Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson lawyer fighting for abused disabled student
A Branson attorney is representing the family of a 13-year-old, non-verbal, autistic child who was allegedly assaulted by teachers and staff at the Ozark Horizon State School. The family filed a civil suit in Howell County which was moved at the request of the Missouri State Attorney General’s Office to federal court in Springfield according to attorney Dayrell Scrivner. Scrivner says the family approached him about their concerns and initially were looking on how to effect change in the system.
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man killed in West Alton crash
WEST ALTON — A Stauntion man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident in West Alton. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday a 2020 Hino Conventional truck driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles was heading norh on U.S. 67 and failed to stop at a red light.
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mountain Home (AR)
Mountain Home can be found in Ozark mountain. It is a city and the county seat of Baxter county in Arkansas, USA. Mountain Home has a population of over 41,000 people. The city has grown to be an area for vacationers and tourists. Mountain home is famous for its gorgeous...
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash
WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
Kait 8
Missouri healthcare system gets $1 million grant for new facility
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri healthcare system is looking for an upgrade thanks to a new grant from the federal government. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Ozarks Healthcare was awarded a $1,000,000 grant from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program. It’s one of three projects in Missouri awarded money from the USDA.
kbsi23.com
2 killed in crash near Poplar Bluff
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were killed in a crash on Oct. 13 just west of Poplar Bluff. James D. Fuller, 26, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2016 Ford Mustang on County Road 441 when he crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Toyota Sienna driven by James. S. Osborn, 67, also of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
howellcountynews.com
Mountain View separates from fire chief
The City of Mountain View has parted ways with Fire Chief Stanley Murphy following the regular meeting of the Board of Aldermen. The aldermen withdrew into closed session at 7:11 p.m. on Oct. 11. Minutes of the closed session record that both Police Chief Jamie Perkins and former Chief Stanley addressed the board.
Missouri Hiker Shares Video of Wild Horse Herd in the Woods
If you go hiking in Missouri, you can expect to run into all kinds of wildlife. Deer, raccoons, snakes if you're unlucky and if you're this Missouri hiker, a herd of wild horses. It wasn't that long ago that we shared video of the wild horse herd that still thrives...
houstonherald.com
Departments called to woods, grass fire
Fires continue Tuesday in Texas County amid dry conditions. Outdoor burning is not advised. The Licking Fire Department and Raymondville Fire Department were called Tuesday afternoon to a woods and grass fire near Harry and Sackett Roads east of Licking. The National Weather Service says the fire danger is high.
KTLO
Area man dead from residential fire
An area man was killed in a fire at his residence in Fulton County Monday night. Seventy-three-year-old Louis Breeding of Elizabeth was pronounced dead at the scene, and another unidentified individual was treated for smoke inhalation. According to Viola Fire Chief Logan Stone, firefighters from his department and the Byron...
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate thefts, domestic incident, missing package
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 33-year-old woman reported on Sept. 1 that she was thrown out of her 30-year-old former boyfriend’s 5th Street residence at Summerville and fell down some steps. An investigating deputy...
houstonherald.com
Area man charged after allegedly stealing pickup, running from deputy; manhunt follows
A Cabool man faces a felony charge after allegedly stealing a truck and later fleeing from a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was investigating the theft. The incident sparked a manhunt over a 24-hour period. Beau Burton, 32, of 14563 Gardner Road in Cabool, is charged with resisting...
Comments / 0