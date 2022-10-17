ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

The eighth annual Porchfest in Jacksonville

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. — On Nov. 5, twenty porches throughout Springfield neighborhood will be have live music where you can go from house to house to listen to different types of genres. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. There will also be about 60 food and art vendors who...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

First HBCU-inspired elementary school opens in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The “Becoming Collegiate Academy” — an HBCU-inspired elementary school — hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday in North Jacksonville. It is the first HBCU-inspired elementary school to open in Jacksonville. The new charter school currently serves kindergarten and first grade and plans to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Westside Walmart greeter remembered for 26 years of service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Patricia Vad was a Walmart greeter for over two decades, but recently got sick with COVID-19 and never recovered. “She was one of the most beautiful, spirited women but she had some tenacity and I heard she was tough too, in making sure things didn’t take place that shouldn’t take place here,” said Reverend Jean Clark, customer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Donna Deegan draws Ruth’s List nod in Jax mayoral race

'Alumni' endorsement Audrey Gibson was snubbed by abortion rights group. Ruth’s List Florida is endorsing Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor, in the latest sign of Democratic momentum for the former newscaster. Deegan, one of three Democratic women in the nine-person field, is the group’s first endorsement of the off-year...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

USO pulls lounge from Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport confirmed that its USO lounge has closed permanently. Action News Jax reached out to the USO and received the following statement:. “The USO, like other non-profit organizations, routinely evaluates activities to ensure our resources have the greatest positive impact possible. As a result...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Carrie Smith: How the ‘convenience factor’ is driving retail change

If you’ve been inside a Jacksonville area Starbucks recently, you may have noticed some changes. Most stores in our area, and throughout the country, have traded in their comfortable lounge chairs and cozy jazz for an environment meant to get customers in and out. This new store model, designed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Plans for Jax Beach Adventure Landing site move forward

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach is moving forward on a project to replace the Adventure Landing amusement water park on Beach Boulevard. According to our partners at the Jax Daily Record — the deal is expected to close at the end of the year, but there is no definite date set.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Restaurant Notes: Chick-fil-A in review at Fleming Island

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Chick-fil-A Inc. to add 597 square feet of space and make modifications for a dual-lane drive-thru with a canopy at its restaurant at 1541 Country Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. CPH Inc. is the civil engineer.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
Autoblog

Ford built Model T's in this Florida plant, and now it's being demolished

Henry Ford, were he alive, might be furious, or he might appreciate the efficiency of the decision. A century ago, a historic red-brick automobile assembly plant near the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, churned out Ford Model T’s as well as Model A’s to the tune of 200 cars a day. The plant employed hundreds in its heyday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best barbecue: The Bearded Pig

The Bearded Pig is no doubt a popular spot -- it’s one of Cole Pepper’s favorites for burnt ends. “It’s versatile and delicious,” Cole told us previously of the Kansas City tradition. “There’s fat and cow and who doesn’t like that.”. This year,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Missing girl in Clay County

Wendi Goffer, was last seen leaving 350 Crossing Blvd in the Orange Park area around11:55 am. Wendi was wearing a black hoodie (sweatshirt), tan pants, and purple shoes. If you know her whereabouts please call 904-264-6512 or submit a SaferWatch Tip. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
CLAY COUNTY, FL

