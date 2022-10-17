Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Children's Museum to begin receiving funding from the city
BEAUMONT — The city of Beaumont gives funding to a number of museums, including the Art Museum of Southeast Texas and the Entergy Museum. However, it's never given funding to the Beaumont Children's Museum. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb explains that's changing.
therecordlive.com
New Orange Rec Center opens for play
For the past weeks while at work, Anthony Dandridge sometimes looks at the glass door and sees the faces of 12-year-olds peering inside like it's Christmas secret. Well, Christmas arrived early this year. It's ready. The Orange Recreation Center is open for play Wednesday after the obligatory ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Port Neches-Groves High gathers to pay tribute to late student
More than 200 students and faculty members from Port Neches-Groves High School gathered at the campus Tuesday afternoon and evening to pay tribute to classmate Morgan Chrisian, who passed away Friday. Students left notes in memory boxes, added photos of themselves with her in a box and told stories of...
KFDM-TV
Candlelight vigil to remember Port Neches-Groves student
PORT NECHES — A community in mourning came together Tuesday night to help each other heal following the sudden and unexpected death of a Port Neches-Groves High School senior. Morgan Christian, 17, died Friday, Oct. 14 of an expected medical condition and since then there have been numerous tributes...
therecordlive.com
New fast food restaurants planned for Pinehurst, Orange
Local fast food fans will have more places to get their favorite meals as McDonald's and Whataburger are working on new restaurants in the Greater Orange area. Chick-fil-A in Orange will be getting a Texas-favorite competitor on 16th Street near Interstate 10 in Orange as the state's beloved Whataburger is planning a new $3.1 million restaurant at 3724 16th Street.
Port Arthur News
ON THE MENU — Go inside Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila Bar for unique experience, fresh food
Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila Bar in Port Arthur is looking to give patrons a unique experience with a variety of drinks and meals. The eatery has been open for a month, and manager Nelson Sanchez said the restaurant is doing well. “So far, it has been unbelievable,” he said....
KFDM-TV
The Agape Way Foundation in Beaumont bringing awareness to violence against women of color
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont domestic violence foundation hosted its inaugural ball to not only honor trailblazing women in the community, but to advocate for women of color who have experienced domestic violence. Tara Parramore is the organizer of the Inaugural Black Monarch Ball held Sunday and presented by The...
newtoncountynews.net
NHS Crowns Homecoming King and Queen
On Friday night during Newton’s Coronation Ceremony, Bryson Mansfield and Shakiera Lewis were crowned Homecoming King and Queen. The Eagles beat the Trinity Tigers 72-6. Congratulations Eagles! Way to Go!. Pick up the latest copy on the newsstands now!. Just $29 for a subscription delivered to your home or...
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
therecordlive.com
County loses its 'father' of modern ambulance service
Back in 1980, Orange County was about to lose emergency ambulance service. Private providers were pulling out of the unprofitable business. Concerned leaders in industry, government, and the medical profession turned to the local expert on emergency care, David Claybar. Claybar, who ended up the director of the old Orange...
Southeast Texas congregation mourns loss of minister found dead in Beaumont house fire
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a man they say was a pillar in the community. The body of Jason West, 41, was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Gambling in Orange stopped almost as soon as it started
In January 1953, an unsigned letter arrived at the Orange police station. It said: “Want to bet on a horse race? Go down to the club in the alley, through a little back door. They’ll cover any size bet, any horse, on any track.”. The “little club” was...
Port Arthur News
Monday evening forum features candidates for Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
Three candidates for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 are scheduled to participate tonight (Oct. 17) in a public forum hosted by the Port Arthur Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. The forum will include Joseph Guillory, Brandon Bartie and Kyrin Baker. Following a win against current JP...
KFDM-TV
I-10 traffic slows to crawl due to highway construction project in Orange County
Interstate-10 traffic came to a crawl due to a highway construction project in Orange County. A Texas Department of Public Safety official says the long traffic lines were due to concrete repairs going on in Orange County on I-10 eastbound. Traffic was forced to merge into just one lane of...
Port Arthur News
Lincoln graduate, former pro pitcher working on new subdivision in Port Arthur
Chuck McElroy will always call Port Arthur his home, and now the retired professional baseball player is set to create homes for others in the city. McElroy Estates will be located near the corner of 39th Street and Tallowood Drive and include 46 single-family homes starting in the $200,000 range.
'Those are not safe places': Officials sharing tips, residents calling for change after deadly month on Southeast Texas roads
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are sharing tips and residents are calling for change after a deadly month for cyclists and pedestrians on Southeast Texas roads. October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Four people have been hit and killed by vehicles in Southeast Texas in October. Two crashes occurred in...
KFDM-TV
Crisis in the Classroom: Vidor ISD addresses teacher shortage with new program on campus
VIDOR — We've reported a lot on the teacher shortage that's plaguing Southeast Texas and the nation. And, aggravating the situation is the lack of solutions. However, Vidor ISD is working on a remedy to recruit teachers from its own backyard. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan shows us how...
KFDM-TV
Fred corner store burglary leads Tyler County deputies to the arrest of siblings
TEXAS — Update: Both of the Knighten sisters have bonded out of the Tyler County Jail after being charged with felony burglary of a building. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office released the following:. On Monday October 17th at approximately 11:20 P.M., Tyler County deputies were patrolling the Fred area...
Surveillance video leads to arrest of Tyler County sisters in Fred store burglary
FRED, Texas — A pair of Tyler County sisters were arrested this week for allegedly burglarizing a small store in Fred. Haley Knighten, 21 and Jamie Knighten, 17, were arrested on burglary charges by Tyler County deputies according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office. Tyler...
Beto O'Rourke visited four Southeast Texas churches, Gov. Greg Abbott holding upcoming roundtable in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke are making stops across the state ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election, including some in Southeast Texas. O'Rourke visited three churches in Beaumont and one in Port Arthur Sunday. He shared photos of his visits in a...
