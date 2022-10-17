ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
The Associated Press

Titans back to work, looking to be healthier after bye week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel hopes to get outside linebacker Bud Dupree back for Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts. Maybe starting safety Amani Hooker and starting right guard Nate Davis too. A bye and a long weekend off, even if it comes at the first opportunity in the NFL schedule, has to do something good for a banged-up team right? “We will see,” Vrabel said Monday. “We have had a couple of days off. Hopefully the guys feel better and healthier. We are ready to work and get something done.”
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad

The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
atozsports.com

Titans give concerning injury update on WR Racey McMath

The latest injury update on Tennessee Titans wide receiver Racey McMath is cause for a lot of concern moving forward. McMath was placed on Injured Reserve by the Titans at the end of training camp with a hip injury, which required him to miss a minimum of four games to begin the regular season.
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Sign K Rodrigo Blankenship to the Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals have signed K Rodrigo Blankenship. The former Colts kicker played three seasons before being released after week one. As of now, it is unsure when starter Matt Prater will return to the Cardinals, but one can assume that he will not be ready for quite a bit longer. Prater has missed the last two weeks with a hip injury.

