dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Former Morgan Stanley CEO Says Crypto Could Be ‘Huge’ in the Future – Here’s What He Means
The former top executive of banking giant Morgan Stanley says that the technology behind crypto assets could revolutionize the current financial system. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack says that in about 50 years, monetary transactions and asset trading will take place digitally on blockchains as life becomes increasingly more reliant on computers.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval
Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research
The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
bctd.news
Ark Investment: Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030
In a forecast released at the start of 2022, Ark Investment anticipated that bitcoin will increase to $1 million. Analysts predict that during the coming years, the BTC rate will increase. CEO of Ark Investment, Cathy Wood, likewise anticipates a risky scenario. According to her, bitcoin will soar to $1...
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
trading-education.com
3 Significantly Undervalued Cryptos To Buy Before They Boom
3 Significantly Undervalued Cryptos To Buy Before They Boom - Our Picks. Here are our best choices for the top undervalued cryptos to buy before they boom. Continue reading to get a detailed review of each project. Solana - One of the most undervalued smart contract platform. IoTeX - Aims...
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $940,032,000 in BTC Out of Coinbase Pro As Crypto Markets Consolidate: On-Chain Data
3m – 6m: 11,280 BTC. The outflow of 48,000 BTC is coming from Coinbase Pro and has a dollar value of $940,032,000.00″. At time of writing, CryptoQuant says that further investigation is still needed to determine the true nature of the transfer, and whether or not it could be exchange shuffling its coins around, or a clean outflow to cold storage by a large player.
u.today
48,000 BTC Withdrawn by Institutions from Coinbase, CryptoQuant CEO Expects Price Surge
crypto-economy.com
Fidelity Digital Assets Introduces ETH Trading To Institutional Clients
Fidelity Digital Assets, the crypto platform of leading asset manager Fidelity Investments, will start offering Ethereum (ETH) custody and trading services to its institutional clients from this month onwards. The move comes on the heels after Fidelity unveiled a new Ethereum Index Fund for accredited investors, raising more than $5...
e-cryptonews.com
Leading Multichain Payments Solution UTtrust Announces Polygon Integration
Leading cryptocurrency payment solution Utrust adds support for Polygon transactions, bringing benefits like multi-chain transactions, faster speeds and cheap gas fees to users. Utrust has added support for USDT on Polygon transactions to its digital payments solution platform. The new addition stands to benefit users with its Web3 infrastructure, multi-chain...
From Wall Street to Uniswap: COO Mary-Catherine Lader sees the future of finance decentralized
Mary-Catherine Lader, chief operating officer of Uniswap Labs, in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. For some, leaving Wall Street for the free-wheeling world of DeFi would be a scary prospect. For Lader, it's the place to be even after the recent collapse of Terra. Even with the...
NASDAQ
Crypto Quarterly Market Update Nasdaq CryptoTM Index (NCITM) Review: September 2022
The Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe™ (NCIE™) was created to provide European investors with a reliable and dynamic crypto asset benchmark. A key feature of the NCIE’s methodology, designed to ensure the index is appropriate for professional investors, is a quarterly rebalance of the index constituents and their weightings.
ihodl.com
Brazil's Nubank to Launch its Own Digital Currency
Nubank, Brazil's largest neobank, plans to partner with Polygon in the first half of 2023 to launch Nucoin, its own digital currency. According to the company's blog post, the initiative is a new way to expand the bank's loyalty program. In particular, the token will be distributed for free among...
kitco.com
The Crypto Winter will end once innovation and these other key developments reignite - Sean Mackay
(Kitco News) - This isn't the first Crypto Winter, nor will it last forever, according to Sean Mackay, CEO of CoinPayments, who cited several events that could lift the cryptocurrency space out of this current bear cycle. "Right now, a lot of the macro conditions are kind of affecting crypto...
CoinDesk
Franklin Templeton CEO on Crypto Industry Outlook
Franklin Templeton is launching its first separately managed account strategies focused on crypto. Franklin Templeton President and CEO Jenny Johnson discusses her outlook for the digital asset industry amid a bear market, along with her insights into the state of institutional demand, regulation, and innovation.
dailyhodl.com
Bank of New York Mellon CEO Says Recent Entry Into Bitcoin and Crypto Services Driven by Client Demand
The CEO of Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) says that America’s oldest bank is launching Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto custody services in response to rising demand from clients. Last week, BNY Mellon became the first major US bank to provide customers with a custody platform for...
