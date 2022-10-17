Thomas Hale Glover, MD, 89, of Deport, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Oct 13th. He was born December 5, 1932 in Deport, the son of Curtis and Lola Hale Grover. He graduated from Deport High School and enrolled in the University of Texas in Austin. After graduating from the University Of Texas College Of Pharmacy in 1954, he then entered the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, TX, graduating as a General Practitioner in 1958. Dr. Glover returned to Deport, his hometown, to open his practice and faithfully take care of his patients, who not only came from Deport but the surrounding counties and into Oklahoma. He made house calls, saw patients in all of the nursing homes in Paris and Deport, met his patients at the McCuistion Regional Medical Center ER any time, night or day, rounding of many of them twice a day, and sat beside the bed of many others as they took their last breath. He retired in 1989 to devote his time to taking care of his parents until their death.

DEPORT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO