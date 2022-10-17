PORTAGE, Ind. — An Indiana man is behind bars after police said he crashed a vehicle into a Portage business and later led officers on a chase that ended at his own home. According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, the incident began early Monday at the Tobacco Kings Vape store on Willowcreek Road. Portage police said they received a report that a driver had crashed into the business about 6 a.m. and fled from the scene.

