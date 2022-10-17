ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Join The Garage Gab Town Hall Meeting Tonight In Midland

Are you tired of your neighborhood looking trashy? Are there overgrown yards or lots on your street? Does the road on your street need to be repaired? If you are tired of dealing with these issues with no help from the city government come out tonight to the Garage Gab Town Hall Meeting to make your voice count. Your opinion matters!
MIDLAND, TX
Ask Midland Odessa – Being Someone’s PLUS ONE Considered A Date?

Buzz Question -So, me and my brother disagree on this. What do you think? This co-worker at work told me she needed a PLUS ONE for this party she was going to and asked me if I I would be her 'PLUS ONE'. We are both single so I said sure. Well, my brother doesn't think it's a REAL DATE and she's just using me as a PLUS ONE for the party. I told him of course it's a date. I mean she did ask me right?
Midland, TX
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas.

