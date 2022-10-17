ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia, MI

See the latest class entering the Ionia Athletic Hall of Fame

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
A group of five individuals are among the class heading into the Ionia Athletic Hall of Fame this week.

This year’s class includes Jerry Hopkins, Chuck Stewart, Herb Loveless, Rick Johnson and Jean Puroll Greip. They will be joined by Ionia’s 1981-82 boys basketball team and chain gang members Butch White, Claude Clark, Brad Curtis, Brent Masengale and Roy Staudenmeyer.

Ionia will introduce this year’s hall of fame class during halftime of its regular-season finale football game against rival Lakewood on Friday.

Hopkins (1960) was part of Ionia’s first West Central Conference basketball championship squad in 1960 and also was part of a district title that year. He owns the school’s single-game scoring record at 39 points. Hopkins, who was also on Ionia’s unbeaten football team in 1958, went on to play basketball at Ferris State.

Stewart (1968) was a member of West Central Conference championship football, basketball and baseball teams. He was a key player on a district champion basketball team as a senior in 1968.

Loveless (1972) excelled at baseball and had a school-record 27 pitching wins during his three varsity seasons. He hurled a perfect game with 13 strikeouts as a senior before being drafted by the Boston Red Sox.

Johnson (1982) was a football, basketball and track standout. He was a member of the 1982 basketball squad that had a school-record 22 wins. Johnson, who went on to shine as a tackle in the Grand Valley football program, owns the school-record in the discus with a throw of 159-9.

Greip (1984) was a basketball, track and volleyball standout for the Bulldogs. She set school records in the long jump and 100- and 300-meter hurdles in track and was twice Ionia’s team MVP in basketball.

The 1981-82 basketball team had a 22-2 mark and won league and district titles. The squad, which fell to Okemos in the regional final, got to as high as No. 2 in the state rankings

The chain gang members being inducted are Ionia graduates and are being recognized for their service to the football program.

Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

