Manhattan, NY

NYPD ID's suspect in two sexual assaults

By Alice Gainer
CBS New York
 2 days ago

Man on bike accused of attacking women in Manhattan 02:03

NEW YORK - He attacks early in the morning and takes off on a bike.

Police say that's the M.O. of the man they're searching for.

He's accused of attacking two women on separate occasions in Manhattan months apart.

As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, police are looking for 28-year-old Carl Phanor. On Thursday, Oct. 6, around 5 a.m., police say a 48-year-old woman was walking northbound on the FDR Drive service road close to East 37th Street when someone came up behind her and put her in a chokehold.

He attempted to rape her, but she fought him off.

Police say Phanor took her wallet and cell phone and rode off on his bike.

"That's really scary for that woman," said Lower East Side resident Jen Hoing.

Hoing only walks he dog in the area during daylight hours.

"I would never walk over here because I know that there's a lot of people that hang out under the bridge, like, at night," Hoing said.

About 30 minutes after the attack, police say Phanor traveled to a smoke shop nearly two miles away on First Avenue and attempted to use the stolen credit card.

Police say Phanor is also wanted in connection with an attack back in March at Pier 40 on Manhattan's West Side .

On Sunday, March 27, just after 6 a.m. around Clarkson and West Street, he's alleged to have approached a 39-year-old woman who was running on the jogging path. Police say he was on his bike, got off and pushed her to the ground and began choking her. He allegedly sexually assaulted her and took her cell phone, riding off on his bike.

"It's the unfair reality and truth that women in general aren't safe when we go out, whether it be morning or when sun isn't out," said runner Diana Ramirez. "I have one ear bud, in the other my ear is free, because I have to be aware of my surroundings. I'm always on the lookout. Even though running is physically exhausting, it's also exhausting to be on high alert."

Phanor's last address is a homeless shelter on Lafayette Street. Police sources say he has 18 prior arrests for assault, drug possession, and stealing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

