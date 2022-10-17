Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research
The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $940,032,000 in BTC Out of Coinbase Pro As Crypto Markets Consolidate: On-Chain Data
3m – 6m: 11,280 BTC. The outflow of 48,000 BTC is coming from Coinbase Pro and has a dollar value of $940,032,000.00″. At time of writing, CryptoQuant says that further investigation is still needed to determine the true nature of the transfer, and whether or not it could be exchange shuffling its coins around, or a clean outflow to cold storage by a large player.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today: Big Eyes Coin Continues Presale Dominance As Ethereum and BNB Battle It Out For The Best NFT Blockchain
NFTs have gained immense popularity since the introduction of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection by Yuga Labs. Since then, NFT adoption has grown, with different blockchains offering an NFT marketplace from which you can purchase your beloved NFTs. Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB) host recognised NFT marketplaces that...
dailyhodl.com
Top Coinbase Executive Says Institutional Crypto Adoption ‘Moving Very Fast’, Believes Bitcoin ETF Inevitable
A high-ranking executive from top US crypto exchange Coinbase says institutional adoption of digital assets is moving quicker than most realize. In a new interview with SALT Talks, John D’Agostino, a senior advisor at Coinbase, says he understands how though it may not look like it, by conventional standards institutional crypto adoption is actually moving fast.
CoinTelegraph
Israel kicks off live tests for its tokenized digital bonds
The Israeli Ministry of Finance, together with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), digital assets custody provider Fireblock and the United States software solutions developer VMware, will conduct the testing of a blockchain-backed platform for digital bonds trading. These bonds will be issued by the Ministry of Finance. The news...
boundingintocrypto.com
Crypto is no longer so decentralized, research report says
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Morgan Stanley stated in a study document this Wednesday that the virtual currency environment is less distributed. Although the underpinning cryptographic protocols are distributed, as virtual currency regulation evolves, the requirement to operate a significant portion of...
CoinTelegraph
Ripple wants to bring Ethereum smart contracts to the XRP Ledger
Ripple users may be able to interact with Ethereum-compatible decentralized applications (DApps) in the future following the launch of a test phase of Ripple’s new XRP (XRP) Ledger sidechain. The launch of the sidechain was shared in a Tweet by blockchain development firm Peersyst Technologies on Oct. 17, noting...
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP Ledger Starts Testing Ethereum Virtual Machine Compatible Sidechain
A firm called Peersyst has developed a sidechain for the XRP Ledger to allow developers to bring Ethereum smart contracts to it while lowering the entry barriers for developers wanting to create new applications on the network. According to an announcement, Peersyst’s new sidechain is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual...
e-cryptonews.com
How to Build a Cryptocurrency App From Scratch
Did you know that the cryptocurrency market is the 20th largest economy in the world? It accounts for around $994 billion ($0.94 trillion) as of Oct 2022. So, if you are interested in stepping into this industry, right now would be a perfect time. However, it does not mean investing...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Jumps As Ecosystem Sees 8x Spike in New Projects Built Year-to-Date
The price of Polygon (MATIC) is jumping as the project reports a near eightfold increase in applications operating on its ecosystem since the beginning of the year. Polygon, an Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution, says more than 53,000 decentralized applications (DApps) are operating on its ecosystem as of the end of September based on data from the Web3 developer platform Alchemy.
Into the World of Blockchain Development: A Constructive Guide 2022
Bob Greifeld, Nasdaq Chief Executive once quoted that “Blockchain is the biggest opportunity set we can think of over the next decade or so.”. We can certainly sense the vibe of this new happening in the technical world, which is mentioned by Bob Greifeld. It's been quite a good time since the community is well acquainted with it but the craze never seems to die down. People in tech towns are still talking about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. How companies are all over this technology for support, since it is not only a famous one but a very effective one as well. One of the most demanding in the technological world.
coingeek.com
Sharding as a blockchain scaling solution doesn’t work
Imagine if Chase Bank and Citibank required that their ledgers were in sync before committing a new transaction to their database. This is how Ethereum and any other account-based blockchains operate. In an account-based model, users have a balance of their tokens or coins associated with an address or an account.
Building Decentralized Money Is One Of The Most Important Things That Crypto Has To Solve: Terraform Labs’ Do Kwon
In an interview with Laura Shin, founder of Terra Luna Crypto, Do Kwon revealed reasons why he is not disclosing his real location in the media. Do Kwon further shared opinions on his arrogant alter ego persona on Twitter. Kwon later shared how he got carried away while posting things...
CoinTelegraph
Celestia Foundation raises $55M for modular blockchain architecture
Celestia Foundation announced on Oct. 18 that it had raised $55 million in a funding round led by Bain Capital Crypto, Polychain Capital, Placeholder, Galaxy, Delphi Digital, Blockchain Capital, NFX, Protocol Labs, Figment, Maven 11, Spartan Group, FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto, as well as angel investors Balaji Srinivasan, Eric Wall and Jutta Steiner.
e-cryptonews.com
Gold vs Bitcoin…You May Be Surprised…
Making comparisons is human nature. Pitting one thing against the other to see how it fares. And that’s fine, for the most part. That said, the gold vs bitcoin debate is one that might seem strange at first. On one hand, we have the safest of safe assets with a long history. On the other, we have an asset that many still consider unproven and is known for its unparalleled volatility. Understanding why these comparisons sprung into place is a good start on our long road of trying to find out whether one asset is better than the other.
tokenist.com
Berkshire Hathaway-Backed Nubank to Launch a Cryptocurrency in 2023
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Brazilian digital bank Nubank announced Wednesday it plans to roll out its own cryptocurrency in Brazil in 2023 as a part of the bank’s upcoming customer rewards program. With the move, Nubank becomes the latest major financial institution to launch a native token and drive crypto adoption.
