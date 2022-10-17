Read full article on original website
Finland’s main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
Structure would protect areas identified as posing potential risk of large-scale migration from Russia
Tory MPs ordered to defeat Labour attempt to ban fracking or lose party whip
Conservative MPs have been ordered to defeat a Labour attempt to ban the return of fracking or be stripped of the party whip, ahead of a vote later.In an extraordinary instruction, the Tory deputy chief whip has declared the clash “a confidence motion” – a status normally given to a vote on the future of a government itself.It “is a 100 per cent hard 3 line whip”, an email to Conservative MP reads, adding: “This is not a motion on fracking. This is a confidence motion in the government.”A senior Labour source said that the decision offered a “two-for-one deal”...
UK PM Truss vows to stay, but is on brink as minister quits
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss described herself as “a fighter and not a quitter” Wednesday as she faced a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. Within hours of the defiant statement, her government was teetering on the verge of collapse. A senior member of the government left her post with a fusillade of criticism at Truss, and a House of Commons vote descended into acrimony and accusations of bullying, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she resigned after breaching rules by sending an official document from her personal email account. She used her resignation letter to lambaste Truss, saying she had “concerns about the direction of this government.” “The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes,” she said. “Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.”
Plans for four-day work week clear first hurdle in Parliament - but Conservative ex-minister says it will be 'very hotly opposed by everybody on this side'
Proposals that would effectively bring forward a four-day working week have cleared their first parliamentary hurdle. Labour MP Peter Dowd told the Commons it is 'time for change' as he made the case for a shorter working week, insisting it would be good for the economy workers and the environment.
If Liz Truss is ousted, who could replace her as prime minister?
Five contenders who could succeed Truss as the Conservative party’s fifth leader since the Brexit vote in 2016
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city
Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...
Liz Truss plunged into deeper turmoil after Suella Braverman leaves as Britain's Home Secretary
Liz Truss's ill-fated tenure as British Prime Minister was engulfed in yet more chaos on Wednesday when her Home Secretary resigned seven weeks into her role, and as claims emerged of pandemonium and "bullying" during a vote the same day.
'It's over' for Prime Minister Liz Truss, says Conservative MP
Crispin Blunt tells Amanpour why he was the first Conservative MP to call for UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to resign amid a budget reversal and a political crisis.
BBC
Asra Panahi: Iran schoolgirl died after being beaten by security forces, teachers say
A 15-year-old girl died in north-west Iran last week after she was beaten by security forces during a raid on her school, a teachers' union has alleged. Asra Panahi was one of several students injured in the incident in Ardabil, a statement posted by the Co-ordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said.
The Guardian view on Liz Truss and the Tories: it’s time to go | Editorial
Editorial: The prime minister has caused chaos in government and made Britain poorer. She must not be allowed to stay in office to do more harm
Tens of thousands march in Paris to protest inflation
Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Paris on Sunday to demonstrate against rising inflation, organized by a coalition of left-wing parties seeking to put pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron.
Tories make Labour fracking motion ‘confidence vote’ in Liz Truss’s Government
Tory MPs have been told a Labour vote in the Commons seeking to ban fracking is being treated as a “confidence motion” in Liz Truss’s embattled Government.Conservative deputy chief whip Craig Whittaker warned his MPs that Wednesday afternoon’s vote is a “100% hard” three-line whip.The dozens of Conservatives who oppose fracking face being kicked out of the parliamentary party if they do not back the Government’s controversial end to the moratorium in England.Though unlikely, if the Prime Minister loses the vote now, it is being seen as a confidence motion and she would either be expected to resign or request...
Tory MPs mull backing Labour attempt to force binding fracking vote
Labour will attempt to force a binding vote on fracking on Wednesday, as Tory MPs mull backing a bid which would allow the opposition to put down a bill banning shale gas extraction. The motion submitted by Labour for its opposition day debate is drafted to make it very difficult...
BBC
Russian general: Situation in Ukraine 'tense'
Gen Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, has admitted his troops are facing difficulties in occupied areas of eastern Ukraine. He described the situation as tense, with Ukrainian troops taking "every opportunity to attack".
Ben Wallace: Who is the defence secretary regularly tipped as the Tories’ next leader?
Despite his popularity within the Conservative Party, Ben Wallace declined to join the mass exodus that led to Boris Johnson’s defenestration in July or to run in the ensuing leadership contest eventually won by Liz Truss.Instead, the defence secretary, 52, shrugged off the encouragement of his peers, insisting he was quite happy where he was.He did back the winner, however, for which he was rewarded by being allowed to keep his job, in which he has won acclaim for his robust support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion on 24 February.Mr Wallace was born in Farnborough, south east London, on...
Pound Leaps Following Resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister, Shortest Tenure in History
Liz Truss resigned as prime Mmnster of the U.K., as well as the leader of the Conservative Party during a speech given at 10 Downing Street on early Thursday afternoon London time. “I recognize that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I, therefore, spoke to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” said Truss, who took office only 44 days ago. More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: TailoringEve of Milady Bridal Fall 2023Pnina Tornai Bridal Fall 2023 “I came into...
Anne-Marie Trevelyan denies fracking motion was ‘vote of confidence’ in Liz Truss
Anne-Marie Trevelyan has denied Wednesday’s fracking vote was a “vote of confidence” in Liz Truss, instead accusing Labour of attempting to “hijack the order paper”.The Labour motion, which sought to set up a vote which would formally ban drilling for shale gas, was defeated by 326 votes to 230, but there have been allegations of some Tories being manhandled into the lobbies.“No, yesterday was an opposition day and Labour were trying to use a tool to hijack the order paper,” Ms Trevelyan said, when asked if it was a vote of confidence in the PM.Sign up for our newsletters.
Right-wing Tory MPs claim Suella Braverman was sacked to clear way for immigration U-turn
Right-wing Tory MPs have suggested Suella Braverman was sacked as home secretary to clear the way for looser immigration rules, piling fresh pressure on Liz Truss.The prime minister insisted Ms Braverman was removed for breaching the ministerial code over the use of a personal email – but some supporters of the arch-Brexiteer believe that was a ruse.In the Commons, their fears that Ms Truss is preparing to rip up pledges to stay tough on immigration were laid bare, ahead of an expected announcement within days.Edward Leigh, demanded to know that Ms Braverman’s departure was “entirely due to a technical...
BBC
I'll lead Tories into next election, says embattled Liz Truss
Liz Truss has insisted she will lead the Tories into the next general election, despite U-turns leaving her battling to salvage her authority. The PM apologised for making mistakes, after the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt junked almost all of her tax-cutting plans to stabilise market turmoil. She added her month-old...
