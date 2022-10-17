Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
recordpatriot.com
Disappointment becomes excitement for Michigan man who won jackpot
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Michigan man went on an emotional rollercoaster after playing in a Michigan Lottery Fast Cash game recently. The lucky 52-year-old Ortonville man purchased two Fast Cash tickets and initially regretted the purchase. “I bought two Fast Cash tickets...
recordpatriot.com
Louisiana floating casino starts work at $100M site on land
KENNER, La. (AP) — After nearly 30 years, a floating casino in suburban New Orleans is poised to relocate to land. Treasure Chest Casino officials broke ground Tuesday on a new site, which will house a development of more than $100 million. It will replace the current riverboat when it opens in 2024.
recordpatriot.com
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that...
recordpatriot.com
Early in-person voting begins in NC; Beasley and Budd rally
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Candidates and other officials from North Carolina's major political parties are trying to build excitement among supporters as early in-person voting begins. Voting sites were set to open in all 100 counties Thursday morning. Such voting continues until the afternoon of Nov. 5. Election Day...
recordpatriot.com
WVa Family Court judge named in Berkeley, Jefferson counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new Family Court circuit judge has been appointed in West Virginia to serve in Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Lyndsey Matschat of Martinsburg to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday. Matschat replaces Judge Sally Jackson, who retired. Matschat has spent...
recordpatriot.com
Dunleavy defends record in governor debate with Gara, Walker
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy defended his record against sharp criticism from two major rivals during a televised debate Wednesday, arguing the state is “better off today than it was four years ago" under the administration of one of those challengers. Independent former Gov....
recordpatriot.com
Hispanic voters could be 'key' in competitive Vega-Spanberger race
She started her story like she always did: beginning with her parents in El Salvador, fleeing civil war in the 1980s to come to the United States and rebuild their lives. The story is familiar to anyone who has heard Yesli Vega, the Republican challenging Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), rock a room full of enthusiastic supporters, and that night she told it to dozens of Latinos who had come out for a Hispanic get-out-the-vote rally.
recordpatriot.com
Colorado county to send out mislabeled election ballots
DENVER (AP) — Nearly 110,000 voters in a southern Colorado county will be receiving general election ballots that were mistakenly labeled as primary election ballots, a blunder that has led the state’s secretary of state to appoint a supervisor to oversee November’s vote in a county that also had issues with ballots in its primary election.
recordpatriot.com
Virginia hires new police chief
VIRGINIA — A new police chief soon will be making the rounds in Virginia after the city council hired Eric Shumate. A start date for Shumate, former Thomasboro police chief and retired Champaign County Sheriff's Department deputy, hasn't been established. "I'm in the process of finding a house and...
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash
WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
recordpatriot.com
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested
CONCOW, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
Comments / 0