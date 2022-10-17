Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYSH AM 1380
Trunk or Treat at New Salem
New Salem Baptist Church will host a Halloween Trunk or Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 5:30 to 7:30pm. The church is located at 1030 Oak Ridge Highway in Clinton. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.
WYSH AM 1380
Ada Ann Misek Healey, 78, of Clinton
Ada Ann Misek Healey, 78, of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday October 15th in Fort Myers, FL. Ada Ann was known by the ones around her as a loving, kind, and charitable person. She loved both of her church families at First Baptist Church Clinton, TN and Sanibel Community Church, Sanibel, FL. Some of her favorite past times, when she wasn’t in the kitchen cooking for her loved ones, were to fish, golf, and travel the world with her second husband Glenn.
WYSH AM 1380
Hazel Irene Thomas, age 80 of Clinton
Hazel Irene Thomas, age 80 of Clinton, TN, passed away at her home in Clinton on Sunday, October 16th, 2022. Hazel played ball on one of the special needs teams when she was younger, and she really enjoyed it. As an adult, she loved to go to yard sales, go shopping, she loved flowers, and especially her cat named “Blackie”.
WYSH AM 1380
Lyndsey Ann Steadman Denton, age 76
Lyndsey Ann Steadman Denton, age 76, was born on December 27, 1945. She reached her coronation day and heavenly home on October 17, 2022, while in the palliative care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. She was a 1967 vocal performance graduate of Carson Newman University. She taught voice briefly in the University of Tennessee Music Department before opening her piano studio where she touched the lives of hundreds of students for 50 years. Some of her students are actively involved in church music in our area today as composers, accompanists, leaders, and choir members. She was the pianist and organist at several local churches over her career that began when she was only 15. Her favorite instrument was the pipe organ at First Baptist Church in Clinton. One of the highlights of her musical career at First Baptist was her 10th anniversary surprise concert by Dr. Louis Ball and his wife Mary Charlotte Ball from Carson Newman.
WYSH AM 1380
CHS Lady Dragons hoops hosting Chili Supper & Auction
Come out and support the Clinton Lady Dragons Basketball Team on Thursday, October 27th. They will be having a Chili Supper and auction at Clinton high School Café starting at 6 pm and everyone is welcome. Tickets are $5 each, and the auctioneer will be Bear Stephenson. Jim Harris...
WYSH AM 1380
Saturday is the FINAL day to sign up for Holiday Bureau assistance for 2022
Our friends at the Holiday Bureau in Oak Ridge want to remind everyone that the final day to sign up for holiday assistance this year is this Saturday, October 22nd. Assistance is available to residents of Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top as well as all residents of Anderson County and provides Christmas toys for children and food for the entire family.
WATE
Family Fall event coming to Maryville church
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get into the fall spirit with a local church that always have their door’s open. On Sunday, October 30 at 5:45p.m. head over to High Praises Church for their annual Fall Family Night. The event will feature a wide range of activities including inflatables...
WYSH AM 1380
AC Court Security Committee to meet
The Anderson County Court Security Committee will meet on Wednesday, October 19th at 1 pm in Circuit Court Room 2 at the Courthouse in Clinton. Among the items on the agenda will be discussion of the attorney ID badge process and continued general discussions on how to keep the third floor of the Courthouse as secure as possible.
supertalk929.com
It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser
University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
WYSH AM 1380
Longmire Road to be closed Wednesday
The Anderson County Highway Department says that Longmire Road will be closed to thru traffic from 9 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, October 19th so that CUB can replace a utility pole. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news,...
wvlt.tv
New childcare school coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-million dollar early childcare school will be opening in Knoxville called Head Start Western Heights. The school will welcome 130 kids from infancy to 5 years old. “We’re just thrilled to have this facility here,” said Director of Knoxville’s Head Start program Renee Hauge...
WATE
Pet of the Week: Henry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dog love is just around the corner. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in to showcase their pet of the week. The 37th Annual Bark in the Park happened over the weekend and many and their furry friends came out for all the fun. The day featured activities including obstacle courses, pumpkin decorating, face-painting, and even a costume contest for humans and animals.
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
wvlt.tv
Where did the Neyland goalpost end up?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Elated after the legendary Vols win against Alabama, Tennessee fans stormed the field, tore down the goalpost and tossed it into the Tennessee River. However, one fraternity is claiming it didn’t stay down there. “30 minutes later, it winds up in the back of our...
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
Journey bringing 50th anniversary tour to Knoxville
Legendary rock band Journey will perform in Knoxville next year as part of a slew of North American concerts announced on Monday.
Comments / 0