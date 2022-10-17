An early morning accident today (Wednesday) in Clinton County has left a Kansas driver with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Bonner Springs, Kansas resident Dustin A. Cox was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron at 6:50 A.M. today when his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway where it struck a Mo-Dot sign.

CLINTON COUNTY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO