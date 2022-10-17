Read full article on original website
Thompsonville Area Revitalization Project receives grants totaling $100,000
Q&A with Frankfort-Elberta school board candidates
Residents in the Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools district will vote to decide which three candidates will be on the board of education.
Benzie County calendar of events from Oct. 19-31
What's going on in Benzie County and beyond.
Marijuana on the ballot in Frankfort: City would have to draft ordinance if approved
Frankfort ballot initiative would allow for a single marijuana dispensary but the city council would have to draft an ordinance if approved.
Looking back in Benzie County: Better dairy cows and overfishing in the news
The Improvement of dairy cows means a great deal more than increased profits to the dairyman. It means cheaper food and more milk, the bone and muscle maker for children.
17 pounds of trash in 1 hour: Frankfort-Elberta students report to board of education
Several representatives from Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools sixth grade class made a presentation to the district's board of education on their recent activities.
Benzie County Chamber of Commerce to host candidate breakfast
Benzie County residents will get a chance to hear from some of the candidates that will be on the upcoming midterm election ballot during a special breakfast held by the Benzie County Chamber of Commerce.
Benzie County officer graduates from liaison program
A school resource officer for Benzie County has graduated from the recent Teaching, Education, and Mentoring School Liaison Program with 30 other police officers.
Skeletons return to Frankfort's Harbor Lights Resort for Halloween
A Frankfort business has once again pulled the skeletons out of the closet and put them on display; this time for Halloween.
Benzie County watershed association sees increase in swimmer's itch
There was an uptick in cases of swimmer's itch reported at the Congregational Summer Assembly Beach according to data collected by the Crystal Lake & Watershed Association.
Northville scout troop first to camp in Beulah RV park
A scout troop from downstate camped overnight at the village of Beulah's recreational vehicle campground, a first in the campground's recent history.
Trump Unity Bridge joins area Republicans in Frankfort's Fall Festival Parade
The Benzie and Manistee County Republicans came together to make a strong showing in Frankfort's Fall Festival Parade on Oct. 8.
Kathy Bartell named Parent Educator of the Year
Kathy Bartell named Parent Educator of the Year at Parents as Teachers 2022 conference.
Manitou Winds presents 'Colors Passing through Us'
Manitou Winds presents "Colors Passing through Us" on Oct. 15.
30 officers graduate from TEAM School Liaison Program
Michigan students will soon benefit from the addition of 30 police officers recently trained in the Teaching, Educating, and Mentoring School Liaison Program.
Manistee event tackles shipwrecks, mysteries and ghost tales Tuesday
A Michigan mystery is on its way to Manistee on Tuesday.
Impact100 Traverse City awards $336,000 in local grants
Impact100 Traverse City awards $336,000 in local grants to three nonprofits.
Benzie Central students participate in Rotary's Service Above Self Day
Benzie Central seventh-grade students participate in Sunrise Rotary's Service Above Self Day.
How to help provide baby blankets overseas
Job Winslow DAR providing baby blankets to overseas military families.
Law enforcement agencies warn of car thefts in Benzie County
A string of car thefts has the Michigan State Police and Benzie County Sheriff's Office reminding people to take precautions to keep their vehicles, and any valuables in them, safe.
