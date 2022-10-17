The San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons seemed to be the perfect time for them to take control of the NFC West. They held a one game lead over their division foes heading into the action, and they could have cemented their status as the team to beat in the West with a win on Sunday. Instead, they ended up putting together an ugly outing against the Falcons, and lost by a score of 28-14.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO