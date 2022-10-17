Read full article on original website
PHS receives $1,000 from the Great Grants program || Content sponsored by Quality Care ER
Paris High School recently received a $1,000 donation from Carter BloodCare through the Great Grants program. This program rewards schools that participate in supporting our community blood supply by hosting blood drives with Carter BloodCare.
Paris High School announces 6 students earned AP Scholar Awards || Sponsored by Quality Care ER
Paris ISD and Paris High School are proud to announce six students, including four from the 2022 graduating class, have earned AP Scholar Awards. Photo Credit: PHS Photography student Madison Meyer.
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 19, 2022
The Paris Police Department responded to 90 calls for service and arrested 3 adult persons. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10:58 am: Paris Police responded to the 1800 block of Cedar Street to a possible burglary of a habitation in progress. When the officer arrived on scene, the suspects had left the area and the reporting person had lost sight of them. The suspects had pulled a window unit out of a back window, entered the residence, opened several drawers, took two “shot size” bottles of peanut butter whiskey valued at $2 dollars, replaced the window unit backwards in the window and fled the scene. The reporting person provided descriptions of the suspects as the officer lifted fingerprints to assist with the investigation.
Anthony Harold “Tony” Clark of Paris
Anthony Harold "Tony" Clark, 63, of Paris, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at his home. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
Thomas Hale Glover || Obituary
Thomas Hale Glover, MD, 89, of Deport, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Oct 13th. He was born December 5, 1932 in Deport, the son of Curtis and Lola Hale Grover. He graduated from Deport High School and enrolled in the University of Texas in Austin. After graduating from the University Of Texas College Of Pharmacy in 1954, he then entered the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, TX, graduating as a General Practitioner in 1958. Dr. Glover returned to Deport, his hometown, to open his practice and faithfully take care of his patients, who not only came from Deport but the surrounding counties and into Oklahoma. He made house calls, saw patients in all of the nursing homes in Paris and Deport, met his patients at the McCuistion Regional Medical Center ER any time, night or day, rounding of many of them twice a day, and sat beside the bed of many others as they took their last breath. He retired in 1989 to devote his time to taking care of his parents until their death.
Paris daily crime report || Oct. 19, 2022
Paris Police responded to 187 calls for service and arrested 8 persons over the past weekend ending at midnight on October 16, 2022. McCuin,Brickale Adreanna – SEAT BELT VIOLATION; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER'S LICENSE; OPEN CONTAINER; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; VIOLATE PROMISE TO APPEAR. Taylor,Thomas Duane –...
Paris native Seth Sikes to bring one-man show to PCT Nov. 26, 2022
Paris native, Seth Sikes will be bringing his one-man show From Paris To Manhattan to Paris Community Theater on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Sikes's concert will showcase well-known Broadway standards and some of the classics from the American Songbook that have brought Sikes critical acclaim and tickets are now on sale.
