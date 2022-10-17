Read full article on original website
Kevin Lee Salmons
Farewell Services and Public Livestream for 62-year-old Kevin Lee Salmons of Savannah will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Green Valley Church, St. Joseph. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Cosby, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Challenge Air. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
George “Hoop” Crockett
Funeral services for 94-year-old George “Hoop” Crockett of Weston will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Alan Crockett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment with Military Honors will be at the Westlawn Cemetery in DeKalb. Memorials are requested to the Westlawn Cemetery, Boy Scouts Troop 249, or the West Platte Education Foundation. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Luella Mae (Bunse) Bermond
Farewell Services and Public Livestream for 90-year-old Easton resident Luella Mae (Bunse) Bermond of Easton will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church or The Open-Door Food Kitchen. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Donald M. Craig
Memorial Services for 91-year-old Donald M. Craig of Bethany will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21 at the First Christian Church, Bethany; Family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 p.m. Memorial gifts to Harrison County Hospice or the Frist Christian Church. Arrangements entrusted to Bethany Memorial Chapel. Tributes maybe left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com.
Kat Comeback Sets Up Panther-Wildkat MSHSAA Softball Quarterfinal
King City scored their first run with two out in the 7th and scored the ultimate game winner in the 9th was the Wildkats defeated Platte Valley 2-1 Wednesday evening in the Class 1 Sectional Game held at the Tri-C Ball Park. The District 15 Champion Wildkats played from behind...
Kansas Woman Seriously Injured in I-29 Crash Monday in Buchanan County
Two people suffered injuries in a Monday morning accident in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 10:53 Monday morning on southbound I-29, two miles north of Dearborn, as a dump truck driven by 33-year-old St. Joseph resident Daniel E. Roe sat stationary in the passing lane due to mowers up ahead.
Kansas Man Hurt In Early Wednesday Clinton County Accident
An early morning accident today (Wednesday) in Clinton County has left a Kansas driver with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Bonner Springs, Kansas resident Dustin A. Cox was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron at 6:50 A.M. today when his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway where it struck a Mo-Dot sign.
Excelsior Springs Man Injured in Ray County Crash Monday Evening
An Excelsior Springs man suffered injuries in a Ray County crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:04 Monday evening on westbound Highway 10 at Oak Street, as 56-year-old Ronald J. Lambert was stopped in traffic to turn. Troopers say a second westbound vehicle...
Albany Driver Injured in Monday Morning Accident
WORTH COUNTY, MO – An Albany driver was hurt in an accident Monday morning south of Grant City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 23-year old Sebastian Sweat was driving a vehicle southbound on U.S. 169 and attempted to make a turn on Route M. He failed to negotiate the turn, went off the corner of the intersection, went down an embankment, and struck a ditch.
Meadville Man And Passenger Seriously Hurt in Sunday Night Accident
A Meadville man and his passenger were left with serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident Sunday evening in Platte County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 65-year-old Meadville resident Danny D. McIntyre was driving a 2011 Buick Enclave on Missouri Route 152 at the entrance ramp for I-435 at 7:35 P.M. when his vehicle went off the roadway and went airborne before striking an embankment.
Minnesota Woman Arrested In Clay County
A Minneapolis, Minnesota woman was arrested on a felony charge Monday morning in Clay County. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Minneapolis resident Valerie R. Johnson was arrested at 10:10 A.M. Monday on a single charge of felony tampering. Johnson was booked into...
36th Annual Poosey Conservation Area Fall Driving Tour Draws Over 13-Hundred Visitors
The Missouri Department of Conservation hosted the 36th annual fall driving tour at the Poosey Conservation Area on October 16. Bright sun streamed down through the yellow, burgundy, red, and green foliage as visitors drove the gravel roads through the area’s hilly interior. MDC crews counted 1,350 visitors at...
Livginston County Sheriff’s Office 10/15/2022 – Incidents, Arrests and MORE
September 16 at 9:19 a.m. LCSO was in the 4000 block of Route A on an investigation. This resulted in the arrest of Sherry Gayle Ritchie, 33, Chillicothe on a Chillicothe Municipal arrest warrant for alleged Failure to Appear in Court on an ordinance violation of theft. The deputy observed item(s) used with methamphetamine and also seized other evidence. Ms. Ritchie was arrested for the alleged Possession of Methamphetamine and incarcerated. Ms. Ritchie has been charged in Livingston County Associate Court with alleged felony drug possession.
MO-Dot Seeking Input On Major Metro Area Interstate Intersection
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input about a major northland Interstate Highway intersection and the improvements that may need to be made at that location. MO-Dot is hosting an in-person public meeting as part of the I-29/I-35/U.S. 169 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. The PEL study...
Livingston County Fugitive Found In Laundry
A Livingston County fugitive was arrested late last week after being found by deputies hiding in a pile of laundry. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 14 Deputy Sergeant Dustin Wolfe was searching for a wanted fugitive at a residence in the 200 block of east Thirds Street in Chillicothe. After confirming the suspect was at that residence and gaining entry to the home the deputy found 32-year-old Dawn resident Faren Danielle Evans hiding under some laundry.
Iowa Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Dekalb County Sunday
(DEKALB COUNTY, MO) – An Ottumwa, Iowa resident was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Dekalb County Sunday. At 11:18 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 34-year-old Kelsey L. Bibby who was wanted on an Adair County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Immediate Natural Gas Rate Increase Coming For City Of Bethany Customers
Due to a revenue loss being realized by the gas department, Bethany’s Board of Aldermen approved an immediate 10 percent increase in natural gas rates for city customers during a meeting held Monday night. Council members reluctantly agreed to the increase, but took the action to allow the department to keep from operating in the red. Council members reduced a proposed 30 percent natural gas increase during budget considerations last year. They eventually settled on a 10 percent increase. The gas department has operated at a loss since June. The September loss is projected at $82,500. The October loss is pegged at nearly $84,000. Another increase may be considered in January.
