The voice cast for the Legion of Super-Heroes animated movie has been revealed. The popular DC superteam from the future has been featured in several projects, ranging from animated to live-action. There was a popular Legion of Super Heroes animated series that ran from 2006-2008 and centered on a young Superman. Members of the Legion have also appeared in The CW's Arrowverse, in shows such as Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl, as well as the latest season of Young Justice. HBO Max is also developing a Legion of Super-Heroes adult-animated series, with comic book creator Brian Michael Bendis as part of the creative team. Before that series arrives, Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are releasing a Legion of Super-Heroes animated film.

5 DAYS AGO