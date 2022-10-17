Buzz Question -So, me and my brother disagree on this. What do you think? This co-worker at work told me she needed a PLUS ONE for this party she was going to and asked me if I I would be her 'PLUS ONE'. We are both single so I said sure. Well, my brother doesn't think it's a REAL DATE and she's just using me as a PLUS ONE for the party. I told him of course it's a date. I mean she did ask me right?

