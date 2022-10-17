Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Memories of 70s Radio Greatness in Midland/Odessa With These Nostalgic Sounds
Below is a composite of 1410 AM which was KRIL from 1984 till it signed off permanently on July 16, 2014. But the composite is from when it was the #1 station in the Midland/Odessa area known as KRIG-The Rig 14 and played a Top 40 or hit music format back in the late 70s and early 80s.
Join The Garage Gab Town Hall Meeting Tonight In Midland
Are you tired of your neighborhood looking trashy? Are there overgrown yards or lots on your street? Does the road on your street need to be repaired? If you are tired of dealing with these issues with no help from the city government come out tonight to the Garage Gab Town Hall Meeting to make your voice count. Your opinion matters!
Ask Midland Odessa – Being Someone’s PLUS ONE Considered A Date?
Buzz Question -So, me and my brother disagree on this. What do you think? This co-worker at work told me she needed a PLUS ONE for this party she was going to and asked me if I I would be her 'PLUS ONE'. We are both single so I said sure. Well, my brother doesn't think it's a REAL DATE and she's just using me as a PLUS ONE for the party. I told him of course it's a date. I mean she did ask me right?
Free Movies! Fun At The 3rd Annual HALLOWEEN Drive-In Movie Bash In Midland!
It's Halloween! And, there's nothing like a great Halloween movie with the family! One of the best places to watch a movie HALLOWEEN weekend is at Big Sky Drive-In! And this year they are doing it again. • SATURDAY OCTOBER 29TH AT BIG SKY DRIVE-IN! GHOSTLY GREETINGS. For the third...
Sharing Your Netflix Password With Others? You Can Expect Extra Charges Soon!
I have a confession to make. I once used a family member's Netflix account password at some point because I didn't want to pay for the streaming service myself. Whew. Feels good to get that off my chest. We had a good run but when that person decided they just didn't watch enough, they canceled it, and my free ride ended. I had to get my own account.
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 0