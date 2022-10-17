ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Alert suspect to be extradited to Pensacola, charged with 2 counts of kidnapping

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago
The suspect in the kidnapping of a 2-year-old child and 17-year-old will be charged with two counts of kidnapping when she is extradited back to Pensacola.

Pensacola Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Wood told the News Journal that police are waiting for the Philadelphia, Mississippi, Police Department to extradite 22-year-old Alyanna Gulley on suspicion of kidnapping 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and an unidentified 17-year-old who was later dropped off at Highway 29 and Roberts Road.

"We're waiting on her to be extradited from Mississippi back here and she'll be charged with two counts of kidnapping," Wood told the News Journal.

Kidnapping:Escambia toddler who was focus of Amber Alert found safely, alleged kidnapper arrested

While the teenager's identity has not been released, Wood did confirm that the 17-year-old, Jazarah and Gulley are part of the same family.

The Amber Alert for the 2-year-old occurred just before midnight Saturday after Gulley allegedly kidnapped the child and teen from 6115 N. Davis Highway at 8:47 p.m. Saturday.

Police in Philadelphia, Mississippi, arrested Gulley at 3:35 a.m. Sunday, recovering Jazarah, as well as Gulley's own 2-year-old daughter, Aila Jones, safely.

Philadelphia police did not respond to the News Journal's phone calls regarding Gulley's extradition.

Wood said he does not know when Gulley will be extradited back to Pensacola, saying the 22-year-old may also face charges in Mississippi.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

Comments / 7

Jessica Cosby
2d ago

man this is bs thats her child and they have the nerves to arrest her ! shes young and they may have lied to get her child they lie to get! shame on them

Reply(1)
7
Darren Callahan
2d ago

6115 N. Davis is a doctors office, at that time the office had to be closed. So something is off as far as kidnapping. Sounds like a setup to me and this girl is collateral damage.

Reply(1)
6
the world is getting closer to the end!!
2d ago

This is so sad I’m sure she did not kidnap them. She was probably set up. Shame on them. The truth will come out soon as to what really happened. People are so cruel, evil and wicked.

Reply
2
