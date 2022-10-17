Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park High School football player selected for Under Armour Next All-America GameZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Town Council debates issue of updating pet ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County holding Opioid Overdose Awareness Seminar, free to the publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park Mall announces 7th annual “Treats No Tricks” eventZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
The eighth annual Porchfest in Jacksonville
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. — On Nov. 5, twenty porches throughout Springfield neighborhood will be have live music where you can go from house to house to listen to different types of genres. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. There will also be about 60 food and art vendors who...
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida
Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Jacksonville 2022 Florida: Events, Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Jacksonville this year? This post covers Christmas Jacksonville 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Jacksonville; Jacksonville Christmas events; where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
News4Jax.com
First HBCU-inspired elementary school opens in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The “Becoming Collegiate Academy” — an HBCU-inspired elementary school — hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday in North Jacksonville. It is the first HBCU-inspired elementary school to open in Jacksonville. The new charter school currently serves kindergarten and first grade and plans to...
Clark's Fish Camp has closed, but some employees say they haven't been paid
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clark's Fish Camp Seafood Restaurant is a shell of what it used to be. Employees said they were left empty-handed when the business closed for good. Sean, whose son worked at the local business, says that was not the experience he wanted for him. Sean asked...
Man expected to be OK after shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a shooting in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon, police say. JSO says around 3:25 p.m. a man in his mid-40s walked up to a Jacksonville fire station with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The man was rushed to a nearby...
Westside Walmart greeter remembered for 26 years of service
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for over two decades, but recently got sick with COVID-19 and never recovered. “She was one of the most beautiful, spirited women but she had some tenacity and I heard she was tough too, in making sure things didn’t take place that shouldn’t take place here,” said Reverend Jean Clark, customer.
floridapolitics.com
Donna Deegan draws Ruth’s List nod in Jax mayoral race
'Alumni' endorsement Audrey Gibson was snubbed by abortion rights group. Ruth’s List Florida is endorsing Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor, in the latest sign of Democratic momentum for the former newscaster. Deegan, one of three Democratic women in the nine-person field, is the group’s first endorsement of the off-year...
USO pulls lounge from Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport confirmed that its USO lounge has closed permanently. Action News Jax reached out to the USO and received the following statement:. “The USO, like other non-profit organizations, routinely evaluates activities to ensure our resources have the greatest positive impact possible. As a result...
Clay County residents voice concerns on future county road projects
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Leaders in Clay County hosted a meeting to discuss the bonded transportation program, where neighbors learned what’s next for future projects on county roads in the area. STORY: Deputies ask for help IDing man whose remains were found at Flagler County construction site.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Carrie Smith: How the ‘convenience factor’ is driving retail change
If you’ve been inside a Jacksonville area Starbucks recently, you may have noticed some changes. Most stores in our area, and throughout the country, have traded in their comfortable lounge chairs and cozy jazz for an environment meant to get customers in and out. This new store model, designed...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Tracking the district races, district champs entering Week 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football playoffs are coming into clearer focus as district races wind down. So, who’s in, who’s out and who’s got work left to do? We’ll get to that below. Remember, this is the first season of the new Metro...
News4Jax.com
Plans for Jax Beach Adventure Landing site move forward
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach is moving forward on a project to replace the Adventure Landing amusement water park on Beach Boulevard. According to our partners at the Jax Daily Record — the deal is expected to close at the end of the year, but there is no definite date set.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Restaurant Notes: Chick-fil-A in review at Fleming Island
The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Chick-fil-A Inc. to add 597 square feet of space and make modifications for a dual-lane drive-thru with a canopy at its restaurant at 1541 Country Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. CPH Inc. is the civil engineer.
First Coast News
Next steps for Jacksonville after judge rules district maps segregate Black voters
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is redrawing their district maps after a judge ruled that Black voters are segregated based on race, weakening their impact in elections. What does this mean for you, and how will the city re-draw maps so that they are racially appropriate?
Autoblog
Ford built Model T's in this Florida plant, and now it's being demolished
Henry Ford, were he alive, might be furious, or he might appreciate the efficiency of the decision. A century ago, a historic red-brick automobile assembly plant near the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, churned out Ford Model T’s as well as Model A’s to the tune of 200 cars a day. The plant employed hundreds in its heyday.
Jacksonville’s mayor, first lady endorse different candidates in upcoming sheriff’s race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Mayor and First Lady are endorsing different candidates in the upcoming November special election for sheriff. Republican Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted on Sunday that he was “proud to stand” with five other Northeast Florida sheriffs in supporting Republican candidate TK Waters. >>>...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best barbecue: The Bearded Pig
The Bearded Pig is no doubt a popular spot -- it’s one of Cole Pepper’s favorites for burnt ends. “It’s versatile and delicious,” Cole told us previously of the Kansas City tradition. “There’s fat and cow and who doesn’t like that.”. This year,...
Over 40 companies are hiring in various industries at the Jacksonville Career Fair
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Oct. 26, a job fair will be hosted that will have over 1,500 jobs available for the people who apply. A variety of jobs will be at the event that go from entry-level positions to blue and white collar positions. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Missing girl in Clay County
Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
