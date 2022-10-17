ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Bailey Zappe Trade? AFC Exec Speculates Potential Patriots Move

The Patriots might be making Bailey Zappe look a lot better than he actually is, and New England potentially could cash in on its great handling of the young quarterback. Zappe looked like a capable starting signal-caller in his first two NFL starts: a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions in Foxboro and a 23-point victory over the Browns in Cleveland. The rookie was especially sharp this past weekend at FirstEnergy Stadium, completing over 70% of his pass attempts for 309 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Yardbarker

Roger Goodell talks Deshaun Watson after latest lawsuit

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still on track to make his debut Week 13 against his former Houston Texans team despite another sexual misconduct lawsuit being filed against the Pro Bowler. Watson was suspended 11 games to open the season following an agreement between the NFL and NFLPA stemming...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Julian Edelman's Quarterback Pick

A quarterback controversy is brewing in New England. Over the past two weeks, a lot of buzz has been surrounding Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe. Zappe, who was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of this year's draft, has played well this season. He has completed 72.9 percent of his pass attempts for 596 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
The Spun

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has Brutally Honest Message For Dan Snyder

Things are starting to get chippy between Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and some of the other owners around the NFL. Last week, an ESPN report came out that said Snyder had "dirt" that could "blow up" several NFL owners. It was also reported that he hired private investigators to collect "dirt" on other NFL owners around the league, one of which is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NECN

AFC Personnel Exec Gives Positive Assessment of Patriots QB Bailey Zappe

AFC personnel exec gives positive assessment of Bailey Zappe originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bailey Zappe has proven a lot of people and teams wrong over the last three weeks. After nearly pulling off an upset of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4, the rookie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy