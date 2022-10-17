Lyndsey Ann Steadman Denton, age 76, was born on December 27, 1945. She reached her coronation day and heavenly home on October 17, 2022, while in the palliative care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. She was a 1967 vocal performance graduate of Carson Newman University. She taught voice briefly in the University of Tennessee Music Department before opening her piano studio where she touched the lives of hundreds of students for 50 years. Some of her students are actively involved in church music in our area today as composers, accompanists, leaders, and choir members. She was the pianist and organist at several local churches over her career that began when she was only 15. Her favorite instrument was the pipe organ at First Baptist Church in Clinton. One of the highlights of her musical career at First Baptist was her 10th anniversary surprise concert by Dr. Louis Ball and his wife Mary Charlotte Ball from Carson Newman.

CLINTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO