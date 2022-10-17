ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Former Morgan Stanley CEO Says Crypto Could Be ‘Huge’ in the Future – Here’s What He Means

The former top executive of banking giant Morgan Stanley says that the technology behind crypto assets could revolutionize the current financial system. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack says that in about 50 years, monetary transactions and asset trading will take place digitally on blockchains as life becomes increasingly more reliant on computers.
Motley Fool

This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval

Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research

The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
money.com

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
bctd.news

Ark Investment: Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030

In a forecast released at the start of 2022, Ark Investment anticipated that bitcoin will increase to $1 million. Analysts predict that during the coming years, the BTC rate will increase. CEO of Ark Investment, Cathy Wood, likewise anticipates a risky scenario. According to her, bitcoin will soar to $1...
EWN

Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week

Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
trading-education.com

3 Significantly Undervalued Cryptos To Buy Before They Boom

3 Significantly Undervalued Cryptos To Buy Before They Boom - Our Picks. Here are our best choices for the top undervalued cryptos to buy before they boom. Continue reading to get a detailed review of each project. Solana - One of the most undervalued smart contract platform. IoTeX - Aims...
itechpost.com

10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Moves $940,032,000 in BTC Out of Coinbase Pro As Crypto Markets Consolidate: On-Chain Data

3m – 6m: 11,280 BTC. The outflow of 48,000 BTC is coming from Coinbase Pro and has a dollar value of $940,032,000.00″. At time of writing, CryptoQuant says that further investigation is still needed to determine the true nature of the transfer, and whether or not it could be exchange shuffling its coins around, or a clean outflow to cold storage by a large player.
u.today

48,000 BTC Withdrawn by Institutions from Coinbase, CryptoQuant CEO Expects Price Surge

crypto-economy.com

Fidelity Digital Assets Introduces ETH Trading To Institutional Clients

Fidelity Digital Assets, the crypto platform of leading asset manager Fidelity Investments, will start offering Ethereum (ETH) custody and trading services to its institutional clients from this month onwards. The move comes on the heels after Fidelity unveiled a new Ethereum Index Fund for accredited investors, raising more than $5...
e-cryptonews.com

Leading Multichain Payments Solution UTtrust Announces Polygon Integration

Leading cryptocurrency payment solution Utrust adds support for Polygon transactions, bringing benefits like multi-chain transactions, faster speeds and cheap gas fees to users. Utrust has added support for USDT on Polygon transactions to its digital payments solution platform. The new addition stands to benefit users with its Web3 infrastructure, multi-chain...
NASDAQ

Crypto Quarterly Market Update Nasdaq CryptoTM Index (NCITM) Review: September 2022

The Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe™ (NCIE™) was created to provide European investors with a reliable and dynamic crypto asset benchmark. A key feature of the NCIE’s methodology, designed to ensure the index is appropriate for professional investors, is a quarterly rebalance of the index constituents and their weightings.
ihodl.com

Brazil's Nubank to Launch its Own Digital Currency

Nubank, Brazil's largest neobank, plans to partner with Polygon in the first half of 2023 to launch Nucoin, its own digital currency. According to the company's blog post, the initiative is a new way to expand the bank's loyalty program. In particular, the token will be distributed for free among...
CoinDesk

Franklin Templeton CEO on Crypto Industry Outlook

Franklin Templeton is launching its first separately managed account strategies focused on crypto. Franklin Templeton President and CEO Jenny Johnson discusses her outlook for the digital asset industry amid a bear market, along with her insights into the state of institutional demand, regulation, and innovation.

