Atlanta, GA

WDEF

Falcons Back on Top in NFC South

ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

3 49ers most responsible for Week 6 loss vs. Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons seemed to be the perfect time for them to take control of the NFC West. They held a one game lead over their division foes heading into the action, and they could have cemented their status as the team to beat in the West with a win on Sunday. Instead, they ended up putting together an ugly outing against the Falcons, and lost by a score of 28-14.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Raiders Trade Rumor News

The Las Vegas Raiders could be very active before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders have been looking to trade defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram. Abram and Ferrell were both selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019...
NESN

Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys of today are eerily similar to the ’92 team

After winning four straight games and then suffering a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys took solace in knowing they won games with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, and have an easy schedule on the horizon. Nevertheless, losing to one of their most hated rivals in franchise history is always a hard pill to swallow.
IRVING, TX
Yardbarker

Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward optimistic about return for 49ers-Chiefs

Pass rusher Nick Bosa is dealing with a groin injury but hopes to be ready to go when his San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Bosa was asked about the injury, which looked to occur during Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. The defensive end revealed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

