FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
Carolina Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals
What did the Cardinals give up to acquire Robbie Anderson from the Panthers?The Cardinals receiving room is going to be much-improved moving forward. There had been rumors circulating that the Carolina Panthers had been shopping WR Robbie Anderson and according to reports, they have found a buyer. According to the...
Titans' Mike Vrabel talks releasing Josh Gordon, email reply to NFL
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media in his usual Monday press conference that comes after the team enjoyed a bye last week. The Titans were busy making moves to start the week, as they announced the signing of wide receiver C.J. Board to the practice squad, which was made possible by the release of fellow wideout Josh Gordon.
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
Titans back to work, looking to be healthier after bye week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel hopes to get outside linebacker Bud Dupree back for Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts. Maybe starting safety Amani Hooker and starting right guard Nate Davis too. A bye and a long weekend off, even if it comes at the first opportunity in the NFL schedule, has to do something good for a banged-up team right? “We will see,” Vrabel said Monday. “We have had a couple of days off. Hopefully the guys feel better and healthier. We are ready to work and get something done.”
Patriots Sign Wideout Off Ravens Practice Squad, Add Edger Rusher
The Patriots kicked off Week 7 by adding a new member to their receiving corps. New England on Wednesday signed undrafted rookie Raleigh Webb off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. Per NFL rules, Webb must remain on the Patriots’ 53-man roster for at least three weeks. A five-year...
Titans' Derrick Henry on verge of making history in Week 7 vs. Colts
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is on the cusp of having a potentially historic day in front of the home fans inside Nissan Stadium during a divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. As many of you already know, the Alabama product recently surpassed 7,000 rushing yards...
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance during Sunday’s 28-14 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota opened the game with 13 straight completions and finished with 129 passing yards, two touchdowns and zero turnovers. The former second overall pick added...
Titans give concerning injury update on WR Racey McMath
The latest injury update on Tennessee Titans wide receiver Racey McMath is cause for a lot of concern moving forward. McMath was placed on Injured Reserve by the Titans at the end of training camp with a hip injury, which required him to miss a minimum of four games to begin the regular season.
Arizona Cardinals Sign K Rodrigo Blankenship to the Practice Squad
The Arizona Cardinals have signed K Rodrigo Blankenship. The former Colts kicker played three seasons before being released after week one. As of now, it is unsure when starter Matt Prater will return to the Cardinals, but one can assume that he will not be ready for quite a bit longer. Prater has missed the last two weeks with a hip injury.
Browns RG Teller likely out against Ravens with calf injury
Browns Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller is expected to miss Sunday's game in Baltimore with a left calf strain
