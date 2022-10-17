ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, PA

Police presence increased at North East High School as 'alleged threat' investigated

By Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago

NORTH EAST ― The North East School District increased police presence at its high school on Monday after an "alleged threat" to the school was made Friday evening.

There will be a continued police presence on the district's campus throughout the week.

"The district has a great relationship with our local and state police departments and, for peace of mind, we asked them to show additional police presence to support our students, staff, and families throughout the week," North East School District Superintendent, Michele Hartzell, wrote in an email.

In a statement issued to parents Saturday, the school district said, "School officials along with the police are investigating the alleged threat. The district is aware of the situation and a person of interest has been identified."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9FW4_0icHQfur00

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Police presence increased at North East High School as 'alleged threat' investigated

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Police investigate explosion at multi-unit home on Poplar Street in Erie

An explosion blew out an entryway to a west Erie apartment house Tuesday evening. Erie Police are investigating the explosion that occurred outside a residence in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Detectives are working to figure out what kind of device was detonated. No one was injured, however, at least one person was inside […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

North East School District steps up security after alleged threat

A local school district is upping the ante with more security after an alleged threat was made over the weekend. The North East School District and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged threat made against North East High School. Students that we spoke with on Monday said there were undercover cops sitting in the […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Erie man arrested on similar charges from 2017

An Erie man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges similar to ones previously faced. Deandre Sparks, 25, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person. In 2017, Sparks was sentenced to spend one year in prison and one year of probation for recklessly endangering another person and […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Accused of Striking Care-Dependent Person in Face Multiple Times

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after she reportedly assaulted a care-dependent person. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 68-year-old Paula Counselman I, of Cooperstown, on October 14, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
OIL CITY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Sherman Man Arrested on Weapon Possession Charges in Ripley

A Sherman man was arrested on weapon possession charges over the weekend in Ripley. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on Burton Avenue at about 2:45 AM Saturday for a report of a suspicious person knocking on doors. On arrival, they located a vehicle occupied by 19-year-old Marcus Detweiler in front of the residence. Further investigation found that Detweiler was allegedly driving without a valid driver's license, proof of registration, proof of insurance, proper inspection, and no/distinctive license plates. While continuing to speak with Detweiler, deputies saw a .357 revolver in plain view on the floor under the driver's seat. Deputies removed Detweiler from the vehicle, and a further search revealed that the serial number on the revolver had been scratched off, and that he was allegedly in possession of an electronic stun gun. Detweiler was charged with 2nd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and several traffic citations, and he was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. He is currently being held in the jail on $30,000 bail.
RIPLEY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Crack Cocaine, Heroin Seized Following Search in Millcreek Township

A large amount of drugs have been seized following the search of an address in Millcreek Township on Wednesday, according to police. Detectives in the Millcreek Township Police Vice Unit, Erie District Attorney's Drug Task Force and the City of Erie Police Vice Unit served the search warrant in the 1400 block of W. 25th St. around 8:45 a.m.
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Man Arrested After Striking Another With A Weapon

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested following a domestic incident that led to one going to the hospital. Officers responded to Jamestown’s East Side following reports of a domestic incident in the area. Upon arrival officers discovered 28-year old Claude Wine Jr. had...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Police Identify Driver of Stolen Pickup Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash

Police have released the name of the man who was killed following a three-vehicle crash in the City of Erie Saturday morning. Chauncy Grayson, 25, of Erie, died following the crash of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested after allegedly harassing a victim, and damaging a vehicle and cellphone Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the Lakewood Walmart at around 8 p.m. Sunday Afternoon. Further investigation...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Erie man found guilty in 2021 shooting on West 2nd Street

An Erie man was found guilty following an attempted 2021 shooting. After a two-day jury trial, Orguna Sanders, 50, was found guilty on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and persons not to possess a firearm. The 2021 shooting left one man wounded from a gunshot to the back. That shooting took place […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Police: Two Suspects Facing Aggravated Assault Charges After Oil City Man Beaten by Four Men

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two Oil City men have been charged with aggravated assault after police say a man was beaten by four individuals at a residence on Hone Avenue. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Jerome Barber and 20-year-old Giovanni Nicholas Paolucci on Tuesday, October 18, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Antiques, replicas stolen in McKean Township burglary

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A home in McKean Township recently was burglarized. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the burglary occurred at some time between the hours of 9 a.m. on Oct. 13 and about 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. PSP Troopers responded to the burglary call in the 10,000 block of Old Route 99 at […]
MCKEAN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Identify Man Found Deceased In Downtown Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have identified the man found deceased in Downtown Jamestown this week. Partially decomposed human remains were found by a passerby around noon Monday next to Faust Electric on First Street. Following an autopsy, officers identified the man as 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr....
JAMESTOWN, NY
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy