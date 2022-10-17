ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Sheriff's deputies arrest local man caught on doorbell camera reportedly trying to break into vehicles

By Bonneville County Sheriff's Office News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
Early Friday morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Pearce Dr. after receiving a report of a man trying to break into vehicles. The reporting party advised they could see from their doorbell camera an unknown male attempting to get into their vehicles in the driveway. A Deputy located a male on foot in the area that matched the description and appeared to be the suspect seen in the doorbell video.

The male, 43 year old Steven T. Clapp of Bonneville County, admitted to Deputies he had been going through vehicles in the area to find loose change. Deputies found Mr. Clapp had an active Misdemeanor warrant in Bingham County for Failing to Appear at a court hearing and he was placed under arrest. Clapp was found to have loose change in his backpack and a credit card that did not belong to him. Deputies contacted the owner of the card who lived nearby, confirming that Mr. Clapp should not have been in possession of it.

Clapp was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on the outstanding Bingham County Warrant. Mr. Clapp was also booked on Felonies for Vehicle Burglary, Attempted Vehicle Burglary, and Fraudulent Possession of a Financial Transaction Card.

