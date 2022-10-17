NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel hopes to get outside linebacker Bud Dupree back for Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts. Maybe starting safety Amani Hooker and starting right guard Nate Davis too. A bye and a long weekend off, even if it comes at the first opportunity in the NFL schedule, has to do something good for a banged-up team right? “We will see,” Vrabel said Monday. “We have had a couple of days off. Hopefully the guys feel better and healthier. We are ready to work and get something done.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO