Free 6-week Nursing Assistant Training program to start soon in Minnesota

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — The state of Minnesota is looking to address a shortfall in nursing assistants throughout the state.

In 2022, Minnesota will provide tuition-free Next Generation Nursing Assistant training and testing.

Those interested in becoming a nursing assistant can take the 6-week course for free at Minnesota State College Southeast locations in both Winona and Red Wing starting October 24. Classes will take place both online and on campus.

“This is an opportunity to learn critical basic nursing skills, including how to take vital signs, provide personal care, and assist patients with mobility,” said Seth Flatten, who administers the Next Generation Nursing Assistant program at Minnesota State College Southeast. “Our instructors are registered nurses who genuinely care about student success.”

Upon successful competition of the program, students will be eligible to take the Nursing Assistant Competency Evaluation and potentially be placed on the Minnesota Nursing Assistant Registry.

Minnesota State College Southeast says this free program saves aspiring nursing assistants $900.

Nursing assistants in Minnesota make an average of $20.36 per hour salary according to Indeed.com.

Find more information at www.southeastmn.edu/training

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.