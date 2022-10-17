Read full article on original website
Look: Robbie Anderson Shares His Reaction To Monday's Trade
A notable trade shook up the NFL world this Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers are dealing wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. The news comes just one day after Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room during the team's loss to the Rams ...
Joe Buck suggests Broncos might have 1 big regret
The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively. Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says...
Nathaniel Hackett explains why Melvin Gordon was benched vs. Chargers
ENGLEWOOD — In Melvin Gordon's eight years in the NFL, he's never been benched. That was until Monday night against the Chargers. Gordon didn't play a snap after the first quarter, standing on the sidelines with his helmet off. He rushed three times for eight yards and was replaced by Latavius Murray and Mike Boone.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 6 loss vs. Falcons
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, injuries from the game. [CB...
Draymond Green has likely already made contract decision
There’s a major backdrop for Draymond Green and the defending champion Golden State Warriors leading up to their regular-season opener
Falcons Back on Top in NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
3 49ers most responsible for Week 6 loss vs. Falcons
The San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons seemed to be the perfect time for them to take control of the NFC West. They held a one game lead over their division foes heading into the action, and they could have cemented their status as the team to beat in the West with a win on Sunday. Instead, they ended up putting together an ugly outing against the Falcons, and lost by a score of 28-14.
NFL World Reacts To The Raiders Trade Rumor News
The Las Vegas Raiders could be very active before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders have been looking to trade defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram. Abram and Ferrell were both selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019...
Mailbag: Where is Danny Gray and Jordan Mason? Will the 49ers trade for Christian McCaffrey? Will Kyle Shanahan be fired at season’s end?
Every week, we open up the 49ers mailbag for fans to ask questions, or get things off their chest. We respond to as many as we can. Sometimes that means most of the questions and comments. And sometimes, like this week (or other weeks that follow a frustrating loss), there are too many to get to.
The 49ers' Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline
Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half of their starters are injured.
Rams and 49ers Interested in Trade for Christian McCaffrey
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are joining the Buffalo Bills in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both teams are showing interest in acquiring the talented back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Rams backfield is messy right now, with reports saying...
Dallas Cowboys of today are eerily similar to the ’92 team
After winning four straight games and then suffering a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys took solace in knowing they won games with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, and have an easy schedule on the horizon. Nevertheless, losing to one of their most hated rivals in franchise history is always a hard pill to swallow.
Packers strengthen offensive line in early 2023 mock draft
Could the Green Bay Packers strengthen their offensive line in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft?. Could fixing the offensive line be the Green Bay Packers‘ top priority next offseason?. After last week’s poor performance against the New York Jets’ defense, it sure could be.
One school bound to eventually join Pac-12, while no more exits from the conference are expected
The confidence in the future of the Pac-12 continues to surge
This is the closest you can live to California’s NFL stadiums
Are you a diehard football fan? Do you eat, sleep and breathe the NFL? Want to be as close to the action as possible?. If you’ve ever wanted to live next door to your favorite football team, that dream can become a reality. The sports betting and news website...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. The Chiefs’ list seems substantially reduced compared to previous weeks, while the 49ers seem to be dealing with several significant injuries to key players. Check out the injury report for...
Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward optimistic about return for 49ers-Chiefs
Pass rusher Nick Bosa is dealing with a groin injury but hopes to be ready to go when his San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Bosa was asked about the injury, which looked to occur during Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. The defensive end revealed...
