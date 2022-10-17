Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Drunken Pursuit
(La Porte, IN) - A suspected drunk driver allegedly kept fleeing police until his flat tires forced him to stop in downtown La Porte. Corey Storball, 41, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and other counts. According to court documents, an officer on October...
abc57.com
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
abc57.com
Man who may have been at homicide scene charged with possessing machine gun
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man who police believe may have been present when Domenik Briggs was shot, has been charged with possession of a machine gun, according to court records. On October 6, South Bend Police responded to W. Indiana Avenue and S. Chapin Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they were redirected to an address on W. Indiana Avenue where they located Domenik Briggs with a gunshot wound to the head.
abc57.com
Man arrested on domestic battery charges against woman with no contact order
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a number of charges after he allegedly strangled and battered a woman who had a no contact order against him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Kendrick Lee Lockett, 24, was arrested on the following charges:. Strangulation. Two counts of...
abc57.com
Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video in homicide investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers released new video shared to them depicting the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Huey Street on May 12. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after...
Gary man arrested for alleged involvement in home invasion
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Gary man who’s alleged to have been involved in an incident in May that left a woman and her children terrorized.
Indiana driver crashes into business, flees to own home while yelling for his dad, police say
PORTAGE, Ind. — An Indiana man is behind bars after police said he crashed a vehicle into a Portage business and later led officers on a chase that ended at his own home. According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, the incident began early Monday at the Tobacco Kings Vape store on Willowcreek Road. Portage police said they received a report that a driver had crashed into the business about 6 a.m. and fled from the scene.
hometownnewsnow.com
Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs
(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
abc57.com
Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school
ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police looking for individuals in connection with October shooting
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals in connection with a shooting investigation. The shooting happened on October 7 outside the 7-Eleven at 429 N. Main St. If you have any information, please call Detective Barron at 574-295-7070 ext. 321 or...
abc57.com
Kentucky man charged in 1994 murder of Gary woman
A Kentucky man was charged in the murder of a Gary woman in June of 1994, according to the FBI. The Lake County Prosecutor's Office charged 60-year-old Gerald Lynn Smith, of Madisonville, Kentucky, with the following:. Murder. Murder while committing or attempting to commit rape. Rape. On June 17, 1994,...
WILX-TV
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
WWMTCw
Fire erupts at mechanic garage near Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A fire erupted at a mechanic garage near Lawrence Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses said the fire may have started when a gas container leaked into the furnace. Investigators have not officially determined what caused the fire. Firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames when...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for missing 18-year-old
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Jamar Keshaun Alsanders, who was last seen by family at the end of September. Alsanders is 5'5" and 165 pounds. He also suffers from mental illness and has no known place to go, according...
abc57.com
Two arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession in Plymouth
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Plymouth on Thursday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Novelty and Walnut streets. During the traffic stop, K9...
wtvbam.com
Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
WNDU
Elkhart Police Department searching for 7-11 shooting suspects
95.3 MNC
Elkhart Police asking for help identifying individuals after 7-Eleven shooting incident
Elkhart Police have released surveillance photos in an attempt to identify some individuals in the pictures as part of a shooting investigation from earlier this month. The incident occurred on Oct. 7, outside the 7-Eleven at 429 North Main Street. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify...
abc57.com
Two men arrested on gun charges after traffic stop
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Two men were arrested on gun charges after their vehicle was stopped by officers with the South Bend Police Department's Strategic Focus Unit, according to court records. On Thursday, officers from the Strategic Focus Unit were in the area of South Street conducting surveillance when...
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
