WFAA

Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation

DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

This Membership-Oriented Nail Salon Is Planning a Dallas Takeover

Rachel Apfel Glass has always complained about getting her nails done. While working in the finance industry for 10 years, the New Yorker would constantly go to the salon. But “I always felt like a manicure was an errand,” she says. She couldn’t find a salon she liked. There wasn’t a quality place in between the small mom-and-pop salon on the corner and the high-end spa to change out her nail color.
DALLAS, TX
fox5atlanta.com

Housing industry headed for a tough 2023

ATLANTA - If you have owned a home in metro Atlanta over the past 24 months, it's likely that the value of that home has jumped around 30%. As amazing as that sounds, home prices continue to exceed inflation, but things are likely to change as we get ready to march into the new year.
ATLANTA, GA
WFAA

Build-to-rent housing gaining market share in North Texas

DALLAS — Read. Newly built rental homes make up about 9% of all new residential construction in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the product type is a rapidly growing segment of the market here and nationwide, especially across the Sunbelt. Roughly 5,000 single-family rental homes will be built in North Texas...
DALLAS, TX
saportareport.com

New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Lease

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Donates $3.8 Million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

MacKenzie Scott donates $3.8 million to Girl Scouts in Texas.RK/Unsplash. Billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $3.8 million to Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas, this is part of a larger $84.5 million donation to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 councils across the U.S. to help advance the mission. Dallas News reports Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of Girl Scouts said the donation will help the organization expand its outreach. Bartkowski told Dallas News:
DALLAS, TX
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Sandy Springs Mayor Paul offers high praise for Atlanta Mayor Dickens as sales tax negotiations stall

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul expressed his appreciation for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens during his State of the City presentation before the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 18. “I just want to go on the record. I think the world of the new mayor of Atlanta. He’s doing a phenomenal job,” Paul […] The post Sandy Springs Mayor Paul offers high praise for Atlanta Mayor Dickens as sales tax negotiations stall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Local Profile

Your Guide To The Best Pizza Joints In Collin County

Historically, Collin County has not been a sanctuary for Italian immigrants. In fact, according to the United States Census Bureau, there are just 291 Italian speakers in the county — or 0.0299 percent — out of a population of 1.03 million (2019). Not fertile ground for pizza authenticity, although that ground shifts when you consider the number of ex-New Yorkers mingling in our midst.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

