ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Herald-Record

Girls soccer: Seven candidates up for Varsity 845 player of the week

By Ken McMillan, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEsyl_0icHQcGg00

This week's Varsity 845 Player of the Week poll is live. Finalists were chosen based on games played October 10-16 and on information reported on time to the Times Herald-Record.

The poll will be open until 2 p.m. Wednesday. Vote as often as you like (no robot voting, please). The winner will be announced at @Varsity845 and @KenMcMillanTHR on Twitter.

The first five winners have been Francesca Donovan of Monroe-Woodbury, Kathryn Scully of John S. Burke Catholic, Grace Druke of Pine Bush, Maddie Walsh of Cornwall and Taylor Vogt of S.S. Seward.

Finalists

(listed alphabetically)

Gabi Castro, Ellenville

Three goals was the magic number as the Blue Devils topped Webutuck, 6-1, on Tuesday.

Caroline Connolly, Kingston

She had a hand in almost everything, her four goals and two assists lifting Kingston past Middletown, 7-0, on Friday.

Brooke Huleatt, Mount Academy

She had a busy day with three goals and two assists as the Eagles topped Highland, 7-0, on Tuesday. She added two goals an two assists in a 6-0 win over Onteora on Thursday.

Jael-Marie Guy, O’Neill

Her three goals helped the Raiders blank Chester, 6-0, on Tuesday. She added a goal in a 4-0 win over Liberty on Wednesday.

Kayla Oakes, Rondout Valley

Her three goals propelled the Ganders past Middletown, 7-0, on Friday.

Riley Schmidt, Valley Central

She posted the hat trick as the Vikings beat Newburgh 4-2 on Tuesday.

Natalie Tucker, Saugerties

She tickled the twine three times in a 5-0 win over Roosevelt on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Herald-Record

Vote in the Varsity 845 poll for the High School Boys Soccer Player of the Week

This week's Varsity 845 Player of the Week poll is live. Finalists were chosen based on games played Oct. 10 to Oct. 16 and on information reported to the Times Herald-Record. The poll will be open until 2 p.m. Wednesday, so cast your votes now! The winner will be announced at @Varsity845 on Instagram and @MKramerTHR on Twitter. Last week's winner was Washingtonville's Matt Stack.
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Boys Soccer Defeats MDI 4-0

The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team defeated MDI on Senior Recognition Night, 4-0 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, October 19th. Cruz Coffin scored twice, with Silas Montigny and Miles Palmer adding a goal for the Eagles. Kal Laslie had 2 assists and Luke Perry had an assist. Cooper...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy