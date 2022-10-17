Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Apartment rents in Texas increasing year by year, but by how much? New study explains
HOUSTON - Things are getting expensive all around, if you haven't already noticed, and a new study showed apartments in Texas have actually been increasing year by year. Research conducted by Rent.com showed monthly average prices for 3-bedroom apartments across Texas have grown, but some major cities are faring better than others.
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
dmagazine.com
This Membership-Oriented Nail Salon Is Planning a Dallas Takeover
Rachel Apfel Glass has always complained about getting her nails done. While working in the finance industry for 10 years, the New Yorker would constantly go to the salon. But “I always felt like a manicure was an errand,” she says. She couldn’t find a salon she liked. There wasn’t a quality place in between the small mom-and-pop salon on the corner and the high-end spa to change out her nail color.
fox5atlanta.com
Housing industry headed for a tough 2023
ATLANTA - If you have owned a home in metro Atlanta over the past 24 months, it's likely that the value of that home has jumped around 30%. As amazing as that sounds, home prices continue to exceed inflation, but things are likely to change as we get ready to march into the new year.
Developer envisions ‘mini version of Avalon’ in Atlanta’s Southside
One Atlanta developer plans to bring a “northside quality development” south of I-20.
WFAA
Build-to-rent housing gaining market share in North Texas
DALLAS — Read. Newly built rental homes make up about 9% of all new residential construction in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the product type is a rapidly growing segment of the market here and nationwide, especially across the Sunbelt. Roughly 5,000 single-family rental homes will be built in North Texas...
Housing expert: Atlanta housing market now in recession
As higher mortgage rates bite harder, the number of metro Atlanta home sales in September fell hard and the selling pric...
This Legendary Volk Estates English Eclectic is on The Market For The First Time in 50 Years
This profoundly beautiful home in the renowned Volk Estates neighborhood is an English Eclectic mansion that is both historically and socially significant. It has served not only as a respite of comfort, protection, and security but also as the launchpad of dreams. The social history of an iconic home is...
saportareport.com
New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Donates $3.8 Million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas
MacKenzie Scott donates $3.8 million to Girl Scouts in Texas.RK/Unsplash. Billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $3.8 million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, this is part of a larger $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 councils across the U.S. to help advance the mission. Dallas News reports Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts said the donation will help the organization expand its outreach. Bartkowski told Dallas News:
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
Sandy Springs Mayor Paul offers high praise for Atlanta Mayor Dickens as sales tax negotiations stall
Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul expressed his appreciation for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens during his State of the City presentation before the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 18. “I just want to go on the record. I think the world of the new mayor of Atlanta. He’s doing a phenomenal job,” Paul […] The post Sandy Springs Mayor Paul offers high praise for Atlanta Mayor Dickens as sales tax negotiations stall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
advocatemag.com
Hotel with a ‘torrid history’ could become our neighborhood’s latest apartment community
A hotel property that police say has been a hotbed of criminal activity could become an apartment complex, but first the City Council would have to approve the owner’s rezoning request. And the more neighbors learn about the New York City-based landlords, the angrier and less supportive of that...
CandysDirt.com
Mayor Johnson Wants to Build on Downtown’s Momentum, Bringing ‘Big Dallas Energy’ Into 2023
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson encouraged stakeholders Tuesday to keep building on the momentum of new development, revitalization, and walkable residential living in a pep rally of sorts at the Downtown Dallas Inc. State of Downtown event. Some might call it Big Dallas Energy. “My vision is more of what we’ve...
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
Your Guide To The Best Pizza Joints In Collin County
Historically, Collin County has not been a sanctuary for Italian immigrants. In fact, according to the United States Census Bureau, there are just 291 Italian speakers in the county — or 0.0299 percent — out of a population of 1.03 million (2019). Not fertile ground for pizza authenticity, although that ground shifts when you consider the number of ex-New Yorkers mingling in our midst.
Here Where To Find The Absolute Best Soup In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get each state's best soup.
Study names North Texas city as the best city for families with children
Making a move? If you are looking for the best place for your family to settle down then you may want to give this North Texas city a try.
Fatburger Opens New Location In Garland
The new co-branded location provides guests with a one-stop dining experience
