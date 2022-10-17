A Branson attorney is representing the family of a 13-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by teachers and staff at the Ozark Horizon State School. The family filed a civil suit in Howell County which was moved at the request of the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office to federal court in Springfield according to attorney Dayrell Scrivner. Scrivner says the family approached him about their concerns and initially were looking on how to effect change in the system.

BRANSON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO