuit

4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000

Hybrid models are becoming a great option for those that aren't ready to go full EV yet, but are looking to save money. Here are some great cheap new hybrid cars. The post 4 Brand New Hybrid Models That Cost Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com

Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
Jalopnik

Hyundai and Kia Will Lose $2 Billion on Fixing Bad Engines This Quarter

Hyundai’s offsetting much of its earnings with engine repairs, Honda dealers are shaking in their boots because somebody said “direct sales,” and we all just want Nissan and Renault to work this out. All that and more in Tuesday’s Morning Shift for October 18, 2022. 1st...

