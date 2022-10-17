Read full article on original website
Kevin Lee Salmons
Farewell Services and Public Livestream for 62-year-old Kevin Lee Salmons of Savannah will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Green Valley Church, St. Joseph. Interment Bethel Cemetery, Cosby, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Challenge Air. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Dorothy “Earlene” Vaughn
Dorothy “Earlene” Vaughn, age 93, was born August 03, 1929, in rural Maysville, Missouri, the daughter of Ovid Earl and Emma R. (Rogers) Scurlock and passed away October 17, 2022. Earlene was a graduate of Maysville High School Class of 1947. On December 24, 1947, Earlene married the...
Luella Mae (Bunse) Bermond
Farewell Services and Public Livestream for 90-year-old Easton resident Luella Mae (Bunse) Bermond of Easton will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church or The Open-Door Food Kitchen. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Ronald A. Hays
Graveside service for 61-year-old Ronald A. Hays of Polo will be on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Cowgill Cemetery, Soo Line Dr, Cowgill, Missouri. Online condolences at stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Kat Comeback Sets Up Panther-Wildkat MSHSAA Softball Quarterfinal
King City scored their first run with two out in the 7th and scored the ultimate game winner in the 9th was the Wildkats defeated Platte Valley 2-1 Wednesday evening in the Class 1 Sectional Game held at the Tri-C Ball Park. The District 15 Champion Wildkats played from behind...
Kansas Woman Seriously Injured in I-29 Crash Monday in Buchanan County
Two people suffered injuries in a Monday morning accident in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 10:53 Monday morning on southbound I-29, two miles north of Dearborn, as a dump truck driven by 33-year-old St. Joseph resident Daniel E. Roe sat stationary in the passing lane due to mowers up ahead.
Kansas Man Hurt In Early Wednesday Clinton County Accident
An early morning accident today (Wednesday) in Clinton County has left a Kansas driver with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Bonner Springs, Kansas resident Dustin A. Cox was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron at 6:50 A.M. today when his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway where it struck a Mo-Dot sign.
Excelsior Springs Man Injured in Ray County Crash Monday Evening
An Excelsior Springs man suffered injuries in a Ray County crash Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:04 Monday evening on westbound Highway 10 at Oak Street, as 56-year-old Ronald J. Lambert was stopped in traffic to turn. Troopers say a second westbound vehicle...
Minnesota Woman Arrested In Clay County
A Minneapolis, Minnesota woman was arrested on a felony charge Monday morning in Clay County. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Minneapolis resident Valerie R. Johnson was arrested at 10:10 A.M. Monday on a single charge of felony tampering. Johnson was booked into...
Iowa Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Dekalb County Sunday
(DEKALB COUNTY, MO) – An Ottumwa, Iowa resident was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Dekalb County Sunday. At 11:18 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that they arrested 34-year-old Kelsey L. Bibby who was wanted on an Adair County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
MO-Dot Seeking Input On Major Metro Area Interstate Intersection
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input about a major northland Interstate Highway intersection and the improvements that may need to be made at that location. MO-Dot is hosting an in-person public meeting as part of the I-29/I-35/U.S. 169 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study. The PEL study...
